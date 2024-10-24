Best microwaves for cooking meals in minutes

Microwaves have been a staple in the kitchen since they were first launched onto the market back in the Seventies. And while air fryers may be getting all the attention at the moment, microwaves are still a must-have item with 93 per cent of British households owning one.

Microwaves are one of the most energy-efficient ways to cook and can produce a meal in minutes. But these days they don’t just heat up your meals; they can also bake, steam, grill and air fry, making them one of the most versatile kitchen appliances.

The other good thing about microwaves is that they are affordable, and with so much choice on the market, there’s a microwave available for all cooking styles and budgets.

Whether you want a basic microwave to heat your favourite ready meal or an all-performing powerhouse model that will cook anything you put in it, we have put some of the best options to the test to find out which ones are worth the money and a spot in your kitchen.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester tried out each and every microwave to find the very best that are worth the money ( The Independent )

We tested a range of microwaves with different functions to try and find the best for all those who enjoy microwave cooking. From students to busy parents, we tested a range of different foods in the microwaves we tested to see how well they cooked and how fast they cooked. We also took into consideration how much room the microwaves took up in our kitchen and aspects of whether they were noisy, had a timer function and if they were easy to keep clean.

The best microwaves for 2024 are: