For healthy skin year-round, these products have got you covered
Ask any dermatologist about the best anti-ageing products and, without a doubt, most of them will mention sunscreen. No matter how good (or expensive) the serums and creams you use are, not applying an adequate amount of sunscreen daily will cause issues such as discolouration, hyperpigmentation and redness.
Of course, the best sunscreen is the one you like using but, for acne-prone individuals, such as our tester, an extra issue needs to be taken into consideration when using a new product: will it cause a breakout?
It can be a minefield, as sunscreen formulas can feel heavy on the skin. Thankfully, it’s now easier than ever to find a good product that will suit your skin and won’t lead to breakouts, whether you prefer a tinted sunscreen, or a matte or dewy finish.
Consultant dermatologist Dr Anastasia Therianou says: “Some products may clog the pores more, which, in turn, will aggravate the inflammatory response that causes spots. The easiest choice is an oil-free formula, which is usually non-comedogenic, meaning non-pore-blocking.”
In terms of UV filters, some say mineral options (with zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide) may be better for acne-prone and sensitive skin, versus chemical options, but, ultimately, it’s down to the formula. Generally, though, zinc is a great ingredient for promoting healthy skin.
Also look out for sunscreens with added anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as niacinamide and azelaic acid, says aesthetic doctor David Jack. If your skin is on the dry side, the addition of hyaluronic acid or other hydrating ingredients may be helpful, too. “Beyond ingredients, consider the formulation (gel, lotion or fluid) that works best with your skin type,” Dr Jack says.
Remember, sunscreen acts as a film on the skin, to provide adequate protection, so “cleansing is important, even if you aren’t wearing make-up”, Dr Therianou explains. With all this in mind, we tested a range of sunscreens, to find out which ones worked best.
We tried and tested a selection of sunscreens, with different consistencies, over a few weeks. The texture of the sunscreens was considered, along with how well they worked for our acne-prone skin.
Following the advice of the doctors we spoke to, the first step was to perform a patch test in an area prone to breakouts, to see whether or not the formula would aggravate our acne. For each sunscreen, we patch tested around the chin area for a few days, before proceeding to apply the sunscreen across the whole face. We took a break of one or two days in between using each product and kept an eye out for any breakouts. While everyone has different skin types and various levels of being prone to acne, these are the products that performed best for us.
We’ve been in love with this sunscreen for a long time – in fact, it was still called ‘shaka fluid’ when we first started using it. Since then, this product has only gotten better, with the addition of new UV filters to protect against photo ageing (when the sun prematurely ages skin).
Neither too oily nor too matte, the formula is very lightweight as well as being easy to apply – it’s incredibly fluid and simply disappears on the skin. It’s a great all-rounder, and topping up during the day couldn’t be easier.
Garnier sunscreens have always been great budget-friendly options but, this year, there are a few new versions to try, including this BHA and niacinamide option. On paper, this is perfect for acne-prone skin. It treats while protecting the skin, so it’s a good hybrid product – not all sunscreens boast such amazing acne-fighting ingredients.
The texture is very fluid, making it easy to apply and blend in, and it dries quickly. The finish is on the matte side, so, this would be great if your skin is oily. However, if you have dry skin, this may feel a bit drying and a little too matte for daily use.
This is one of the most fluid and easy-to-blend-in products we tested. This product is on the dewy side and feels a little bit oily on the skin, which is something to keep in mind if you prefer a matte finish. However, it also comes in a matte version.
The fluid texture means topping up during the day will be very easy, too, even over make-up. We love the luminous finish, which works well on dry skin – it looks great on the skin on its own or under make-up.
When this product arrived in the UK, our reviewer screamed with joy at being able to finally try such a cult, Aussie favourite. Australia has very strict sunscreen rules, so, you know you will be properly protected when purchasing a product approved for use there.
This formula works well under make-up, and it’s ideal for those who prefer a velvet-to-dewy finish (the brand has quite a few different formulas to pick from, depending on the finish you’d like).
The fluid serum formula comes with a pipette, for easier application – we apply one pipette at a time, to ensure proper blending. Keep in mind this formula is scented, which won’t be to everyone’s taste.
This product has many positive reviews online, so, we were curious to see how the 100 per cent mineral formula would fare, as this style of sunscreen can often be chalky on the skin and tricky to blend in.
We needn’t have worried, however – in fact, we were surprised by just how easy it is to apply this product. It doesn’t feel chalky, there is no white cast and the finish is normal to luminous.
The formula is quite moisturising, with a finish that’s on the glowy side at first but looks more matte as the day goes on. It doesn’t feel too heavy on the skin, either, considering it’s a 100 per cent mineral formula.
The whole Supergoop! range is very popular, and rightfully so. We found this product doesn’t feel chalky like some mineral formulas do. It feels quite hydrating on the skin and the finish is slightly luminous.
It blends in smoothly but this may take a little longer than some other formulas – you have to let it sit for five minutes after applying, as, at first, there is a slight white cast before it becomes one with the skin.
One of the first non-prescription products developed by Skin+Me, this sunscreen was created for everyone. It has a lightweight formula and boasts a variety of skin-loving and antioxidant ingredients, while also being fragrance and oil-free.
It has a nice, creamy texture that doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. It feels moisturising, dries clear and will work well year-round. The finish is natural – not too matte, not too dewy.
With a unique technology formulated as a mouse texture, Evy is the first brand we have seen to create such a product. This daily sunscreen offers a lot of hydration and nourishment – if you have oily skin, you could even skip your moisturiser on warm days.
To apply, shake the bottle well and dispense a golf-ball-sized amount. It takes a while to get the hang of the application and blending process but the finish is non-sticky and luminous. It’s slightly matte, but not too much so, and is said to be suitable for all skin types. The formula is available in a few different versions, so pick the one most suitable to your concerns.
It’s great to have a make-up/skincare hybrid on hand for those days you don’t feel like applying make-up. The finish of this leans towards the matte side but there are reflective particles that provide some shine and luminosity to the skin.
The formula includes skincare ingredients such as niacinamide, quinoa seed extract and more, to nourish the skin while protecting it from the sun. Despite the variety of oils included in the formula, the product doesn’t feel oily on the skin, which is probably thanks to its mineral formula. This particular shade (medium aura) was too warm for our reviewer but the product comes in a lighter and darker shade, too.
We love Alpha-H, as it has great formulas and ingredients. It’s an Australian brand, so, we expect nothing less than very high UVA/UVB protection and SPF 50+, which this serum delivers.
The formula is quite fluid and comes with a pipette applicator. It’s easy to apply to the skin, and we were able to blend in the appropriate amount in less than two minutes. The finish is on the luminous side, while the sunscreen feels moisturising on the skin. It may not be suitable for very oily skin types, however, depending on how dewy you like your sunscreens.
This type of product also provides a great base for make-up – just leave time for your sunscreen to dry properly before applying anything else on top.
With a long history and great products, Lancaster is one of the classic sunscreen brands, and has recently launched two new formulas for the face – a mineral one and a chemical one. We tried the chemical formula, which is very lightweight and easy to apply. Something to note is that for people with oily skin, it might feel a little heavy. However, our reviewer didn’t encounter any breakouts while using this product. The formula also contains “anti-dark spot” properties, according to the brand, thanks to the combination of ingredients.
This is a surprisingly lightweight formula – it feels almost like milk – which is rare for mineral sunscreens. The finish is normal to matte; it doesn’t irritate the skin, and it leaves a smooth finish that works really well under make-up. As far as mineral sunscreens go, this is one of the best ones we have tried. It’s easy to apply, doesn’t really leave a cast and it looks really lovely on the skin – it’s said to be suitable for dark skin, too. The nozzle of the bottle is also very handy – it’s a pointed tip, almost like a highlighter pen, which makes the application super smooth.
This sunscreen is part of the brand’s “silk” range, which includes silk extracts for a smooth finish. Silk also has calming and soothing properties, so this will likely be suitable for sensitive skin types, too. On its own, it’s an excellent base for make-up but, if you want a more long-lasting foundation base, you could use a primer from the same range, for a matte finish.
Shiseido has been at the forefront of suncare technology. Last year, the brand reformulated its bestsellers, including the cream, the lotion and the powder sunscreen.
The brand boasts a new technology, which, apparently, ensures the sunscreen film stays put for longer and re-adjusts itself as its wearer sweats. This is paired with the brand’s exclusive heat and wet force technology. So, this sunscreen should stay put no matter what, which is great news if you like water sports and spending a day at the beach. Remember to re-apply nonetheless, though. Plus, the ingredients are meant to improve dark spots in four weeks, according to the brand’s clinical trial.
The texture is creamy, and though it seems a little heavy at first, it blends in smoothly and leaves a luminous finish. This texture works well as a base for make-up, and it feels quite hydrating on the skin. It took a little while to rub in but looks great once done.
This is one of the best formulas for people with acne and skin on the dry side, as the cream feels hydrating, without causing breakouts. The finish is luminous but not overly so and is suitable for dry, dehydrated and balanced skin. There is a very mild scent, though it must come naturally from the ingredients since it doesn’t contain any added fragrance. The ingredients are great for moisturising and hydrating, with glycerin and panthenol included, so, if your skin isn’t too dry, you could even skip moisturiser if you are in a rush. The addition of vitamin C is fantastic, as it supports the SPF filters and helps with overall skin discolouration.
When selecting a sunscreen (chemical or mineral) suitable for acne-prone skin, some ingredients should be avoided, as they are highly comedogenic, such as coconut oil, palm oil and mineral oil. You may also want to pick a fragrance-free product, to avoid any skin sensitivity. “Benzoyl alcohol can dry out and irritate the skin,” says Dr Jack, so should also be avoided. Meanwhile, “silicones, while not necessarily bad for acne-prone skin, can trap debris in the pores if not thoroughly washed off, so, removal is key”, adds Dr Jack.
“Labels like ‘non-comedogenic’, ‘oil-free’, and ‘suits acne-prone skin’ are not fail-safe ways of checking if [products] are good but may indicate a product has been designed for acne sufferers,” Dr Jack concludes.
Finding a sunscreen to suit your skin is now easier than ever – we are really spoiled for choice, across budget and high-end options. How dewy or matte you like the formula to be is a personal preference and will often depend on how oily or dry your skin is. If you want a great all-rounder, pick the fragrance-free La Roche Posay anthelios 400 invisible fluid or the Vichy capital soleil UV-age daily, if you’re fine with fragrance.
For the best acne-prone ingredients with a matte finish and a great price tag, check out the Garnier BHA + niacinamide daily UV fluid. If you want something more illuminating, pick up the Ultra Violette queen screen. Finally, if you are a fan of mineral formulas, Naked Sundays collagen glow is the one to know.
