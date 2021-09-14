Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Beckham appears to have missed his father’s star-studded 50th birthday party in London amid rumours of an ongoing feud with his brother Romeo.

Former England footballer, David Beckham, was accompanied by his wife, the former Spice Girls star turned fashion designer Victoria, and three of their children, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, at the three-Michelin-starred Notting Hill restaurant Core by Clare Smyth on Saturday night (3 May).

Romeo was accompanied by his girlfriend, model Kim Turnball, 24, who wore a black satin dress, while Cruz was arm-in-arm with his girlfriend, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 29, dressed in a lilac satin maxi dress.

However, there was no sign of Beckham’s eldest child, 26-year-old Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, who reportedly missed out on the black-tie celebrations and remained in Los Angeles, where they live.

Saturday night was just one of the many celebrations for the ex-footballer’s birthday, following his previous black-tie affair at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March, which both Brooklyn and his wife Nicola missed out on.

Brooklyn’s absence comes amid a rumoured rift between him and Romeo over his new girlfriend Kim, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn, according to TMZ. The Independent has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

Brooklyn and Nicola also skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show last month, with TMZ being told that this was due to Kim being present.

Before dating Turnbull, Romeo was in a relationship with model Mia Regan for five years. Turnbull previously dated Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son Rocco Ritchie.

Earlier this week, David's 50th celebrations kicked off early with a family party at his lavish £10m Cotswolds home. The family then flew out of Oxford on Friday aboard their private jet for a trip to France, beginning in Bordeaux before heading to Paris for a luxury dinner.

At the London party on Saturday, David and Victoria were joined by celebrity friends including Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana, Tom Cruise and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.

Victoria marked her husband’s birthday with a heartfelt social media post, in which she called David her “soulmate” and told him, “You complete me”.

In the video, David – who married Victoria in 1999 – could be seen playing with their four children, who were working out, dancing, and feeding their chickens.

“When I look at this video, I think, "Wow... how lucky am I!!" You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th!!!” Victoria wrote. “I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me.”

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 ( Getty Images )

The night before the special day, the former pop star shared a video of her and David dancing at a restaurant to the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers song “Islands in the Stream”.

“Happy birthday eve,” Victoria wrote. “My everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says ‘We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha’. I love you.”

Romeo shared a birthday message to his dad on social media, dubbing David “the most amazing role model”. Cruz also posted a photo with the former England player, writing, “I love you so much dad.”