Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to her husband and “soulmate” David on his 50th birthday.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girls singer, 51, shared a slideshow of photos and videos with the sportsman on Friday (1 May) alongside an emotional message dedicated to her husband of 26 years.

In the video, David – who married Victoria in 1999 – could be seen playing with their four children, Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13, working out, dancing, and feeding their chickens.

“When I look at this video, I think, "Wow... how lucky am I!!" You’re everything I could have dreamed of and more. Happy 50th!!!” Victoria wrote. “I love you and our beautiful family endlessly. You complete me.”

The night before the special day, the former pop star shared a video of her and David dancing at a restaurant to the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers song “Islands in the Stream”.

“Happy birthday eve,” Victoria wrote. “My everything. My best friend, soul mate and dance partner for life. Like the song says ‘We start and end as one, In love forever, We can ride it together, ah ha’. I love you.”

Romeo shared a birthday message to his dad on social media, dubbing David “the most amazing role model”. Cruz also posted a photo with the former England player, writing, “I love you so much dad.”

Meanwhile, David’s former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, 50, who was the best man at his wedding to Victoria, wrote: “Happy 50th mate. You’re the best! Stand still today for once and reflect on everything you have achieved and done in these first 50 years of your life.

“We’ve won, lost, laughed and cried but had the most incredible times together. I can still see our mums and dads in the crowd. Everything you’ve done has come through humility, care and hard work. I’m proud of you and more importantly trust you with my life. All my love to you.”

Since leaving behind a playing career which included spells at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, Beckham has become a part-owner of Inter Miami, and holds commercial and brand deals with a variety of companies.

Back in February, David revealed he was unphased by the milestone of turning 50.

“[It] Doesn’t bother me one bit. People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue,” he said.

“It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about. I’m really happy. I’ve got the business and an amazing family. My kids are all working hard, and they’ve all got passions, and that’s what’s important to me.”