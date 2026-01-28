Grandfather caught on CCTV faking injury from milkshake cup

A grandfather tried to claim compensation over a fake injury sustained from a milkshake cup.

CCTV footage shared by Sussex Police on Monday (26 January) shows Ian McEnroe, 62, speaking to a staff member whilst holding up the cup, which he claimed his granddaughter had cut her lip on whilst drinking the previous day.

He then claimed £80 for a car valet service for split blood caused from the milkshake cup. However, an employee soon recalled that no milkshakes had been served that day.

McEnroe, of Staplefield Drive, Brighton, was found guilty of fraud by false representation on 15 January. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, and the court also imposed a new Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to last for five years.