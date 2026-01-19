Three contestants quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in one episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three prominent figures, Ryan Moloney of Neighbours fame, former England cricketer Graeme Swann, and British sprinter and bobsledder Toby Olubi, have exited Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Their departures unfolded during Sunday’s episode, marking a significant reduction in the celebrity recruit ranks.

Moloney, 46, known for his role as Jarrod Rebecchi, was the first to withdraw. Early in the episode, he confided in fellow recruits that he was "mentally spiralling" and could not recall if he had taken his ADHD medication.

This prompted the directing staff to consult the camp psychiatrist, who advised: "Today is going to be chaotic, if he was to go further, it would ruin him." Instructor Jason "Foxy" Fox then spoke with Moloney, who stated: "I’d love to be available for all of the challenge, I’d love to be here, but yeah, I am going to withdraw."

Fox supported his decision, telling him: "I think it’s the right move, because ultimately, this is just a course you’ve got the rest of your life to embrace… But please hold your head high, you’ve been awesome."

Moloney, the seventh contestant to leave, later reflected: "The things that I’ll take away for the rest of my life are that I did something that I was scared of doing, and I did it anyway, and now I can actually kind of go, this is me, I get this, and it’s fine."

open image in gallery Ryan Moloney, Mack Horton, Emily Seebohm, Brad Hodge, Jessika Power, Axle Whitehead, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Graeme Swann, Dani Dyer, Jack Joseph, Cole Anderson-James, Toby Olubi, Gabby Allen and Ben Cohen appear in the new series of ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

Later, 46-year-old Swann was medically withdrawn by the directing staff due to an arm injury. The former cricketer acknowledged the inherent risks of his past profession, stating: "I’ve played sport for a living so I accept the risks involved physically." As the eighth recruit to depart, he told the directing staff: "It’s been amazing, it’s been emotional, f*** me, you can break people can’t you."

The episode’s initial challenge saw recruits navigating a village under fire to collect equipment, only for their vehicles to stall, forcing them to push them to an extraction point.

Following this, Australian former Olympic swimmer Mack Horton faced questioning about the aftermath of his 2019 refusal to share a podium with Chinese swimmer Sun Yang, whom he accused of doping.

Horton revealed the severe repercussions: "Things kept happening from that, family being followed, immediately after I spoke to my dad on the phone, his business had been hacked, the house had been broken into, it’s like the only time he’s ever raised his voice, ever at me."

He added that his father’s message was: "The gist was you need to think about how your decisions impact other people." Horton also detailed incidents like "shards of glass in the backyard pool" and a "rice cooker or something explode in the bin of an apartment…"

open image in gallery Foxy and the other instructors, Rudy, Chris and Billy on ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ ( Pete Dadds/Channel 4/PA Wire )

He concluded: "It’s intense, I’ve been told not to go to China, and it still happens, three weeks ago, I went to the market with my family, and we just get followed and have photos taken of us."

A subsequent task involved rescuing a hostage and a laptop against the clock, which ultimately led to the withdrawal of 38-year-old Toby Olubi by the directing staff. As the ninth contestant to leave, Olubi bid farewell, saying: "It’s been a pleasure guys."

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.