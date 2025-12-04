Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality television personality Dani Dyer-Bowen is among the confirmed contestants for the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 29-year-old, who previously won Love Island and recently withdrew from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, will undertake gruelling SAS training in North Africa.

The Channel 4 reality show is scheduled to return to screens in January next year.

Dyer-Bowen, who is married to England and West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, said: “I’m a massive fan of the show. I’ve always watched it and wondered if I could do it. I want to put myself to the test.

“I’m nuts, but I think I will be good at it, I’ll be completely out of my comfort zone. I just hope that I will be able to stop listening to the voices in my head and just get to the end because that would make me so proud.

“I think physically I’ve got this, mentally is what I’ll struggle with as my brain attacks me all the bloody time. I just want to believe in myself a little bit more and stop being a negative Nancy.”

open image in gallery Ryan Moloney, Mack Horton, Emily Seebohm, Brad Hodge, Jessika Power, Axle Whitehead, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Graeme Swann, Dani Dyer, Jack Joseph, Cole Anderson-James, Toby Olubi, Gabby Allen and Ben Cohen appear in the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

She will be joined by former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen, TV personality Jessika Power, social media stars Jack Joseph and Cole Anderson-James, Neighbours actors Ryan Moloney and Natalie Bassingthwaighte, and World Cup-winning former rugby player Ben Cohen.

The line-up is completed by Gladiator and Olympian Toby Olubi, international cricketers Graeme Swann and Brad Hodge, Olympic swimmers Emily Seebohm and Mack Horton, and Home And Away actor and musician Axle Whitehead.

Former England star Swann added: “I wanted to take part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, mostly to step out of my comfort zone and see how hard I could push myself but also, I wanted my kids to see that even the hardest tasks can be achieved if you just keep putting one foot in front of the other.”

In the eight-part series, which will pit Team Australia against Team UK, chief instructor Billy Billingham and his team of directing staff, Jason “Foxy” Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver return to lead the celebrities in their training.

open image in gallery Rudy, Chris, Foxy and Billy will return for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

Billingham said: “A challenge like no other, this series isn’t just a brutal personal course, their national pride is on the line. Who has the minerals to rise from the ashes or fade into the outback?

“North Africa has its own challenges, now throw the DS into the mix. Standby for tears, pain and glory. Now’s the time for them to give all to win all, who dares wins.”

Unlike other reality shows, contestants are not eliminated on Celebrity SAS, and are instead culled by the directing staff or able to withdraw themselves, with those who remain at the end declared the winners.

The show will launch in January with a release date yet to be announced.