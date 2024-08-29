Finding the perfect skincare routine is difficult at any stage of life, but it feels particularly hard now given the marketing slews and social media noise. The latter is of particular concern when it comes to teenagers, with people on TikTok sharing routines containing ingredients that aren’t always age-appropriate. If you’re on the quest for the best skincare products for your teen, we’re here to help.

Dermatology expert Dr Sonia Khorana told The Independent: “A good skincare routine for teens usually includes a gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser and a sunscreen. That’s really all they need at that age.” Dr Khorana said she “would strongly advise against anything that contains retinol or exfoliating acids” as these ingredients can be “extremely irritating”. The only exception is if it’s “prescribed by a doctor”, she adds.

“Products containing such ingredients are formulated for mature skin and to help speed up skin cell turnover – they can really do damage to the skin barrier when used by teens,” Dr Khorana explains, adding: “Ingredients like salicylic acid/adapalene will help tackle oily skin or blemish-prone skin in teenage years but should be done under the advice of a professional.”

Dr Khorana recommends “gentle skin-barrier-loving ingredients like ceramides, panthenol, glycerin, and sunscreen” for teenagers, so we’ve rounded up a list to help inform you when shopping for your teenagers.

How we tested the best teen skincare products

open image in gallery A selection of the best teen skincare products we tested ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We gathered a group of teenage testers with different skin types to review a selection of skincare over several months. Our testers looked at ease of use, ingredient efficiency, packaging and how their skin felt after use. We avoided the ingredients Dr Khorana said could cause damage, including retinol and exfoliating acids and only selected products for a straightforward routine. Read on for our top pick of the best products for teenage skin, to suit all budgets.

The best teen skincare products for 2024 are: