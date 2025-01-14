Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Remove make-up and reveal firmer, cleaner skin, with the help of these top-rated tools
Years ago, when the Clarisonic range (a brand of electric facial tools) first came out, facial cleansing brushes were a huge skincare trend, until experts explained such brushes can cause microtears in the skin and essentially damage it, rather than cleanse it. Cleansing brushes and tools have come a long way since then, though, and they are now mostly created using silicone, which is far gentler on the skin.
While they aren’t essential in one’s routine, they can gently exfoliate the skin and can be used for taking off your make-up at night two or three times a week. Take care if you are using manual brushes or tools, and be as gentle as possible with them – you may feel the need to rub and press more but the mechanical force can be more damaging.
It’s important to properly clean each tool before and after use, and we recommend you avoid using them with exfoliating cleansers, as this may lead to over-exfoliation of the skin and sensitivity. To help you decipher the cleansing brush to try, we tried and tested a number of options, with our favourites below.
We tried and tested a selection of manual and electric cleansing brushes and tools, using each product at night with a cleanser to remove make-up, sunscreen and daily debris. While everyone has different skin types and sensitivity to such products, these are the ones that performed best for us.
Foreo is a classic, as far as beauty tools go, especially when it comes to cleansing brushes. This is the latest Foreo brush and it comes in two versions: luna 4 and luna 4+. The first time you use it, you need to register the device on the Foreo app and add the warranty, then pick from cleansing or massage mode.
There are three modes to choose from – regular, gentle and deep cleansing – with the press of the relevant button at the back of the device. There are also 16 adjustable T-sonic pulsation intensities. The firming massage modes relax the face, neck and tension points and, according to third-party consumer trials, this can reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Depending on the speed you want, the app will show you a helpful diagram and active timer, so you know how long to cleanse each part of your face. We prefer the regular mode, which has a gentle vibration and doesn’t feel harsh on the skin. The bristles feel very soft and, overall, it’s a great device for deep cleansing and massaging the face. Plus, it’s fully waterproof.
This is a naturally derived sponge that’s meant to be used wet. It feels a bit like a Beautyblender but for cleansing the skin, rather than applying make-up, and can be used both on the face and the body. Don’t be alarmed by how harsh it feels when dry, because, once you wet it, it feels very soft on the skin. We still recommend using soft, gentle circular motions while using it, to avoid damaging the skin. It doesn’t necessarily help with make-up removal, so, it’s best to use it during your second cleanse.
This device features a cleansing side and a massage side with a rose quartz crystal. There are four different modes (two for cleansing and two for massaging), with vibration settings that clean the skin and pulsate for anti-ageing benefits.
The cleansing side is a small round head with two different bristle sizes. The bristles are quite short and firm, so using light pressure is advised with this tool. The heated rose quartz crystal side feels so relaxing and soothing on the skin and is said to aid with inflammation and tension. It makes the perfect night-time ritual. The rose quartz can also be used to massage serums and creams into the skin.
When this device first came out, it took the beauty world by storm, due to its innovative attachments and technology. There are a few different attachments to choose from, including the silicone brush head, for deep cleansing, and it has three speed settings that move the tool back and forth.
The powerful device gets the job done quickly and easily, using short, soft silicone bristles, and is great at cleaning the face, including small crevices, such as around the nose. We did however think it felt a little bumpy on areas of the face such as the forehead, nose and cheekbones, but it’s otherwise very smooth.
The other attachments are also great and some of them can be used in conjunction with one another. For example, you can use the LED ring (red, pink, infrared) with the percussive targeted attachments for a facial massage.
This is a unique device that combines cleansing with LED light to target various skin concerns and can be used all over the face or kept still for a massage. With a number of different speed settings for the massage model, it feels gentle on the skin, but we’d recommend using lower levels for under the eyes and delicate areas of the face.
The LED is a great addition, the red light activates ‘heat energy’ to warm the skin and soften the pores; the blue LED is for deep facial cleansing, and the purple LED uses EMS (electro muscle stimulation) microcurrent to help with skin elasticity. When using the EMS mode, to avoid discomfort, make sure your finger is positioned across the silver line at the back of the tool. It’s impressive that you can get a good EMS tool at this price point.
If you’re looking for something for sensitive skin that is akin to a relaxing self-care routine, this super soft kabuki brush feels like silk. We’d recommend using it in gentle circular motions with your cleanser of choice for gentle exfoliation. The tool feels weighty and luxurious, fitting perfectly in your hand for easy movement. The perfect tool for unwinding after a busy day.
This silicone tool is pocket-sized and can be used for face masking and cleansing. The spatula side can be used to remove the product from the pot, while the other end is best for application and removing the product from the skin, making it great for face masks. While the bristles allow for deep cleansing, it’s a gentle tool that lends itself well for travelling, thanks to its small size.
Beauty tech is certainly on the rise, with luxury and affordable brands creating cleansing devices and tools for every need. Out of the products we tested, the best all-rounder is the Foreo luna 4. It’s fully waterproof, can be controlled via an app and there are plenty of speeds and and modes to choose from. For something more budget-friendly, we’d recommend the My Home Body konjac sponge for manual exfoliation or the Sensse Beauty LED energy facial cleanser for an electric device with added LED benefits.
For more recommendations, read our review of the best facial massage tools for sculpted, toned and soothed skin
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in