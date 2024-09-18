Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The youth renewal collection is at the core of Murad’s product repertoire and, together with the cellular hydration range, they make up the bulk of the brand’s best-sellers. These formulas – from anti-ageing night creams to skin barrier-boosting serums – can be quite the investment with most costing in excess of £80. But now, two of the hero Murad retinol products have had their prices slashed, with savings of £71 to be had.

The Murad retinol youth renewal night cream (£85, Lookfantastic.com) and youth renewal serum (£92, Lookfantastic.com) have been reduced in a bundle deal from a hefty £177 to £106 (Lookfantastic.com), putting both premium products at less than £60.

Of course, £106 is still a large sum to pay upfront for skincare. But when you consider the fact that mid-range brands such as La Roche-Posay and Ole Henriksen charge £48 (Lookfantastic.com) and £59 (Lookfantastic.com) for their retinol, the Murad deal we’ve found doesn’t seem quite so steep. What’s more, both formulas are very much IndyBest approved.

Murad retinol revival set: Was £177, now £106, Lookfantastic.com

Within the set, you’ll find the youth renewal night cream, which was named best for firming in our anti-ageing night creams review. The formula features 0.45-0.65 per cent retinol, plus another vitamin A derivative: retinyl propionate. Additional ingredients include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, calming urea and energising taurine, all of which come together to produce a hard-working yet comfortable anti-ageing solution.

The cream leaves “a lightweight sheen on skin, and although it did tingle a little at first, due to the ingredient blend we saw impressive results”, noted our writer. They found that their skin appeared “firmer and brighter” and, specifically, they “noticed an improvement in frown lines” and their forehead was “tighter” and “less tired-looking”.

As for the youth renewal serum, we’ve been testing this product over the past month, using it as part of our evening skincare routine. Compared to the night cream, the serum has a higher percentage of retinol. It also includes hydroxypinacolone retinoate, which allows the final product to be powerful and high-performing without so much of the flaking and irritation that often goes hand in hand with vitamin A formulas.

Sandwiching the serum between our hyaluronic acid and nighttime moisturiser, we’ve seen noticeable improvements in our skin, from reduced bumpiness to more plump and filled ‘11s’ (the two vertical lines that appear between the brows). We didn’t experience any inflammation with this formula, thanks to the included squalane, and were able to use it nightly relatively early in the introduction process. That being said, we’d recommend easing yourself into a new retinol product.

This duo of anti-ageing products are well worth investing in while they’re currently reduced by £70.