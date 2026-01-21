Donald Trump’s alleged link to the Beckham family feud
- Victoria Beckham reportedly organised a separate engagement party for her son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz in 2020.
- This decision was made because Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, had invited Donald Trump and other Republicans to the main celebration.
- A source indicated to The Sunday Mirror at the time that Victoria believed many of her liberal friends would not attend an event with Trump present.
- Victoria then consequently planned a separate gathering in the UK.
- It comes amid an explosive family feud with the Beckhams, as Brooklyn has accused his parents, David and Victoria, of attempting to sabotage his marriage.