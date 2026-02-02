Police deploy Batman-style grappling hook from patrol car to snare speeding motorist

Dramatic footage shows police bringing a car chase to a stop using a Batman-style vehicle-mounted grappling hook.

Splendora Police Department released footage of the pursuit after a driver caught travelling 90mph in a 65mph zone failed to stop for officers.

Police deployed their newly implemented ‘Grappler’ bumper system, which entangles rear tyres in a high-strength net, bringing the suspect vehicle to a controlled stop.

“The driver is facing multiple criminal charges, including Felony Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, along with additional related offenses,” Splendora Police confirmed in a statement.