Huge blaze rips through luxury five-star hotel at France’s Courchevel ski resort

A fire broke out at a luxury five-star hotel in France’s Courchevel ski resort on Tuesday evening (27 January), with guests forced to evacuate.

The blaze, the cause of which remains undetermined, spread through the roof of the luxury building and posed a significant risk of spreading to neighbouring structures, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Emmanuel Viaud of the Savoie Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS).

According to local media, 260 guests and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The blaze was still active the next morning, with firefighters continuing operations at the site.

“There are no casualties at this time,” Viaud said, adding that hotel management had confirmed all occupants were accounted for.