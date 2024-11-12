It’s that time of year again, when the best beauty gift sets begin to occupy my mind, be it for my own Christmas wishlist or a loved one. From Clarins to Dior, the best beauty brands always pull out the stops come Christmastime and, for 2024, I’ve already seen some incredible picks across skincare, make-up, haircare and more.

Last year, we were treated to cleanser trios from The Ordinary, Drunk Elephant mini gifts and my favourite Nars mascaras, pre-wrapped to pop under the tree. There was never any doubt that this winter’s offering would be as stellar as 2023’s, but the task of whittling down the long list of available gift sets is, admittedly, something that proves tricky season after season.

Lucky for you, I got to work early, compiling and testing all of 2024’s most hyped brands and products. I scouted out fragrance gift sets, make-up collections and more, catering to every gender, skin type and budget so you can secure the very best beauty essentials (and luxuries) before the big day. These were my top picks.

How we tested

To compile this round-up, I pulled together a directory of this year’s most buzzy brands, plus the ones we all know and love, and assessed each of their gift sets for Christmas 2024. To make my final list of bundles and boxes, I considered each one for its value for money, product desirability and product sizes. Each of the sets were tested in-person over a period of more than three months. Scroll on for the ones I think are worth your money and worthy of gifting this holiday period.

The best beauty gift sets for Christmas 2024 are: