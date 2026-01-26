Heated Rivalry has gained a high-profile fan — Zohran Mamdani.

The New York City mayor told city residents to read the Rachel Reid novel, which has been adapted into a hugely popular Crave series and picked up by HBO Max, while they stay home to keep safe from the major winter storm that has hit parts of the US, including his city.

Famous faces such as Hannah Einbinder, Busy Philipps, and Kevin McHale have shown their love for the series on social media.

Mr Mamdani said he could think of "no better excuse for New Yorkers to stay home" than to take a long nap or take advantage of The New York Public Library's free access to Heated Rivalry.