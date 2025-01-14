Years ago, when the Clarisonic range (a brand of electric facial tools) first came out, facial cleansing brushes were a huge skincare trend, until experts explained such brushes can cause microtears in the skin and essentially damage it, rather than cleanse it. Cleansing brushes and tools have come a long way since then, though, and they are now mostly created using silicone, which is far gentler on the skin.

While they aren’t essential in one’s routine, they can gently exfoliate the skin and can be used for taking off your make-up at night two or three times a week. Take care if you are using manual brushes or tools, and be as gentle as possible with them – you may feel the need to rub and press more but the mechanical force can be more damaging.

It’s important to properly clean each tool before and after use, and we recommend you avoid using them with exfoliating cleansers, as this may lead to over-exfoliation of the skin and sensitivity. To help you decipher the cleansing brush to try, we tried and tested a number of options, with our favourites below.

How we tested

open image in gallery The tools were put to the test on acne-prone, dry skin ( Fani Mari/The Independent )

We tried and tested a selection of manual and electric cleansing brushes and tools, using each product at night with a cleanser to remove make-up, sunscreen and daily debris. While everyone has different skin types and sensitivity to such products, these are the ones that performed best for us.

The best cleansing brushes and tools for 2025 are: