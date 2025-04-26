Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton were among more than 100 people named in legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein published last year.
The disclosure of the court files included the names of victims, friends and associates of the sex offender and Ghislaine Maxwell – although many others will have no direct link to Epstein.
The millionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex. While awaiting trial, he killed himself in his jail cell in 2019.
The legal documents relate to a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell in 2015 and were published under a judge’s order on Wednesday.
The documents were released in three tranches in January 2024 and did not shed much new light on the case, including many names that had already previously been made public.
The list also included the name of Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of trafficking her to Andrew when she was 17, something the prince has strenuously denied, as well as members of her family and various associates. Giuffre died by suicide on Saturday 26 April 2025 at the age of 41 at her home in Neergabby, Australia.
Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The list includes many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Maxwell.
Prince Andrew appears prominently, with the documents mentioning a previously reported accusation that he groped Johanna Sjoberg (which he denies). Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are also named, with neither accused of wrongdoing.
Judges, court staff and legal representatives are not included.
- Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking in connection to Epstein’s activities
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain. Brother of King Charles III
- Bill Clinton, former US president
- Donald Trump, businessman and former US president
- Hillary Clinton, former first lady to Bill Clinton, US secretary of state under Barack Obama, and US presidential candidate
- David Copperfield, American stage magician
- John Connelly, New York police detective turned investigative journalist who investigated Epstein
- Alan Dershowitz, prolific lawyer and media pundit who represented Epstein in 2006
- Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and film producer famous for his roles in Titanic and Inception
- Al Gore, former US vice president under Bill Clinton
- Richard Branson, British billionaire and business magnate, founder of the Virgin Group
- Stephen Hawking, British physicist and science author
- Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister
- Michael Jackson, famed musician known as the “King of Pop”
- Marvin Minksy, artificial intelligence pioneer
- Kevin Spacey, actor known for his roles in Se7en and House of Cards, found not guilty of sexual assault in 2023
- George Lucas, American film director and creator of the Star Wars saga
- Jean Luc Brunel, French model agency boss and alleged Epstein co-conspirator who died in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial
- Cate Blanchett, Australian actor who starred in The Lord of the Rings and Tár
- Naomi Campbell, British model
- Heidi Klum, German-US model
- Sharon Churcher, British journalist
- Bruce Willis, actor famous for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense
- Bianca Jagger, activist and wife of The Rolling Stones frontman, Sir Mick Jagger
- Bill Richardson, former governor of New Mexico
- Cameron Diaz, actor who starred in Shrek and There’s Something About Mary
- Glenn Dubin, an American hedge fund manager who was allegedly friends with Epstein
- Eva Andersson-Dubin, former Miss Sweden and wife of Glenn Dubin, who once dated Epstein
- Noam Chomsky, linguist and political philosopher
- Tom Pritzker, American tycoon and philanthropist
- Chris Tucker, American comedian and actor known for his role in the Rush Hour films
- Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Prince Andrew
- Robert F Kennedy Jr, American politician and conspiracy theorist
- James Michael Austrich
- Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstein’s home in Florida
- Janusz Banasiak, served as Epstein’s Palm Beach house manager
- Bella Klein or Klen (documents differ), a former accountant in Epstein’s New York office
- Leslie or Lesley Groff (documents differ), Epstein’s former secretary, who was named as a co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal but reportedly will not be charged
- Victoria Bean
- Rebecca Boylan
- Dana Burns
- Ron Eppinger, sex trafficker
- Daniel Estes
- Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Maria Farmer, Annie Farmer’s sister, who also accused Epstein of sexual assault
- Anouska De Georgiou, a model who accused Epstein of rape
- Louis Freeh, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
- Frédéric Fekkai, celebrity hairstylist
- Alexandra Fekkai, son of celebrity hairstylist
- Jo Jo Fontanella, Epstein’s butler
- Doug Band, longtime Bill Clinton aide who says he urged Mr Clinton to cut ties with Epstein
- Virginia Giuffre, formerly known as Virginia Roberts, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault
- Lynn Miller, mother of Virginia Giuffre
- Crystal Figueroa, sister of Anthony Figueroa, who dated Virginia Giuffre in the early 2000s
- Anthony Figueroa, Virginia Robert’s former boyfriend
- Eric Gany
- Meg Garvin, represented Virginia Giuffre
- Sheridan Gibson-Butte,
- Ross Gow, Maxwell’s press agent
- Fred Graff
- Robert Giuffre
- Philip Guderyon
- Alexandra Hall
- Joanna Harrison
- Shannon Harrison
- Victoria Hazel
- Brittany Henderson
- Brett Jaffe
- Forest Jones
- Sarah Kellen, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Adriana Ross, Epstein’s former assistant, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Carol Kess
- Dr Steven Olson
- Stephen Kaufmann
- Wendy Leigh, author
- Peter Listerman
- Tom Lyons
- Nadia Marcinkova, alleged friend of Epstein’s, named as an unindicted co-conspirator in his 2008 plea deal
- Bob Meister
- Jamie Melanson
- Donald Morrell
- David Mullen
- David Norr
- Joe Pagano
- May Paluga
- Stanley Pottinger
- Detective Joe Recarey, former Palm Beach police officer who investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein
- Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein
- Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo, husband and wife who worked for Epstein’s alleged friend Glenn Dubin
- Sky Roberts
- Kimblerley Roberts
- Lynn Roberts
- Haley Robson, named as a “teen recruiter” for Epstein in police documents
- Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein
- Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstein’s Florida home
- Scott Rothinson
- Forest Sawyer
- Dough Schoetlle,investigator
- Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast
- Cecilia Stein
- Marianne Strong
- Mark Tafoya
- Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant
- Brent Tindall
- Kevin Thompson
- Ed Tuttle
- Les Wexner, founder of L Brands and a former business partner of Epstein
- Abigail Wexner, wife of Les Wexner
- Cresenda Valdes
- Emma Vaghan
- Anthony Valladares
- Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist
- Maritza Vazquez
- Vicky Ward, investigative journalist and author who claims she was blocked from covering Epstein’s misdeeds while working at Vanity Fair
- Jarred Weisfield
- Sharon White
- Courtney Wild
- Daniel Wilson
- Mark Zeff, New York decorator
- Kelly Spamm, unknown person listed as flying on Epstein’s private jet
- Alexandra Dixon, unknown person listed in Epstein’s ‘little black book’
- Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein’s former household manager, jailed in 2012 for hiding and trying to sell Epstein’s ‘black book’
- Ricardo Legorreta, Mexican designer listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet
- Dr Chris Donahue, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre, included on a list of all her previous medical providers requested by Maxwell’s defence team
- Dr Wah Wah, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Judith Lightfoot, psychologist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Karen Kutikoff, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Carol Hayek, psychiatrist who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr John Harris, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Mona Devansean, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Scott Robert Geiger, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Dr Michele Streeter, physician who treated Virginia Giuffre
- Donna Oliver, physician assistant who treated Virginia Giuffre.