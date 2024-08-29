Jump to content
9 best skincare products for teens, from soothing to blemish-busting

These simplified skincare buys contain age-appropriate ingredients and clever formulas

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 29 August 2024 12:51 EDT
With ever-changing hormones doing their worst, it’s a good time for teens to embrace a simple, targeted skincare routine
With ever-changing hormones doing their worst, it’s a good time for teens to embrace a simple, targeted skincare routine (The Independent )
Our Top Picks

Finding the perfect skincare routine is difficult at any stage of life, but it feels particularly hard now given the marketing slews and social media noise. The latter is of particular concern when it comes to teenagers, with people on TikTok sharing routines containing ingredients that aren’t always age-appropriate. If you’re on the quest for the best skincare products for your teen, we’re here to help.

Dermatology expert Dr Sonia Khorana told The Independent: “A good skincare routine for teens usually includes a gentle cleanser, a lightweight moisturiser and a sunscreen. That’s really all they need at that age.” Dr Khorana said she “would strongly advise against anything that contains retinol or exfoliating acids” as these ingredients can be “extremely irritating”. The only exception is if it’s “prescribed by a doctor”, she adds.

“Products containing such ingredients are formulated for mature skin and to help speed up skin cell turnover – they can really do damage to the skin barrier when used by teens,” Dr Khorana explains, adding: “Ingredients like salicylic acid/adapalene will help tackle oily skin or blemish-prone skin in teenage years but should be done under the advice of a professional.”

Dr Khorana recommends “gentle skin-barrier-loving ingredients like ceramides, panthenol, glycerin, and sunscreen” for teenagers, so we’ve rounded up a list to help inform you when shopping for your teenagers.

How we tested the best teen skincare products

A selection of the best teen skincare products we tested
A selection of the best teen skincare products we tested (Helen Wilson-Beevers)

We gathered a group of teenage testers with different skin types to review a selection of skincare over several months. Our testers looked at ease of use, ingredient efficiency, packaging and how their skin felt after use. We avoided the ingredients Dr Khorana said could cause damage, including retinol and exfoliating acids and only selected products for a straightforward routine. Read on for our top pick of the best products for teenage skin, to suit all budgets. 

The best teen skincare products for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Aveeno calm + restore oat gel moisturiser: £11.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Neutrogena clear + defend facial wash: £6.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best cleanser – CeraVe foaming cleanser: £12.50, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best lightweight moisturiser – The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA: £12.80, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best sunscreen – The Inkey List polyglutamic acid dewy sunscreen SPF30: £12, Amazon.co.uk

Aveeno calm + restore oat gel moisturiser

Aveeno calm + restore oat gel moisturiser
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Oat
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight formula
    • Fragrance-free
  1.  £11 from Lookfantastic.com
Neutrogena clear + defend facial wash

Neutrogena clear + defend facial wash
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, tea tree
  • Why we love it
    • Deeply cleanses skin
  • Take note
    • Could cause irritation to those with sensitive skin
  1.  £6 from Lookfantastic.com
CeraVe foaming cleanser

CeraVe foaming cleanser
  • Best: Cleanser
  • Size: 236ml
  • Key ingredients: Ceramides, niacinamide
  • Why we love it
    • Hydrating
  1.  £12 from Lookfantastic
The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA

The Ordinary natural moisturising factors + HA.jpg
  • Best: Lightweight moisturiser
  • Size: 100ml
  • Key ingredients: Amino acid, hyaluronic acid, ceramides
  • Why we love it
    • Soothing and smoothing without greasiness
    • Suitable for all skin types
  1.  £12 from Lookfantastic.com
Starface hydro-stars

Untitled design - 2022-08-30T152214.600.png
  • Best: Spot patches
  • Size: 32 stars
  • Key ingredients: 100 per cent hydrocolloid
  • Why we love it
    • Keep irritated skin clean
  1.  £9 from Amazon.co.uk
Oodee halo purifying foaming cleanser

Untitled design - 2022-08-30T151902.778.png
  • Best: For irritable skin
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide
  • Why we love it
    • Extremely gentle
  1.  £24 from Oodee.com
Jojo Glow the reusable face cloth

Jojo Glow the reusable face cloth
  • Best: For removing make-up
  • Size: Unspecified
  • Key ingredients: N/A
  • Why we love it
    • Feels luxurious to use
  1.  £14 from Jojoglow.co.uk
The Inkey List polyglutamic acid dewy sunscreen SPF30

The Inkey List SPF.
  • Best: Sunscreen
  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: Polyglutamic acid
  • Why we love it
    • Fast-absorbing formula
  1.  £12 from Lookfantastic
Curél deep moisture spray

Curél deep moisture spray.jpg
  • Best: Face mist
  • Size: 150ml
  • Key ingredients: Ceramides
  • Why we love it
    • Quick hydration top-up
  1.  £19 from Amazon.co.uk
The verdict: Teenage skincare

Our overall best buy is Aveeno calm + restore oat gel moisturiser, thanks to its soothing formula and lightweight consistency. Meanwhile, the CeraVe foaming cleanser is suitable for all skin types and contains hydration-promoting ceramides.

