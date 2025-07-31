The best Ninja air fryers for all budgets, tried and tested

In a market flooded with kitchen appliances and gadgets that rarely deliver on their Instagram-worthy promises, Ninja's air fryers often stand out as genuine game-changers.

These cleverly designed appliances have genuinely transformed everyday cooking, turning tedious meal prep into streamlined culinary sessions without sacrificing flavour.

After extensively testing Ninja's air fryer lineup across various home kitchen setups, we can confidently say the brand’s models consistently outperform competitors on the metrics that actually matter: cooking efficiency, temperature precision, versatility across different foods, and overall value.

Their appliances’ powerful heating elements, sophisticated air circulation technology, and genuinely intuitive controls elevate these air fryers from trendy gadgets to essential kitchen tools you'll actually use daily.

But which Ninja air fryer deserves that precious counter space in your kitchen? Whether you need a space-saving model for compact kitchens or a multi-function powerhouse that might replace several existing appliances, our comprehensive testing reveals exactly which options deliver meaningful cooking transformation, rather than just flashy features.

How we tested

We put Ninja’s diverse range of air frying appliances to the test ( The Independent )

After spending countless hours with Ninja's air fryer lineup, in multiple kitchen environments, the team has developed a clear understanding of what makes these appliances worth your counter space. Our testing process evaluated each model across several key criteria:

Cooking performance: We assessed evenness and speed of cooking across various food types. Each air fryer underwent multiple cooking cycles to ensure consistent performance.

We assessed evenness and speed of cooking across various food types. Each air fryer underwent multiple cooking cycles to ensure consistent performance. Usability: We wanted simple control panels and easy cleaning, as well as any unique or standout features.

We wanted simple control panels and easy cleaning, as well as any unique or standout features. Versatility: We examined the range of cooking functions included and how well these cater to everyday meals.

We examined the range of cooking functions included and how well these cater to everyday meals. Value for money: We assessed build quality and considered practical elements such as energy consumption We wanted models that are worth their price tag.

We assessed build quality and considered practical elements such as energy consumption We wanted models that are worth their price tag. Noise levels: Not wanting to upset the neighbours, we also assessed how much noise was generated while the air fryers were in operation.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products and trialling them within their own homes. Caroline Preece is an expert product tester and journalist with years of experience. She specialises in home and lifestyle topics, including kitchen appliances such as air fryers.

The best Ninja air fryers for 2025 are: