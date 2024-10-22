Best exfoliating gloves and mitts for soft, glowing skin

Dermatologists, aestheticians and beauty editors can often be found waxing lyrical about the benefits of chemical exfoliation, aka liquid products that leave skin glowing. However, when it comes to the skin on our body, a spot of manual scrubbing can work wonders.

In a nutshell, exfoliation sloughs off dead skin cells on the surface of the skin, but its benefits go beyond just leaving your limbs silky soft. It also plays an important prep step for applying self-tan on top without patchiness and can reduce pesky ingrown hairs.

While there are plenty of ways to embrace manual body exfoliation, such as body scrubs and dry brushing, the most basic, and easiest to introduce into your routine is with a good old pair of exfoliating gloves or mitts.

They’re straightforward to use, requiring in-shower use on wet skin either alone or with your favourite shower gel, make no mess, and are easy to stow away when the water isn’t running - many come with a loop to hang on a bathroom caddy or on your taps.

While mitts and gloves are similar, remember that the latter are tight-fitting like a typical pair of winter gloves, while mitts are often larger and have only a separate thumb hole. Typically it comes down to which one will suit you best.

In a bid to find out what exfoliating gloves and mitts work best, we put a series to the test to find out if the price tag makes a difference, how quickly you can expect to see results, and which ones deserve a spot in your bathroom.

How we tested

open image in gallery Teaming the gloves with your shower gel can ease some of the friction ( Louise Whitbread )

Over seven weeks, we filled up our bathroom with gloves and mitts, putting them to the test in the shower. We’d suggest starting at your feet and ankles and moving upwards to the tops of your shoulders in large, circular motions on wet skin, pairing it with shower gel can reduce the friction if you prefer. Just keep in mind that unless it specifically states that a mitt or pair of gloves are safe for your face, stick to using them on your body only.

The best exfoliating gloves for 2024 are: