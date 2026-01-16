Reza Pahlavi: Iranians want to be free
In an interview with Independent Persian, exiled prince Reza Pahlavi outlines his visions for Iran’s future
Reza Pahlavi, eldest son of the last shah of Iran, spoke to Independent Persian about his vision for Iran’s future. Pahlavi’s name is being chanted in some of the streets of major Iranian cities including Tehran and Mashhad, as part of anti-government protests that have shaken Iran.
“The process of rebuilding the country and climbing out of the deep pit this regime has unfortunately created – and the dire living conditions people face – requires a sound approach: a healthy economy, transparency, and the involvement of competent professionals,” says Pahlavi.
When questioned about how long it might take to see a regime change in Iran, he is emphatic: “The sooner, the better. People want to be free as soon as possible.”
