Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud with astonishing attack on David and Victoria
Brooklyn addressed his long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham has launched an astonishing attack on his parents and claimed he has been “controlled by a family that value public promotion above all else”.
The eldest son of David and Victoria, 26, addressed his long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram on Monday night.
Brooklyn announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.
The chef wrote in the post: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.
“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out.”
Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, have snubbed family celebrations in recent months, including his father David's milestone 50th birthday.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks