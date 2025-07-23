Are hydrocolloid spot patches a good way to target spots, or are they just a marketing gimmick? I tested a range of pimples patches on my acne-prone skin to find out.

According to consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk, who specialises in acne treatment, hydrocolloid is the most important ingredient when it comes to spot patches. The substance forms a gel when mixed with water, and it’s often used in wound healing, as it creates a moist environment. They can “help by absorbing fluid [oil, sebum, dirt] from spots and creating a protective barrier, which speeds up healing and stops you picking – a big culprit for scarring”, explains Dr Kluk.

Spot patches “work best for open, surface-level pimples like pustules, papules, and open whiteheads, where there's a visible head”, says plastic surgeon Dr Lydia Ioannidi. Dr Kluk added that “they can help speed healing” of small superficial spots, but also recommends using them in conjunction with your daily routine or other acne treatments, rather than replacing them.

According to Dr Ioannidi, it’s best to apply them on freshly cleansed and dried skin, before any other skincare or make-up. “If possible, use tweezers to handle the patch, keeping your fingers away from the sticky area,” she adds.

With all that in mind, I’ve spent the past two months testing spot patches to find the 10 that impressed me the most.

How I tested

I consulted Dr Kluk and Dr Ioannidi to understand everything there is to know about spot patches, including the type of ingredients to look out for, how best to apply them, how to make them as effective as possible and why they can be beneficial in your skincare routine. Beyond this, I tested a broad range of spot stickers to find the ones that are best for various scenarios, from those that can be worn under make-up to options suited to cystic spots.

I wore patches from Starface, Garnier and more ( Fani Mari )

For context, I have acne-prone skin and have a strong understanding of the skincare that should be used on this skin type. I wore each spot stick for a minimum of eight hours a day over two months. My testing criterion involved assessing a number of different factors, listed below:

Changes in skin: Crucially, I considered how my spots and blemishes looked before and after applying the spot stickers. To really get an understanding of their performance, I took before and after photos that I later analysed, noting any key improvements. I favoured the spot stickers that were quick to change the appearance of my spots.

Crucially, I considered how my spots and blemishes looked before and after applying the spot stickers. To really get an understanding of their performance, I took before and after photos that I later analysed, noting any key improvements. I favoured the spot stickers that were quick to change the appearance of my spots. Formula: I analysed the ingredients list of each of the spot stickers – it’s worth noting that some brands include a variety of ingredients in their spot patches, which is a plus. I also assessed how sticky each patch felt on my skin, favouring those that felt as though I wasn’t wearing anything.

I analysed the ingredients list of each of the spot stickers – it’s worth noting that some brands include a variety of ingredients in their spot patches, which is a plus. I also assessed how sticky each patch felt on my skin, favouring those that felt as though I wasn’t wearing anything. Ease of application: Keeping Dr Ioannidi’s comments in mind (using tweezers to handle the patch), I considered how easy each patch was to apply.

Keeping Dr Ioannidi’s comments in mind (using tweezers to handle the patch), I considered how easy each patch was to apply. How they stayed on: Of course, I wanted stickers to stay on my face and not move around, particularly when testing overnight. Similarly, I assessed whether it could be worn during the day and under make-up.

I found that the best pimple patches were those that reduced the size of my blemishes and irritation.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As someone with acne-prone skin, Fani Mari has tried and tested the best skincare for reducing spots and irritation. She has a genuine passion and interest in finding the products that work. Beyond this, she has also consulted countless experts on how best to look after acne-prone skin, so she knows the ingredients to look for and the skincare routine to follow. For this review of the best pimple patches, she’s used her knowledge to find the ones that actually work.

The best pimple patches for 2025 are: