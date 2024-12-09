8 best slow cookers for effortless comfort food, tried and tested

Slow cooker season is here. Perfect for creating casseroles, stews, soups and more, slow cookers are very versatile and, once you own one, you’ll wonder how you ever coped without the kitchen appliance.

The most basic slow cookers come with a few settings – usually high and low, maybe a midway point. They warm food in a pot and keep it at an even temperature for as long as they’re switched on. Slow cookers are more energy efficient than hobs or ovens, so they’re super handy if you have a dish that requires low-and-slow cooking.

Most slow cookers have extra features, though, including timers and auto-shut off functions, so food isn’t overcooked. Many slow-cooker recipes call for the searing of meat before adding it to the slow cooker, as this locks in more flavour. So, some slow cookers have removable bowls that enable you to sear ingredients on the hob. A few slow cookers also sear the food on the appliance, so you don’t need to use a hob at all.

As well as a standard slow cooker, you could consider a multicooker – a kitchen appliance that does more than one job but feature a slow cooker setting. Multicookers are great if you want a slow cooker and steamer, for example, but lack storage space. We’ve included some such models below.

If you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas, the best slow cookers can make great presents, too. Keep scrolling for our pick of top-rated models.

How we tested

open image in gallery Useful settings, such as timers and keep-warm options, were considered during testing ( The Independent/Zoe Phillimore )

We spent a month slow cooking everything from soups and stews to pie fillings and desserts. We looked for slow cookers that maintained a low temperature over the course of cooking – we didn’t want food catching on the bottom of the bowl. Useful settings, such as timers and keep-warm options, were also considered. When testing multicookers, we looked at whether they made good slow cookers. Price, space and durability were also called into question.

The best slow cookers for 2024 are: