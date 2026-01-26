Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Nigella Lawson to replace Prue Leith on Great British Bake Off

(Getty Images)

Nigella Lawson will replace Prue Leith on Great British Bake Off, it’s been announced.

Channel 4 revealed that the celebrity chef will join the popular baking competition for its next series on Monday (267 January, with Lawson saying she is “uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now”.

Lawson said “it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps” of Leith and Mary Berry, who was involved with the show during its time on the BBC. However, she added she is “also bubbling with excitement”.

“The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it,” she said in a statement.

More to follow

