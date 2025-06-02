10 best face massage tools for sculpted, toned and soothed skin

The best face massage tools come in various shapes and sizes, but all aim to lift and tone skin to create extra elasticity and reduce puffiness. When it comes to choosing the best tool for you, it all comes down to preferred techniques and skin concerns.

But how do face massage tools actually work? Well, it’s all to do with lymphatic drainage, which helps reduce any toxin build-up. This, in turn, promotes healthier-looking and -feeling skin.

Popular picks include the flat stone gua sha, which is a Chinese massage tool designed to stimulate soft tissue circulation and increase blood flow. Other tools take the form of rollers, wands and even vibrating facial massagers. They’re made from various materials, including amethyst, jade and zinc, for additional wellbeing benefits.

But what makes each option unique? I’m here to help you find out, as I’ve been busy testing a range of options. So, whether you’re looking to firm up fine lines or indulge in some deep face-massage relaxation, keep reading to find the best facial massage tool for you.

How we tested

I sampled several facial massage tools over a month’s testing and explored different techniques with each. I trialled massagers with simple instructions and video demonstrations to target tension, reduce puffiness and tone skin. From rollerball massagers to gua sha stones and electronic devices, read on for our list of the best facial massage tools to buy across all price points.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Helen Wilson-Beevers is a trusted reviewer with years of experience in beauty. She’s written The Independent’s guides to the best eye creams, the best tinted moisturisers, and the best moisturisers for dry skin. Drawing on her expertise within the beauty realm, Helen knows what to look for when it comes to finding products that actually work.

The best face massage tools for 2025 are: