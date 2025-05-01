David Beckham at 50: A look back at 10 memorable moments from his playing career

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham turns 50 on May 2.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some memorable moments from his extraordinary footballing career.

Long-range stunner

Beckham helped Manchester United win the domestic double in 1995-96 but truly announced himself on the opening day of the following season when he lobbed Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan from the halfway line.

Argentina nadir

The lowpoint of Beckham’s career came as he was sent off for petulantly kicking out at Diego Simeone during England’s defeat by Argentina in the last 16 of the 1998 World Cup. Many fans blamed him for the loss and he suffered a very public vilification.

Treble triumph

Beckham enjoyed a glittering career at Old Trafford, the highlight being the team’s famous treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when they scooped the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Beckham shone in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, delivering both stoppage-time corners from which United scored twice to claim a dramatic 2-1 win in Barcelona.

Skipper’s armband

It may be easily forgotten that Peter Taylor stepped in as England caretaker manager for one game against Italy in 2000, but he left quite a legacy by appointing Beckham as captain. He went on to lead the side 59 times.

Greece glory

Beckham achieved full redemption in the eyes of the English public when he secured a spot in the 2002 World Cup with a stunning free-kick in stoppage time of the last qualifier against Greece at Old Trafford. England were trailing 2-1 and staring at the prospect of a play-off when Beckham curled home in spectacular, trademark style.

Argentina high

Beckham banished his own personal demons when he stepped up to fire home a penalty against Argentina in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup. The build-up to the game had been dominated by what occurred four years previously and the relief was obvious in his jubilant celebration.

Boot blow

One of the most enduring images from Beckham’s career came after he emerged from Old Trafford with a cut above his eye following a defeat to Arsenal in 2003. It later transpired United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had kicked a boot in frustration and it struck Beckham, who went on to join Real Madrid later that year.

Ends long Madrid title wait

Despite playing a prominent role in Madrid’s ‘galactico’ era alongside the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos, it was not until Beckham’s fourth and final season at the Bernabeu he finally won LaLiga. It came in heroic fashion as, after a spell out of the side following a disagreement with manager Fabio Capello, he was recalled to play a pivotal role in the run-in.

100th cap

Beckham became just the fifth player to earn 100 England caps when he featured against France in Paris in 2008. The last of his 115 international appearances came in 2009.

Emotional final appearance

After playing 724 games in a professional career that also included spells at Preston, Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris St Germain, Beckham broke down in tears as he made his final outing for the French side against Brest in May 2013.