Cleansing oils have become a staple in many skincare routines over the past few years. Known and loved for their gentle yet effective approach, they’re able to remove make-up, dirt, and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Plus, in contrast to traditional cleansers, which can sometimes leave skin feeling tight or dry, cleansing oils work by dissolving oils on the skin and rinsing away debris while ensuring the skin remains balanced and hydrated.

One of the main reasons people love cleansing oil is that they’re incredibly versatile. As well as working to remove even the most stubborn of waterproof make-up and sunscreen – making them a great first step in a double cleansing routine – they’re also gentle enough to be used alone. Formulated to bind with the skin’s excess oils and other impurities, they promise a deep clean without clogging pores, which is just one reason why you’ll often find experts recommending them for people with acne-prone skin.

However, it’s worth knowing that it’s not just acne-prone skin that can benefit from using a cleansing oil – most other skin types can, too. And while oily or combination skin might seem like the last to benefit from an oil-based product, the right product can actually help regulate oil production. Those with sensitive or dry skin may find a cleansing oil soothing because they don’t tend to be formulated with ingredients that could be potentially irritating and they can provide additional nourishment

So, whether you’re battling dryness, looking to gently remove stubborn make-up, or simply searching for a gentler alternative to your current cleanser, cleansing oils offer a hydrating, thorough clean that can elevate any skincare routine. Keep reading to discover my tried and tested favourites.

How I tested

open image in gallery I incorporated these formulas into my evening routine for a number of weeks ( Lucy Partington )

Each of these cleansing oils has been incorporated into my evening routine for a number of weeks. I used each one as a first cleanse in order to see how well they were able to dissolve and remove the day’s skincare and make-up (including SPF and mascara). As well as making note of how they made my skin feel, I also took into account the texture of each oil, how they smelt and the value for money.

The best cleansing oils for 2024 are: