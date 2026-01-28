Joseph Gordon-Levitt has slammed “amoral” artificial intelligence (AI) companies that pose a danger to children in an address in the Capitol in Utah.

On Tuesday (27 January), the Inception actor attended a committee to support a bill that pushes for child protection and transparency from such businesses.

Mr Gordon-Levitt told lawmakers that as a father, he is scared for his children. “I’m worried about them growing up in a future that’s dominated by these amoral AI businesses that have proven time and time again that they are incapable of prioritising the well-being of kids.”