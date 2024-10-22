Best exfoliating gloves and mitts for soft, glowing skin

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
For self-tan prep or preventing ingrown hairs, look to the likes of Bare by Vogue and Soap & Glory
Dermatologists, aestheticians and beauty editors can often be found waxing lyrical about the benefits of chemical exfoliation, aka liquid products that leave skin glowing. However, when it comes to the skin on our body, a spot of manual scrubbing can work wonders.
In a nutshell, exfoliation sloughs off dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, but its benefits go beyond just leaving your limbs silky soft. It also plays an important prep step for applying self-tan on top without patchiness and can reduce pesky ingrown hairs.
While there are plenty of ways to embrace manual body exfoliation, such as body scrubs and dry brushing, the most basic, and easiest to introduce into your routine is with a good old pair of exfoliating gloves or mitts.
They’re straightforward to use, requiring in-shower use on wet skin either alone or with your favourite shower gel, make no mess, and are easy to stow away when the water isn’t running - many come with a loop to hang on a bathroom caddy or on your taps.
While mitts and gloves are similar, remember that the latter are tight-fitting like a typical pair of winter gloves, while mitts are often larger and have only a separate thumb hole. Typically it comes down to which one will suit you best.
In a bid to find out what exfoliating gloves and mitts work best, we put a series to the test to find out if the price tag makes a difference, how quickly you can expect to see results, and which ones deserve a spot in your bathroom.
Over seven weeks, we filled up our bathroom with gloves and mitts, putting them to the test in the shower. We’d suggest starting at your feet and ankles and moving upwards to the tops of your shoulders in large, circular motions on wet skin, pairing it with shower gel can reduce the friction if you prefer. Just keep in mind that unless it specifically states that a mitt or pair of gloves are safe for your face, stick to using them on your body only.
This pink pair is often on offer for less than a fiver and was the plushiest we found out of all the gloves we tried. They’re ideal for gentle exfoliation as they’re not too scratchy, instead, they’re the perfect amount of softness for feeling comfortable even on our tester’s sensitive skin.
We found they prevented the typical dryness we experience on our legs after shaving and our tester loved how easy they were to slip on and off when our hands were wet. They dry quickly too and don’t retain any damp smells as long as they’re rinsed out properly once you’re finished with them.
You can’t really go wrong with this pair for the very affordable £2 price tag. It’s one of the least expensive ways to indulge in regular manual exfoliation. Simple in design, they get the job done with a bit of warm water, however, we much preferred the sensorial experience of using them with body wash to work it into a lather and massage into the skin. They’re not too tight, with just enough snugness to feel secure while in use. You can also shop them in a selection of colours too, we love the light blue style.
The large size of this singular glove meant slipping your hand in and out is easy, and doesn’t require you to wrestle with any elasticated cuffs. It also makes areas of your back easier to reach, especially if you don’t have a partner or flatmate who can help you out. It’s much thicker than other gloves we tested, so does take longer to dry, but this can be sped up by hanging it upside down using the attached loop. One side is an abrasive texture for exfoliating, the other is a soft, smooth surface for general cleansing. We did enjoy that it can be used on dry or wet skin, as the coarse surface isn’t too harsh, so you can get multiple uses out of it.
This budget-friendly pair of gloves is a cheap and cheerful find that gets the job done. We did find that they are more abrasive than the Soap & Glory pair, so provide a much stronger exfoliation, which is ideal for prepping skin for self-tan application. Made from recycled plastic, they’re tight-fitting, however, we did find the cuffs a little too tight for our liking, so we stretched them out in between uses by putting them over a shampoo bottle to loosen the elastic.
This playfully patterned body mitt was a fun and colourful addition to our shower routine, and toe the line well between being abrasive enough to leave skin feeling instantly smoother, and soft enough that it’s not overly scratchy.
Thanks to a thick elasticated band, it fits well and it is fuss-free to use, simply rub it all over (except the face) for smoother, softer limbs. If you love a statement shower piece, this ticks all the boxes and gets the exfoliating job done – and is less than £10.
Our beauty tester is a huge fan of Face Halo’s make-up removing pads and uses them daily, and this one for the body is a larger version with more exfoliating benefits. While not technically a mitt or glove, it works so well, we had to include it.
It’s double-sided, one is your classic exfoliant fabric and the other is a softer, plusher feel for a post-scrub polish. Apply a thick layer of moisturiser as soon as you step out of the shower and your skin will feel baby soft. Better yet, it promises to provide 200 uses, a claim we haven’t seen from any other of the brands we tried.
This is another double-sided mitt but offers the most intense exfoliation of all the ones we tried on this list. While we found it a tad too abrasive on areas like our décolletage, it worked a treat on our cracked heels and ankles to slough off the tougher areas of dry and dead skin. If you like a deeper scratchiness from your manual exfoliating products, this is a great option, but we’d recommend steering clear if you have sensitive skin as it may be too harsh.
Overall, our top pick is the Soap & Glory exfoliating scrub gloves. They ticked every box for us on price, softness, abrasiveness and fit. Plush, but still effective for smoothing textured areas and ridding limbs, elbows, knees and heels of dryness, they do exactly what they promise and feel much more luxurious than the price tag suggests.
Ready to turn your body care routine up a notch? Try one of our best body moisturisers
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in