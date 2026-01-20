Beckham feud latest: Brooklyn says parents David and Victoria try ‘endlessly to ruin’ his relationship in rare statement
Brooklyn addressed his long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has launched an astonishing attack on his “controlling” parents claiming they have been trying to ruin his relationship.
The 26-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria addressed their long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram on Monday night.
Brooklyn announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.
The former photographer wrote: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”
Brooklyn, who married model and heiress Nicola Peltz, 31, in April 2022, claimed that: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”
He said his mother Victoria had “cancelled making Nicola’s dress” and “hijacked” the first dance at the wedding.
“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everybody. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” he said.
Beckhams have not yet spoken out online in response
The Beckham family has not issued a statement since Brooklyn Beckham went public with his explosive comments.
The 26-year-old has spoken out for the first time, acknowledging the feud between himself and his family in an Instagram post.
Brooklyn Beckham says parents refused to see him during London visit
Brooklyn Beckham has claimed that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, rejected all of his attempts to spend “quality time” together during a trip to London last year.
In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, 19 January, the 26-year-old alleged that his father repeatedly turned down his efforts to meet, detailing events he said led to his estrangement from his parents.
Brooklyn also said his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, “has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one”.
He accused his mother of repeatedly inviting women from his past into their lives in what he described as deliberate attempts to make both him and his wife uncomfortable.
"Despite this, we still traveled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him," Brooklyn wrote. "He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner."
David Beckham's 50th birthday party was a massive star-studded event with celebs such as Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay attending.
Best of Brattish: How Brooklyn Beckham became the ultimate nepo baby
Last year, The Independent’s Megan Lloyd Davies reported that the eldest Beckham son had become the poster boy of privilege (and king of cringe).
Brooklyn Beckham first referenced family feud last year
Prior to today’s incendiary public statement, Brooklyn has only made veiled references to the family feud.
“There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife,” he told the Daily Mail last year. “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”
Brooklyn Beckham was absent from mother's Netflix documentary
Brooklyn Beckham was notably absent from his mother’s Netflix documentary series, Victoria Beckham, last year - despite the rest of his famous siblings appearing.
Brooklyn knows all about beef
Last October, Brooklyn posted a beef wellington recipe on Instagram that provoked outrage when he revealed he used instant gravy.
The 26-year-old filmed each step in his preparation, including searing the fillet before layering it with prosciutto, mushrooms, and spinach, inside pastry.
He served the dish with instant Bisto, prompting some viewers to express their shock. One Instagram user commented: "Beautiful beef wellington, then you murdered it with instant gravy.”
However, some defended Brooklyn's choice, writing: "Who cares if it’s not home-made gravy - I reckon 90 per cent of you use this type at home and it’s quite tasty."
Brooklyn's recipe received praise from his grandmother, Jackie Adams, who commented: "That looks amazing Brooklyn. Lots of love."
Cruz Beckham previously claimed Brooklyn had blocked him and parents
Last December, Brookyn Beckham’s brother Cruz opened up about the family feud when he claimed that he and his parents, David and Victoria, woke up to find that Brooklyn had blocked them Instagram.
After reports emerged that David and Victoria had unfollowed their eldest son, Cruz wrote on his Stories: “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.”
The girlfriend vs the mother-in-law – can you ever really win the oldest fight in the book?
Brooklyn Beckham is by no means the first man to ever experience tension between his wife and his mother.
For The Independent, Lydia Spencer-Elliott spoke to the women who have experienced these fraught relationships, as well as specialists, to find out who comes out on top:
Nicola Peltz Beckham recently announced lead film role
Just days ago it was announced that Nicola Peltz Beckham will lead the star-studded cast of the upcoming indie drama Prima.
Prima reportedly follows Margo (Peltz Beckham), a dedicated prima ballerina who is raised by her strict grandmother (Faye Dunaway). He world is upturned when the head of her ballet company (Jack Huston) marries a modern choreographer (Betty Gabriel) whose ideas disrupt the traditional institution.
The film is currently in production, and no release date has yet been set.
Brooklyn Beckham has embraced his wife's family
Last year, Nicola Peltz shared behind-the-scenes footage of her husband embracing her family during a St Tropez getaway.
