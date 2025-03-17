Ask any dermatologist about the best anti-ageing products and, without a doubt, most of them will mention sunscreen. No matter how good (or expensive) the serums and creams you use are, not applying an adequate amount of sunscreen daily will cause issues such as discolouration, hyperpigmentation and redness.

Of course, the best sunscreen is the one you like using but, for acne-prone individuals, such as our tester, an extra issue needs to be taken into consideration when using a new product: will it cause a breakout?

It can be a minefield, as sunscreen formulas can feel heavy on the skin. Thankfully, it’s now easier than ever to find a good product that will suit your skin and won’t lead to breakouts, whether you prefer a tinted sunscreen, or a matte or dewy finish.

Consultant dermatologist Dr Anastasia Therianou says: “Some products may clog the pores more, which, in turn, will aggravate the inflammatory response that causes spots. The easiest choice is an oil-free formula, which is usually non-comedogenic, meaning non-pore-blocking.”

In terms of UV filters, some say mineral options (with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide) may be better for acne-prone and sensitive skin, versus chemical options, but, ultimately, it’s down to the formula. Generally, though, zinc is a great ingredient for promoting healthy skin.

Also look out for sunscreens with added anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as niacinamide and azelaic acid, says aesthetic doctor David Jack. If your skin is on the dry side, the addition of hyaluronic acid or other hydrating ingredients may be helpful, too. “Beyond ingredients, consider the formulation (gel, lotion or fluid) that works best with your skin type,” Dr Jack says.

Remember, sunscreen acts as a film on the skin, to provide adequate protection, so “cleansing is important, even if you aren’t wearing make-up”, Dr Therianou explains. With all this in mind, we tested a range of sunscreens, to find out which ones worked best.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action, trying out a range of sunscreens for acne-prone skin ( Fani Mari )

We tried and tested a selection of sunscreens, with different consistencies, over a few weeks. The texture of the sunscreens was considered, along with how well they worked for our acne-prone skin.

Following the advice of the doctors we spoke to, the first step was to perform a patch test in an area prone to breakouts, to see whether or not the formula would aggravate our acne. For each sunscreen, we patch tested around the chin area for a few days, before proceeding to apply the sunscreen across the whole face. We took a break of one or two days in between using each product and kept an eye out for any breakouts. While everyone has different skin types and various levels of being prone to acne, these are the products that performed best for us.

Why you can trust us

Fani Mari is a freelance beauty, wellness and lifestyle writer, who has covered everything from moisturisers for acne-prone skin to facial cleansing brushes for IndyBest. She tests products thoroughly to bring you her honest opinions and help you find products that really work.

The best sunscreens for acne-prone skin 2025 are: