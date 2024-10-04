Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Murad retinol serum (aka the resurgence retinol youth renewal serum) is a premium skincare product that promises smoother skin and reduced wrinkles but it will normally set shoppers back more than £90. So, I was excited to see this high-end, anti-ageing skin saviour has been discounted by more than 60 per cent at Amazon.

The deal is available right now, before next week’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale has even started. In fact, if you snap up the Murad offer today (Friday 4 October), you could have the serum with you as early as Monday.

I’ve been using my bottle of youth renewal for more than a month, and, paired with the brand’s cellular hydration serum (£72, Amazon.co.uk), to keep my skin barrier in good nick, I’ve seen my complexion become smoother and brighter, while fine lines around my eyebrows and mouth have started to plump out.

Murad resurgence retinol youth renewal anti-ageing face and eye serum: Was £92, now £34, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Murad/Lucy Smith )

To break down the Murad retinol serum, you’re looking at a formula that takes a three-pronged approach to anti-ageing. First, retinoid, gets working to boost cell turnover on the skin straight away – it’s this element that might bring out some irritation, however, so, it’s good to layer your retinols with ingredients such as ceramides, vitamin E and antioxidants. Second, a time-released retinol drip feeds onto the skin, minimising irritation, while still allowing you a potent hit of vitamin A. Finally, a retinol booster works with the previous elements, to amp up their existing cell-turnover capabilities for even firmer, elasticised skin post-use.

For me, extended use has left the large indented wrinkles between my eyebrows – commonly dubbed ‘11s’ – looking less sunken; it’s brightened the dull, tired tone of my complexion; and, most noticeably, my previously transparent-looking skin now appears thicker and bouncier. I did experience a touch of irritation after pairing the retinol with too many AHAs and BHAs but, after paring these back and introducing the protective cellular hydration serum, my skin’s never looked better.

