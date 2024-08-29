Biossance squalane and vitamin C rose oil review: A dry skin saviour

Face oils can seem hard to navigate and are often associated with negative skincare buzzwords – think comodogenic and greasy – but, when you eventually land on a good one, you might find it becomes your favourite step come morning and evening. When we tell you that the Biossance squalane + vitamin C rose oil (£57, Lookfantastic.com) is the one to inject into your day-to-day, we mean it.

The benefits range from a more even complexion to less flaking, peeling and dry patches. And, you might be surprised to discover that, when done right, they can benefit oily skin, too.

With the Biossance oil, you’ll find a magic combination of brightening vitamin C, calming rose oil (which smells delightful) and softening, hydrating squalane, all within a formula that’s light and non-sticky. Keep reading to discover what we thought when we put it to the test.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our testers used the oil on both oily and dry skin types ( Lucy Smith )

Putting the oil to the test on both an oily and normal to dry skin type, our reviewer (and their partner) paid attention to the feel of the formula both initially and throughout the day/night. Similarly, they assessed the way their skin looked afterwards – immediately and over time. Packaging, scent and how it worked with other formulas were also considered. Both testers used the product over the course of one week, here’s how they got on.