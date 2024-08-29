Biossance squalane and vitamin C rose oil review: A dry skin saviour

Face oils can seem hard to navigate and are often associated with negative skincare buzzwords – think comodogenic and greasy – but, when you eventually land on a good one, you might find it becomes your favourite step come morning and evening. When we tell you that the Biossance squalane + vitamin C rose oil (£57, Lookfantastic.com) is the one to inject into your day-to-day, we mean it.
The benefits range from a more even complexion to less flaking, peeling and dry patches. And, you might be surprised to discover that, when done right, they can benefit oily skin, too.
With the Biossance oil, you’ll find a magic combination of brightening vitamin C, calming rose oil (which smells delightful) and softening, hydrating squalane, all within a formula that’s light and non-sticky. Keep reading to discover what we thought when we put it to the test.
Putting the oil to the test on both an oily and normal to dry skin type, our reviewer (and their partner) paid attention to the feel of the formula both initially and throughout the day/night. Similarly, they assessed the way their skin looked afterwards – immediately and over time. Packaging, scent and how it worked with other formulas were also considered. Both testers used the product over the course of one week, here’s how they got on.
Biossance squalane + vitamin c rose oil
Size: 30ml
Key ingredients: Squalane, vitamin C, rose extract, and skin-replenishing capric triglyceride
Cruelty-free: Yes
Fragranced: Not directly, its ingredients are naturally scented
Best on: Normal to dry skin
Why we love it
Lightweight
Scent is a lovely floral rose
Soothes irritation
Take note
Better as a night oil on oily skin, not as suited to underneath make-up for this skintype
Continue reading...
You won’t find a long list of chemicals that are difficult to decipher here, instead, minimal ingredients have been used. Key ingredients that stand out include rose extract and a coconut oil-glycerine derivative.
As for its performance, our oily-skinned tester enjoyed using this as a night oil and found that it helped to reduce redness, giving way to a more even skin tone. But, they deduced that this product really comes into its own on dry skin.
Case in point, the dry skin tester found their skin had a healthy glow from the moment they applied the oil until the end of the day and into the following morning. Any flakiness around their nasal area and dry patches were minimised and the rose and geranium scent was a calming addition to a pre-bedtime skincare routine.
The included squalane helped to lock in hydration and maintain skin comfort for an extended period, even with external factors such as harsh, drying winds and glaring sunlight at play.
Both testers found that the oil was quick to absorb into the skin and it did not leave a sticky residue, instead, it felt silky to the touch.
The verdict: Biossance squalane + vitamin C rose oil
While not suitable for those with oily skin under make-up, this face oil really is an all-rounder in every other facet. From the finish it leaves on the skin to its effects in terms of reducing irritation, both our testers were impressed with the formula’s performance and found it a perfect evening skincare addition.
Our dry skin reviewer enjoyed using the oil twice a day without any qualms and found it helped to eliminate dry patches and skin tightness almost overnight. Though it is a more premium product, we’d certainly repurchase it.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in