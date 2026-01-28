A wheel appeared to fall off a British Airways plane travelling from Las Vegas to London Heathrow Airport shortly after takeoff on Monday, 26 January, according to Flightradar24.

The flight tracker shared footage of a BA aircraft taking to the skies. Shortly after the plane takes off, an object falls to the ground.

Flightradar24 said: "British Airways flight BA274 lost one of its main landing gear wheels. The separation of the right rear wheel from the A350-1000 was captured on our automated live stream at the airport. The flight continued for a safe landing in London."

The Independent has contacted British Airways for comment.