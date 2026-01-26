Celebrity SAS crowns three winners after brutal final challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three celebrities, including former Love Island stars Dani Dyer-Bowen and Gabby Allen, alongside retired Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm, have successfully completed the arduous course in the latest series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The Channel 4 programme subjects 14 celebrity contestants to a version of a Special Forces selection course, pushing them through extreme mental and physical challenges.

The series finale saw Dyer-Bowen, Allen, and Seebohm share a tearful embrace after discovering they had passed the course, following a gruelling final challenge. During the episode, the remaining contestants faced a simulated hostage situation, which tested their emotional limits over 12 intense hours.

This demanding task led to the withdrawal of Australian former Olympic swimmer Mack Horton and World Cup-winning former rugby player Ben Cohen, leaving just three celebrities to continue.

open image in gallery Gabby Allen, Emily Seebohm and Dani Dyer after passing selection in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

The recruits endured interrogation, detention with blindfolds, and exposure to unsettling sounds, including a baby crying. Dyer-Bowen, 29, was among those who broke down in tears during the final stages of the eight-day process, remarking: "This is so horrible."

Following the task, instructors evaluated the three remaining candidates to determine who had successfully completed the SAS selection process. Announcing the outcome, chief instructor Billy Billingham stated: "Just because you stand on the finish line doesn’t mean you’ve passed this course. You chose to come into our arena." He then added: "It’s a rare moment to say congratulations to all three of you, you’ve passed this course."

Dyer-Bowen shared a tearful embrace with Allen and Seebohm, telling her fellow recruits: "We did it girls." After their celebration, the reality TV star, married to West Ham United footballer Jarrod Bowen, reflected: "Every single moment was horrendous."

The episode also featured pre-programme confessionals from the successful contestants. Dyer-Bowen had declared: "If I pass this, I can do anything," while Allen, 33, told the cameras: "When I leave the course I want to know I’ve done everything I could. I want to make myself proud."

open image in gallery DS Rudy, DS Billy, Gabby Allen, Dani Dyer, Emily Seebohm, DS Chris and DS Foxy group shot after end of selection outside Parade Square gates in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

Other notable figures who participated in the series included TV personality Jessika Power, social media stars Jack Joseph and Cole Anderson-James, and Olympian Toby Olubi. The line-up was completed by Neighbours actors Ryan Moloney and Natalie Bassingthwaighte, international cricketers Graeme Swann and Brad Hodge, and Home And Away actor and musician Axle Whitehead.

All episodes of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Series 8 are available to stream on Channel 4.