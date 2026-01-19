Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence on family feud with astonishing attack on David and Victoria

Brooklyn addressed his long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram

Related: Nicola Peltz celebrates 'best birthday yet' with Brooklyn Beckham in January 2026

Brooklyn Beckham has launched an astonishing attack on his parents and claimed he has been “controlled by a family that value public promotion above all else”.

The eldest son of David and Victoria, 26, addressed his long-standing feud in a six page statement posted to Instagram on Monday night.

Brooklyn announced he has no wish to reconcile with his family and is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in his life.

The chef wrote in the post: “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always come out.”

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, have snubbed family celebrations in recent months, including his father David's milestone 50th birthday.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, pictured with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham has broken his silence to launch an astonishing attack on his parents David and Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, pictured with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham has broken his silence to launch an astonishing attack on his parents David and Victoria Beckham (Getty)

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in