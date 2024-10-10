Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Melting away foundation and mascara has never been so satisfying
Cleansing oils have become a staple in many skincare routines over the past few years. Known and loved for their gentle yet effective approach, they’re able to remove make-up, dirt, and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Plus, in contrast to traditional cleansers, which can sometimes leave skin feeling tight or dry, cleansing oils work by dissolving oils on the skin and rinsing away debris while ensuring the skin remains balanced and hydrated.
One of the main reasons people love cleansing oil is that they’re incredibly versatile. As well as working to remove even the most stubborn of waterproof make-up and sunscreen – making them a great first step in a double cleansing routine – they’re also gentle enough to be used alone. Formulated to bind with the skin’s excess oils and other impurities, they promise a deep clean without clogging pores, which is just one reason why you’ll often find experts recommending them for people with acne-prone skin.
However, it’s worth knowing that it’s not just acne-prone skin that can benefit from using a cleansing oil – most other skin types can, too. And while oily or combination skin might seem like the last to benefit from an oil-based product, the right product can actually help regulate oil production. Those with sensitive or dry skin may find a cleansing oil soothing because they don’t tend to be formulated with ingredients that could be potentially irritating and they can provide additional nourishment
So, whether you’re battling dryness, looking to gently remove stubborn make-up, or simply searching for a gentler alternative to your current cleanser, cleansing oils offer a hydrating, thorough clean that can elevate any skincare routine. Keep reading to discover my tried and tested favourites.
Each of these cleansing oils has been incorporated into my evening routine for a number of weeks. I used each one as a first cleanse in order to see how well they were able to dissolve and remove the day’s skincare and make-up (including SPF and mascara). As well as making note of how they made my skin feel, I also took into account the texture of each oil, how they smelt and the value for money.
A true hero cleansing oil for so many different reasons. Not only is the texture incredibly satisfying, but I found it was able to melt away make-up, dirt, and sunscreen with minimal effort. But what really stood out was how balanced my skin felt after each use – it was neither greasy nor dry. I love that it’s packed with essential lipids that nourish and restore the skin’s barrier, which means that over time, the skin will feel healthier and more resilient. Plus, unlike some oils that can leave a residue, this one rinses off cleanly, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. It’s ideal for those who want a deep clean without stripping their skin.
This is my first foray into using Bubble, and I’m pleased to say that it really did live up to expectations. Not only was I pleasantly surprised by how effective this cleansing oil is – it’s lightweight and dissolves makeup and daily grime with ease – but it also makes for a perfect quick, no-fuss cleanse. Even stubborn mascara was removed effortlessly, and what’s great is that it doesn’t leave behind any heavy residue, and it doesn’t make skin feel uncomfortable or tight. It’s a great option for daily use, especially at such an affordable price point, and it really is an excellent high street find.
This cleansing oil delivers on its promise of both nourishment and comfort. The formula is infused with centella asiatica, a herb that helps to calm sensitive or irritated skin. I loved how soft and supple my skin felt after each use, noting that it effectively removed make-up and sunscreen while leaving the skin soothed and hydrated. The subtle scent adds a nice touch without being overpowering, but be aware of it if you’re sensitive to fragrance. It’s a fantastic choice for those with dry skin looking for a cleanser that does more than just clean because over time it actively repairs and protects skin as well.
This oil will be a game-changer for anybody with dry or combination skin who wants to benefit from an oil and a foam in one product. The formula starts as a nourishing oil that breaks down make-up and impurities and then turns into a light foam that rinses clean without stripping the skin. Formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, it hydrates while cleansing, leaving skin feeling plump and moisturised. I also loved that it’s fragrance-free, making it ideal for sensitive skin.
This hybrid cleanser combines everything I love about cleansing oil with the comfort of a creamy texture. I found it to be deeply hydrating and perfect for removing make-up, dirt, and excess oils without leaving the skin feeling greasy. The addition of fermented camellia oil adds a nourishing boost, making it a good option for anyone looking to improve their skin’s texture and hydration levels. It’s creamy enough to feel luxurious, but light enough to not clog pores. This is for you if you’re looking for an indulgent yet effective cleansing routine without having to spend a fortune.
I loved how gentle and soothing this formula is, and despite its delicate nature, it removed all traces of makeup and dirt with ease, leaving the skin feeling clean without any irritation or redness. It uses micellar technology, so it feels incredibly lightweight on the skin and doesn’t leave any greasy residue in its wake. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, which is always a bonus for those prone to irritation.
An icon for a reason, I’ve been a big fan of this for quite some time. Powerful and lightweight, it dissolves make-up, sunscreen, and excess oil like magic. What makes it stand out is how easily it emulsifies when water is added, rinsing away cleanly without any residue. It’s great for oily skin, as it helps remove sebum without leaving the skin feeling greasy or over-cleansed. After using it, I found my skin felt smooth, refreshed, and perfectly prepped for a second cleanse.
A real luxury, I immediately loved the rose geranium scent, which creates a spa-like experience every time it’s used. The apricot oil leaves the skin feeling incredibly soft, and it’s perfect for removing make-up, but also feels like a treat for the skin.
While it’s more expensive than the other options I tried, the luxurious feel and the high-quality ingredients used make it worth the splurge. After each use, my skin was balanced, hydrated, and pampered. I was a big fan, despite the price point.
I loved how light this cleansing oil felt, making it ideal for everyday use. It’s worth noting that the light rose scent is calming without being overwhelming, and the oil works quickly and easily. After rinsing, my skin felt smooth and clean, not greasy or tight. A firm favourite for when I need a gentle formula.
A true standout for anyone with dry, sensitive, or eczema-prone skin, this cleansing oil is both soothing and effective. Suitable for use on both face and body, it’s a great option for the whole family and offers immediate relief from dry patches or itchiness. It’s fragrance-free, which is ideal for irritated skin, and it leaves the skin feeling soft and protected. What’s also great is that it doesn’t just cleanse; it also replenishes the skin’s natural lipids, helping to lock in moisture and improve skin texture over time.
Tatcha has stolen the hearts of British beauty editors, myself included. This cleansing oil came with high hopes thanks to the serious hype that’s been built up around it, and let me tell you that it doesn’t disappoint. In fact, it only took one use for me to fall madly in love with it.
Thicker in texture than expected, it’s silky smooth and melts into skin like a dream. It doesn’t irritate eyes, and instead, it easily gets rid of every last trace of make-up, leaving skin feeling seriously supple. It’s on the more expensive side, but one or two pumps go a long way so this bottle should last a while.
Known and loved for being a real sensitive skin saviour, Pai’s cleansing oil is super efficient at shifting every last trace of the day quickly and easily. Extremely gentle in both name and nature, it doesn’t sting eyes and I found it even got rid of hardy waterproof mascara with minimal effort required. It emulsified with water really well, and when rinsed off it left my skin looking and feeling hydrated, refreshed and glowing. What more could you ask for?
If you’re somebody with oily skin, it’s totally understandable why you might be hesitant about incorporating a cleansing oil into your routine, but Caudalie’s offering will make you realise it’s not a product to sleep on. Using a hardworking blend of plant oils, including sunflower, grape seed and castor, this formula won’t strip skin of essential moisture. Instead, it’ll leave it feeling cleansed and looking radiant. I also found it to be very gentle around the eyes, and while this won’t be for everyone, I really liked the (subtle) sweet almond scent it left behind.
The Body Shop’s camomile range is already a much-loved favourite across the country, especially the cleansing balm, but this oil might just pip that to the post as far as I’m concerned. Incredibly gentle, lightweight and effective, it doesn’t sting no matter how hard you rub. (Trust us, I tried). And it melts away mascara, dirt and other impurities with pure ease.
The texture is incredibly pleasing and it leaves skin feeling refreshed and nourished. The only minor complaint is that it doesn’t come with a pump, instead, it’s a case of pouring it out the top, and while that’s not the end of the world, a pump would be much more efficient. But don’t let that put you off trying it.
The most lightweight of the lot, Clarins’ take on cleansing oil is as luxurious as you’d expect from the French brand. It turns into an incredibly pleasing, silky milky formula when in contact with water that gets rid of heavy waterproof make-up in just a few seconds. All it takes is a few pumps and it doesn’t ever drag or irritate, instead, it glides over the skin to leave it feeling soft and moisturised without any oily residue. I found this one was best removed with a flannel, instead of rinsing with just water, and the skin felt refreshed after every use.
Alongside its powerful face cleansing abilities, I found that this oil – somewhat surprisingly – was responsible for leaving skin with a beautifully radiant glow that lasts; a side effect that comes thanks to the inclusion of a botanical oil complex in the formula. It easily melted away even the hardiest of long-wear make-up and waterproof mascara and left skin feeling soft and moisturised. A little goes a long way so this 200ml bottle will last a decent amount of time. This cleansing oil is just another reason for us to love Bobbi Brown as a brand, and like Mac’s offering, it’s unsurprising that this brand would create such a great product.
Truth be told, I’ve never really met a cleansing oil that I’ve not liked, and while I loved Medik8’s offering for its texture and how it made skin feel, there is also a real luxury vibe that comes with Votary’s oil. However, if you’re looking for something cheap and cheerful that’ll get the job done while being suitable for the whole family (and your whole body) then opt for the 400ml bottle of Avene – cost per use will be minimal, trust us.
