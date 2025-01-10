If you’re looking for a way to liven up a bland bottle of wine then a wine aerator could do the trick. By exposing your wine to oxygen, aerators help to open up the flavours, release the full spectrum of aromas and soften tannins. This results in a smoother, more enjoyable glass of wine.

“Aerating wine is a personal preference,” says Louisa Payne of Brixton Wine Club. “You can aerate wine for a few reasons but mainly to enhance the flavours and aromas within the wine. I will often say you need to swirl a wine to ‘unlock’ all the aromas within it. Aerating wine can also help with the complexity as it ‘opens up’ a wine. It’s particularly important with older wines which can be decanted.”

There are many ways to aerate wine, including pouring it into a decanter or swirling it around your glass. But if you don’t want to wait for your wine to breathe, it’s time to uncork the world of wine aerators. It’s worth noting that while you can use an aerator to improve white, red or rosé, the process does work better with red and rosé wine as they have more tannins.

From simple pourers to sophisticated electronic systems, we’ve rounded up the best wine aerators for every type of vino lover.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the wine aerators that we tested for this review ( Rachael Penn )

We tested each wine aerator using a budget supermarket bottle of wine and a higher-end bottle to test the difference in aroma and taste. We also used each aerator with red and white wine to get a good idea of the difference. Finally, we looked at how well each aerator handled, how it looked (especially important for a festive table) and how easy it was to clean.

The best wine aerators for 2025 are: