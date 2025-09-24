10 best liquid blushes for a natural flush, tried and tested

From lip oils and cream bronzers to tinted moisturisers and bronzing drops, next-gen make-up is all about imparting a healthy-looking glow. No products do this better than a liquid blush, whether a blush pink hue or a cherry colour.

“Liquid blush gives you that fresh, natural look without feeling heavy,” says Chelsea Uchenna, make-up artist for the likes of Doechii and Renée Downer from FLO. “Matte blush can sometimes look a bit flat, but liquid keeps the skin looking soft and healthy – perfect for everyday wear.”

Enhancing your natural complexion, the best liquid blushes are trending for 2025. In recent years, the beauty world has swapped matte products for dewy formulas that leave a soft, radiant finish – think Hailey Bieber’s “strawberry girl” make-up or Sabrina Carpenter's signature flush.

Because of my oil-prone skin, I’ve always tended to use powder-based formulas, but I’ve become a liquid blush convert in the last year. Uchenna also busts this myth: “Anyone can wear it, but [liquid blushes] are actually more suited for oily skin types. It sets into the skin and doesn’t slide around as much as cream blush does.”

That all sounds great, and plenty of liquid blushes have gone viral on TikTok in the last year. But going viral doesn’t mean they’re actually worth buying, so I put several liquid blushes to the test for months. My favourite is Saie’s dew blush, but there are a few others worth considering for different skin types.

How I tested

I swapped these liquid blushes into my make-up routine for a few months to find my favourite ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I’ve been testing trending formulas, budget buys and luxury products for three months to find the best liquid blushes for 2025. When trying each one, I looked for the following criteria:

Formula: I considered the formulation of each liquid blush, looking for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that would nourish my skin. None of the liquid blushes below clogged my skin or dried it out. Some boast an almost water-like consistency, while others are thicker for heavier coverage.

I considered the formulation of each liquid blush, looking for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that would nourish my skin. None of the liquid blushes below clogged my skin or dried it out. Some boast an almost water-like consistency, while others are thicker for heavier coverage. Staying power: I wear blush most days, so I assessed the staying power of each formula from application at 7am to taking off my make-up at 10pm. These blushes were tested during a heatwave, in stuffy commuter trains, in an air-conditioned office, on a beach holiday and even in Pilates classes, to test their waterproof and sweat-proof credentials.

I wear blush most days, so I assessed the staying power of each formula from application at 7am to taking off my make-up at 10pm. These blushes were tested during a heatwave, in stuffy commuter trains, in an air-conditioned office, on a beach holiday and even in Pilates classes, to test their waterproof and sweat-proof credentials. Pigment: I tested rosy hues, blush tones, rich cherry colours and dusty pink liquid blushes, assessing the pigment of each formula and the impact it had on my complexion. Only formulas that delivered on a healthy, flushed finish made the cut.

I tested rosy hues, blush tones, rich cherry colours and dusty pink liquid blushes, assessing the pigment of each formula and the impact it had on my complexion. Only formulas that delivered on a healthy, flushed finish made the cut. Application: I wanted each liquid blush to be effortless to apply, whether they had a large doe applicator or came in a squeezy tube. I blended each blush out with my fingers or a brush, and any messy or fiddly formulas were eliminated. An MUA secret, Uchenna says to always set your liquid blush with a powder blush. “It helps keep your blush colour vibrant all day and also helps lock the liquid blush in place.” I tested this out with each liquid blush.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

I’ve been covering beauty here at The Independent for years, from expert guides on fake tan to lip oils and lip liners. When it comes to liquid blush, they’ve been a staple of my daily make-up routine for over a year, and I’ve tried dozens of formulas – the best ones have made it into this round-up. For this guide, I used the same thorough testing techniques that I implement with every beauty guide.

The best liquid blushers for 2025 are: