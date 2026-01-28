Two-year-old snooker sensation breaks two Guinness World Records

Two-year-old Jude Owens has made history by becoming the youngest person to hold two Guinness World Records for snooker trick shots.

Jude accomplished a snooker double at just two years and 261 days old. Weeks later, he completed a pool bank shot at two years and 302 days.

His achievements make him one of the youngest double record holders ever.

“Jude has achieved so much in such a short space of time, but to hold two world records is probably a pinnacle moment, how do you even beat that?” his father said.