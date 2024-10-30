Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Year after year, LOOKFANTASTIC’s beauty gift sets offer the perfect way to get your Christmas shopping sorted. Last year we were treated to a trio from Fresh, fragrance sets from Chloé and The Ordinary’s ‘most loved’ serums – so 2024 has some big shoes to fill.

Luckily, whether you’re a haircare fanatic, skincare buff or make-up maestro, we’ve spotted gifts to suit everyone’s tastes, budgets and skin types. Think: anti-ageing duos from Estée Lauder, quads from The Inkey List that have 30 per cent off (was £28, now £19.60, Lookfantastic.com) and benefit porefessional minis (was £31.50, now £25.20, Lookfantastic.com) for a seamless finish on even the oiliest of complexions.

In a bid to separate the wheat from the chaff, we sifted through the brand’s 52 (yes, 52!) pages of gift sets, doing away with the sample-size selections and pulling together a limited edit of crème de la crème gifts. Here’s what we found.

Read more: The best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2024

LOOKFANTASTIC trending beauty edit: £45, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

Worth over £125, this trending beauty edit offers you a whopping £80 saving on trending products from Sol de Janeiro, Laneige and more. The included Olaplex volumising blow dry mist (£28, Lookfantastic.com) “thoroughly impressed” our reviewer who praised everything “from the texture to the hold and, of course, the signature Olaplex scent”. There is also a product from the brand of the moment Natasha Denona – a full-size I need a rouge lip crayon (£23, Lookfantastic.com). These lust-worthy goodies are sure to bring a smile to your loved ones’ faces this Christmas.

Color Wow smooth + shiny VIPs: £39.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

If you’re not on the Color Wow dreamcoat hype yet, then take this as your sign to hop aboard. This trio from the brand features the hero formula in question, the dreamcoat supernatural spray (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com), as well as a 75ml color security shampoo (£11, Lookfantastic.com) and one of Color Wow’s newer additions, the money masque (£12.50, Lookfantastic.com). While the latter is the brainchild of Kim Kardashian’s stylist, Chris Appleton, the dreamcoat supernatural spray brought “a new lease of life to fragile, long hair”. If it’s good enough for Kim K, it’s going straight in our basket.

Elemis x LOOKFANTASTIC exclusive overnight hydration edit: £69, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

We’re big fans of Elemis and even bigger fans of the brand’s iconic pro-collagen cleansing balm (£31, Lookfantastic.com), which landed a spot in our review of the best cleansers thanks to its “velvety texture”, so of course we were thrilled to see this set. You’ll also find the brand’s resurfacing facial wash promises to brighten alongside the apricot toner and superfood midnight facial. This quad will be a breath of fresh into your giftee’s skincare routine.

Olaplex hello healthy hair starter kit: £33, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

Olaplex needs no introduction and whether you’re a die-hard no3 user or love the brand’s shampoo and conditioner, we’ve no doubt your locks are lustrous and glossy. Christmas is the perfect time to top up on these haircare heroes and, in our review of the entire brand range, our tester said that “after two months of use, we have noticed that our locks are much more manageable and breakages have been reduced”. Give the gift of healthy hair this Christmas.

Liz Earle cleanse and revitalise collection: £42, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

The Liz Earle hot cloth cleanser is the stuff of skincare legend and it’s been top of our Christmas wishlist for years. You can now enjoy £69 worth of the brand’s products for just £42, meaning you can cash in on over £25 of savings. As well as the cleanser, you’ll be treated to a soothing eye lotion (£14.40, Lookfantastic.com) and the instant boost skin tonic (£14.40, Lookfantastic.com) which, in the case of the latter, we found to be a “perfect all-rounder for soothing, refreshing and brightening the skin”. Who wouldn’t want a glowy complexion to head into the new year with?

Sol de Janeiro beija flor body oasis set: £49, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

Beija flor is one of Sol de Janeiro’s sweeter scents with notes of dragonfruit and lychee, and it’s also one of the most popular. Often compared fragrance-wise with Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s baccarrat rouge 540, our side-by-side review of the scents found, indeed, that “Sol de Janeiro’s offering is a good alternative.” In this set, you’ll have the option of the perfume mist (£19.20, Lookfantastic.com), the body ‘elasti’ cream (£16.80, Lookfantastic.com) and the shower gel (£8, Lookfantastic.com). Your giftee will have never smelt better.

Clinique twice as sweet – black honey lipstick gift set: £28, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick (£19.60, Lookfantastic.com) is a make-up bag must, so much so that our tester dubbed it “the star of the show” in their review. For Christmas 2024, you can grab it in limited edition poppy packaging with the brand’s lighter pink honey iteration (£18.38, Lookfantastic.com). It’s a perfect gift for everyone from your 13-going-on-30 niece to your 40-something sister.

Mac tons of teddy lip kit: £50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic/The Independent )

If there was ever one shade to be synonymous with Mac, it’d be velvet teddy. The lips-just-bitten shade is popular with young adults and make-up lovers of yore alike (your 20 to 30-something YouTube make-up obsessives) and, with a saving of £42 up for grabs, the brand is offering customers four of the range’s best-sellers and variations for £50.

Reviewing the original maxcimal lipstick in our guide to the best Mac lipsticks, our tester described how “velvet teddy is one of Mac’s all-time greats, the perfect nude for fair and medium skin tones that’s flattering, long-lasting and comfortable, despite being matte.” This, plus the VT lip pencil (£20, Lookfantastic.com), ready teddy lustreglass (£20, Lookfantastic.com) and teddy’s pal lip glass make for the ultimate luscious lip combo for December onwards.

After more beauty gifting inspiration as we head towards the festive season? Why not browse what our beauty writer is hoping to buy in LOOKFANTASTIC’s Black Friday sale