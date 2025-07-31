The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best Ninja air fryers for all budgets, tried and tested
From all-singing, all-dancing models to compact designs, these are the Ninja air fryers worth knowing
- 1Best ninja air fryer overallNinja foodi max dual zone air fryer, AF400UK Read review£1792Best budget Ninja air fryerNinja AF100UK air fryerRead review£99
- 3Best portable Ninja air fryerNinja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer Read review£1314Best large Ninja air fryerNinja combi 12-in-1 multi-cooker, oven and air fryer, SFP700UKRead review£279
- 5Best stacked Ninja air fryerNinja double stack air fryer, SL300UKRead review£2696Best ninja air fryer and grillNinja woodfire pro connect XL electric BBQ grill and smoker Read review£399
- 7Best ninja air fryer and multicookerNinja foodi max 15-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker with smart cook system 7.5l, OL750UKRead review£269
In a market flooded with kitchen appliances and gadgets that rarely deliver on their Instagram-worthy promises, Ninja's air fryers often stand out as genuine game-changers.
These cleverly designed appliances have genuinely transformed everyday cooking, turning tedious meal prep into streamlined culinary sessions without sacrificing flavour.
After extensively testing Ninja's air fryer lineup across various home kitchen setups, we can confidently say the brand’s models consistently outperform competitors on the metrics that actually matter: cooking efficiency, temperature precision, versatility across different foods, and overall value.
Their appliances’ powerful heating elements, sophisticated air circulation technology, and genuinely intuitive controls elevate these air fryers from trendy gadgets to essential kitchen tools you'll actually use daily.
But which Ninja air fryer deserves that precious counter space in your kitchen? Whether you need a space-saving model for compact kitchens or a multi-function powerhouse that might replace several existing appliances, our comprehensive testing reveals exactly which options deliver meaningful cooking transformation, rather than just flashy features.
How we tested
After spending countless hours with Ninja's air fryer lineup, in multiple kitchen environments, the team has developed a clear understanding of what makes these appliances worth your counter space. Our testing process evaluated each model across several key criteria:
- Cooking performance: We assessed evenness and speed of cooking across various food types. Each air fryer underwent multiple cooking cycles to ensure consistent performance.
- Usability: We wanted simple control panels and easy cleaning, as well as any unique or standout features.
- Versatility: We examined the range of cooking functions included and how well these cater to everyday meals.
- Value for money: We assessed build quality and considered practical elements such as energy consumption We wanted models that are worth their price tag.
- Noise levels: Not wanting to upset the neighbours, we also assessed how much noise was generated while the air fryers were in operation.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Our team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing products and trialling them within their own homes. Caroline Preece is an expert product tester and journalist with years of experience. She specialises in home and lifestyle topics, including kitchen appliances such as air fryers.
The best Ninja air fryers for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer, AF400UK: £179, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Ninja air fryer, AF100UK: £99, Johnlewis.com
- Best portable design – Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer: £131, Amazon.co.uk
- Best large – Ninja combi 12-in-1 multi-cooker, oven and air fryer, SFP700UK: £279.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
- Best stacked – Ninja double stack air fryer, SL300UK: £229.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk
- Best air fryer and grill – Ninja woodfire pro connect XL electric BBQ grill and smoker: £399, Johnlewis.com
- Best air fryer and multicooker – Ninja foodi max 15-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker with smart cook system 7.5l, OL750UK: £269, Amazon.co.uk
1Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer, AF400UK
- Best: Ninja air fryer overall
- Power: 2,470W
- Capacity: 9.5l (two 4.75l zones)
- Cooking functions: Crisp, air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate, bake
- Temperature range: Up to 240C
- Number of baskets: Two
- Dishwasher-safe parts: Yes
- Dimensions: 32.5cm x 41.5cm x 27cm
- Why we love it
- Powerful 2,470W output
- Six cooking functions across two zones
- Nice aesthetic with matte black finish and silver accents
- Take note
- No preset cooking programs
- Takes up more counter space than some other models
This Ninja powerhouse has earned its cult status among home cooks, and it took just one use to understand why. With its sleek matte black exterior and silver accents, it looks genuinely sophisticated on the countertop, but it's the impressive 2,470W of cooking power that truly sets it apart.
That wattage figure isn't just a technical specification – during testing, it translated to significantly better results. Chicken emerged juicier, chips developed that perfect golden crunch, and vegetables caramelised beautifully, compared with some other models we tested. It means that it’s a lot faster, too – chips and vegetables cool much faster than they would in an oven.
Versatility is this model's strong suit, offering six distinct cooking functions (air fry, roast, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate) across its two independent zones. The ability to cook two different components of your meal simultaneously using different settings, yet have them finish at exactly the same time, thanks to the sync feature, fundamentally changes how we approach weeknight cooking.
The interface features straightforward button controls that enable precise temperature and timing adjustments for each drawer. While there aren't pre-programmed settings like some competitors offer, we found the simple manual controls actually provided more cooking flexibility.
The drawback? It takes up much more counter space than some models we've tested, but the cooking performance and time-saving dual zones make it absolutely worth the sacrifice. For anyone serious about healthier cooking without sacrificing flavour, this is a brilliant air fryer.
2Ninja AF100UK air fryer
- Best: Budget Ninja air fryer
- Power: 1,550W
- Capacity: 3.8l
- Cooking functions: Air fry, roast, reheat, dehydrate
- Temperature range: 40-210C
- Number of baskets: One
- Dishwasher-safe parts: Yes
- Dimensions: 35cm x 28cm x 34cm
- Why we love it
- Space-efficient design
- Dishwasher-safe, non-stick components
- Take note
- Single basket limits multitasking
- 3.8l capacity isn't the largest
This pint-sized powerhouse delivers the full Ninja experience without dominating your kitchen space (or breaking the bank). Despite its more modest dimensions, it packs a serious punch when it comes to cooking performance, creating that signature air-fried crunch with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods.
The 3.8l capacity basket strikes an impressive balance between counter space economy and practical cooking volume, easily accommodating a medium chicken or enough side dishes for a family meal.
Versatility remains a Ninja hallmark even in this compact model, offering four distinct cooking functions (air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate) to handle everything from quick snacks to complete dinners. The included chef-created recipe guide proves genuinely useful for newcomers still exploring air fryer cooking techniques.
During testing, what truly impressed was how dramatically it reduced cooking times – vegetables that would typically require 30-40 minutes in a conventional oven were perfectly roasted in half the time.
The non-stick basket makes cleanup refreshingly straightforward, too; either pop it in the dishwasher or give it a quick hand wash, with minimal effort required. It’s also non-toxic, with an aluminium frame and ceramic coating free from PTFE, PFOA, and BPA chemicals.
While we were thoroughly impressed with this model's performance-to-size ratio, it features just a single cooking basket, limiting its multitasking capabilities compared with dual-zone alternatives.
3Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer
- Best: Portable Ninja air fryer
- Power: 1,700W
- Capacity: Two thermal-shock resistant glass bowls (1.4l and 3.8l)
- Cooking functions: Air fry, re-crisp, roast, keep warm
- Temperature range: Up to 185C
- Number of baskets: Two (used seperately)
- Dishwasher-safe parts: Yes
- Dimensions: 34.5cm x 30.4cm x 34cm
- Why we love it
- See-through design means you can keep an eye on your food as it cooks
- Nesting modular system
- Take note
- Initial setup includes multiple components
- Limited capacity in a smaller bowl (1.4l)
After swapping a smart Philips air fryer for Ninja's latest innovation, we were immediately struck by the difference this air fryer makes. With its modular design featuring detachable components rather than a traditional base unit, the crispi represents a fundamental rethinking of what an air fryer can be.
The glass bowl design is genuinely revolutionary – being able to watch your food cook creates an oddly satisfying experience, especially seeing lighter items dancing around inside as the hot air circulates. A window is hardly high tech, but it’s a huge improvement on other models where you can’t check on your food without opening the unit and pausing cooking.
Performance-wise, the crispi delivers everything you'd expect from Ninja. Chips emerge perfectly golden and crisp, chicken stays juicy while developing beautiful colour, and the re-crisp mode breathes remarkable new life into day-old pizza. The ‘powerpod’ heating element provides consistent, powerful cooking across all four modes (air fry, roast, re-crisp and keep warm).
What truly sets this apart is its ingenious storage solution – everything nests together into an impressively compact package that won't take up too much kitchen space.
Combined with incredibly easy cleaning, thanks to dishwasher-safe components, and a see-through design, the crispi will fundamentally change how you view air fryer functionality.
4Ninja combi 12-in-1 multi-cooker, oven and air fryer, SFP700UK
- Best: Large Ninja air fryer
- Power: 2,400W
- Capacity: 12.5l
- Cooking functions: Air fry, roast, slow cook, combi meals, crisp, rice/pasta, sear/sauté, steam, prove, bake, reheat, grill
- Temperature range: 40-240C
- Number of baskets: N/A (includes combi pan, crisper plate, bake tray)
- Dishwasher-safe parts: Yes
- Dimensions: 36cm x 39cm x 33cm
- Why we love it
- Versatile
- Large viewing window
- Generous 12.5l capacity
- Take note
- Premium price
- Takes up more counter space than some other models
After several weeks of thorough testing, we’d say this multi-functional marvel might be the most compelling argument for doing away with the traditional oven.
The Ninja combi truly delivers on its ambitious 12-in-1 functionality promise, combining air frying capabilities with steam cooking, slow cooking and traditional oven functions, all in a surprisingly compact footprint. During testing, we were particularly impressed by this model’s ability to simultaneously cook protein, vegetables and sides (all perfectly done), which genuinely transformed our weeknight cooking routine in ways other air fryers simply haven't managed.
The large viewing window means there’s no need to keep opening the unit to check cooking progress (a common frustration with traditional air fryers), while the intuitive digital control panel makes navigating between multiple cooking functions straightforward.
With a 12.5l capacity that comfortably feeds up to eight people, the combi strikes an impressive balance between cooking volume and kitchen footprint. The included accessories are also genuinely useful, particularly the reversible rack that maximises the already generous cooking space.
Clean-up proved remarkably straightforward, thanks to the non-stick interior and dishwasher-safe components. Despite weeks of daily testing with everything from sticky marinades to cheese-topped dishes, maintenance remained minimal – a significant consideration for an appliance you're likely to use daily.
5Ninja double stack air fryer, SL300UK
- Best: Stacked Ninja air fryer
- Power: 2,470W
- Capacity: 7.6l
- Cooking functions: Air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate, reheat
- Temperature range: 40-240C
- Number of baskets: 2
- Dishwasher safe parts: Yes
- Dimensions: 38.5cm x 28cm x 42cm
- Why we love it
- Saves space
- Good capacity
- Simple to use
- Take note
- Cooks a little unevenly
- Lacks a window
- Unimpressive dehydration function
The double stack is that rare thing in the world of kitchen appliances: a genuine innovation. This clever contraption takes the usual side-by-side two-drawer design of dual air fryers and puts the baskets on top of each other. The idea is that this makes for an air fryer with the same footprint as a smaller countertop air fryer but twice the cooking capacity.
It’s not just a good idea in theory. It works in practice, and you also get even more cooking space than it first appears. In our review, we found that “Each basket also contains a removable, raised metal rack with handles, which adds a second cooking surface”. So, where the budget Ninja will let you cook a decent basket of chips, this will let you cook chips, chicken, asparagus and a side, all in one appliance, and all at the same time.
You shouldn’t fall for the marketing completely; the 28cm x 42cm footprint is still bigger than the Ninja AF100UK. However, it’s around the size of comparable single-basket air fryers with much more room for different meals.
More than a gimmick, it makes great food, too. You have to shake the basket when cooking chips, but everything else was a cinch to make. Our tester was “pleasantly surprised” with its performance across a range of functions, and even found that you can make brownies in this air fryer, though the dehydration function is a little pointless.
All in all, this is a great option for a two-drawer air fryer in a kitchen tight on space. Our tester summarised it well: “this is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens.”
6Ninja woodfire pro connect XL electric BBQ grill and smoker
- Best: Ninja air fryer and grill
- Power: 1,700W
- Capacity: Up to 10 burgers, 40 hot dogs, or two whole 3kg chickens
- Cooking functions: BBQ grill, BBQ smoker, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat
- Temperature range: 40-260C
- Number of baskets: One
- Dishwasher-safe parts: No
- Dimensions: 41cm x 57cm x 51cm
- Why we love it
- Combines air frying with grilling and smoking functions
- App connectivity
- Even more impressive versatility
- Take note
- Heavy 40lb weight
- Air frying is slightly inconsistent
This model manages to combine the convenience of electric cooking with authentic smoky barbecue flavour – a combination that's genuinely impressive in practice. From the moment this behemoth arrived (be prepared for a 40lb box that requires two people to move), we were struck by how Ninja has reimagined outdoor cooking for the modern, connected home.
Setup is remarkably straightforward, despite this model’s sophisticated capabilities. Everything arrives nearly assembled, with the control panel being particularly intuitive, with clearly labelled buttons surrounding the LCD screen, and with indicator lights for each cooking mode. While the companion app isn't required, it proved invaluable during testing for monitoring cooking progress from inside the house or while entertaining guests.
Performance-wise, this grill delivers consistently excellent results. The smoking function imparts authentic woodfire flavour using the included pellets, while the various cooking modes handle everything from burgers to ribs with impressive versatility. The substantial cooking surface easily accommodated four burgers with room to spare – the brand says it can handle up to 10 burgers or two 3kg chickens.
The build quality is excellent, with Ninja's signature blue, black and silver aesthetic, though it does somewhat resemble a kitchen appliance that's ventured outdoors. With an IPX4 water resistance rating and an included weather cover, it's genuinely designed for year-round outdoor use – oura has weathered several downpours, without issue.
The only drawbacks worth noting are its weight (making it decidedly non-portable, despite being tabletop-sized) and slightly uneven performance when air-frying, compared with dedicated indoor units. Still, these minor issues don't detract from what is otherwise an outstanding outdoor cooking solution.
7Ninja foodi max 15-in-1 smartlid multi-cooker with smart cook system 7.5l, OL750UK
- Best: Ninja air fryer and multicooker
- Power: 1,760W
- Capacity: 7.5l
- Cooking functions: Pressure cook, air fry, grill, bake, dehydrate, prove, sear/saute, steam, slow cook, yogurt, steam meals, steam air fry, steam bake, steam bread, steam roast
- Temperature range: Up to 240C
- Number of baskets: One
- Dishwasher-safe parts: Yes
- Dimensions: 36cm x 35cm x 36c
- Why we love it
- Integrated temperature probe
- 15 cooking functions
- High 240C maximum temperature
- Take note
- Steeper learning curve
- Expensive
This kitchen companion proves that air fryers have evolved far beyond their original single-function purpose. With an impressive 15 cooking modes (including an unexpectedly useful yoghurt function), this Ninja model represents kitchen versatility at its most comprehensive.
The ‘smartlid’ system deserves particular praise, enabling seamless transitions between different cooking methods, without the hassle of switching attachments or components.
As an air fryer specifically, it delivers exceptional results, thanks to its ability to reach 240C, which is significantly hotter than many competitors and nearly as hot as a domestic kitchen oven. This translates directly to that perfect golden crunch we're all chasing.
We particularly appreciated the thoughtful midway alert that reminds you to shake the contents for even cooking – a small but meaningful feature that demonstrates Ninja's attention to the practical realities of cooking.
Where this multi-cooker truly distinguishes itself is the integrated temperature probe. For anyone who's struggled with achieving perfect doneness for meats, this is genuinely game-changing. Simply select your preferred doneness level (medium-rare for that steak, perhaps), and the foodi handles all temperature monitoring automatically.
The generous 7.5l capacity easily accommodates family-sized portions, while dishwasher-safe removable components make clean-up refreshingly straightforward, despite this model’s multi-function complexity.
What is the best Ninja air fryer?
Ninja's foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer is unquestionably the standout model across the brand’s impressive range, delivering exceptional cooking performance through its powerful 2,470W output, while offering genuine multi-cooking flexibility through its ingenious dual-zone design.
For those with more compact kitchens or tighter budgets, the Ninja air fryer AF100UK delivers remarkably similar cooking results in a space-saving format, sacrificing only the convenience of dual-zone cooking.
Meanwhile, for those seeking true innovation, the Ninja crispi 4-in-1 portable glass air fryer is the brand’s most forward-thinking design – its see-through cooking chamber and ingenious modular system fundamentally reimagines what an air fryer can be, making it perfect for modern, flexible households.
Want more recommendations? Check out our tests of the best dual air fryers