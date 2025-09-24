The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best liquid blushes for a natural flush, tried and tested
From Glossier to Rare Beauty, these make-up formulas create an effortlessly sun-kissed look
From lip oils and cream bronzers to tinted moisturisers and bronzing drops, next-gen make-up is all about imparting a healthy-looking glow. No products do this better than a liquid blush, whether a blush pink hue or a cherry colour.
“Liquid blush gives you that fresh, natural look without feeling heavy,” says Chelsea Uchenna, make-up artist for the likes of Doechii and Renée Downer from FLO. “Matte blush can sometimes look a bit flat, but liquid keeps the skin looking soft and healthy – perfect for everyday wear.”
Enhancing your natural complexion, the best liquid blushes are trending for 2025. In recent years, the beauty world has swapped matte products for dewy formulas that leave a soft, radiant finish – think Hailey Bieber’s “strawberry girl” make-up or Sabrina Carpenter's signature flush.
Because of my oil-prone skin, I’ve always tended to use powder-based formulas, but I’ve become a liquid blush convert in the last year. Uchenna also busts this myth: “Anyone can wear it, but [liquid blushes] are actually more suited for oily skin types. It sets into the skin and doesn’t slide around as much as cream blush does.”
That all sounds great, and plenty of liquid blushes have gone viral on TikTok in the last year. But going viral doesn’t mean they’re actually worth buying, so I put several liquid blushes to the test for months. My favourite is Saie’s dew blush, but there are a few others worth considering for different skin types.
How I tested
I’ve been testing trending formulas, budget buys and luxury products for three months to find the best liquid blushes for 2025. When trying each one, I looked for the following criteria:
- Formula: I considered the formulation of each liquid blush, looking for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that would nourish my skin. None of the liquid blushes below clogged my skin or dried it out. Some boast an almost water-like consistency, while others are thicker for heavier coverage.
- Staying power: I wear blush most days, so I assessed the staying power of each formula from application at 7am to taking off my make-up at 10pm. These blushes were tested during a heatwave, in stuffy commuter trains, in an air-conditioned office, on a beach holiday and even in Pilates classes, to test their waterproof and sweat-proof credentials.
- Pigment: I tested rosy hues, blush tones, rich cherry colours and dusty pink liquid blushes, assessing the pigment of each formula and the impact it had on my complexion. Only formulas that delivered on a healthy, flushed finish made the cut.
- Application: I wanted each liquid blush to be effortless to apply, whether they had a large doe applicator or came in a squeezy tube. I blended each blush out with my fingers or a brush, and any messy or fiddly formulas were eliminated. An MUA secret, Uchenna says to always set your liquid blush with a powder blush. “It helps keep your blush colour vibrant all day and also helps lock the liquid blush in place.” I tested this out with each liquid blush.
The best liquid blushers for 2025 are:
1Saie dew blush
- Best: Liquid blush overall
- Shades: 11
- Shade tested: Rosy
- Size: 12ml
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting
- Natural pigment
- Easy to apply
- Hydrating formula
Having used Saie’s dew blush most days for more than a year, I can confirm it lives up to the TikTok hype. Available in 11 shades – spanning peach, pink, purple and ruby tones – the blush is effortless to apply thanks to the large doe applicator. The formula is faultless – I can apply it at 7am and coverage is still going strong at the end of a long day.
It’s also sweatproof (as confirmed in last summer’s heatwave) and smudgeproof. But the best thing about Saie’s blush is the pigment – the “rosy” is the perfect rosy shade, the rich, deep pink of chilly” can be used as a contour, while “baby” is a beautifully-brightening hot pink.
The lightweight consistency offers full coverage, leaving a luminous, glowy finish to your cheeks. Thanks to a trio of elderberry, evening primrose and mulberry extract, it’s nourishing and moisturising. Though a little pricier than other options on the market, the richly pigmented formula means that a little goes a long way. I’ve found that just a dot on each cheek provides ample coverage, so one 12ml tube is a worthy investment.
2Elf camo liquid blush
- Best: Budget liquid blush
- Shades: 12
- Shade tested: Dusty rose
- Size: 4ml
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Long-lasting
- Natural pigment
- Nourishing formula
- Take note
- Small bottle
Elf proves time after time that you don’t need to splurge on a stellar formula. The camo liquid blush is available in a range of gorgeous shades, from dusty rose (my favourite) to peachy and berry hues. The highly pigmented formula provides impressive coverage.
The blush is pleasingly lightweight and blendable, making application quick and fuss-free. I found just a small dab on each cheek was enough for a glowy, healthy flush, but the formula is easy to build up for an extra-rosy cheek – the coverage is impressively long-lasting with powder applied over the top. Plus, Elf’s blush is enriched with hyaluronic acid, making it nourishing and hydrating on skin (it won’t cling to dry patches or fine lines). For the price, this is an exceptional option – just bear in mind that you only get 4ml.
3Glossier cloud paint
- Best: Multi-use liquid blush
- Shade: 8
- Shade tested: Puff
- Size: 10ml
- Why we love it
- Natural finish
- Skin-smoothing effect
- Easily blendable and buildable
- Multi-use
- Take note
- Messy packaging
Glossier helped to popularise liquid blush when it launched cloud paint in 2017. The blush remains a bestseller thanks to its blendable, buildable and beautifully pigmented shades. I’ve been a fan for years, not only using the cloud paint to create cherub cheeks but also as eyeshadow and a lip tint.
Designed to mirror your skin’s natural texture, the weightless finish has a skin-blurring effect. It’s effortless to apply, whether buffed out with a brush or blended with your fingers. The consistency is silky and gel-like, while the finish is entirely natural-looking – just like you’ve caught the sun a little. It’s particularly long-lasting when set with a powder. My only gripe is the tube it comes in, which can be a little messy and dispenses too fast, resulting in wasted blush. I’ve found that less is more when it comes to cloud paint, so apply a tiny bit at first and build up.
4Rare Beauty soft pinch liquid blush
- Best: Pigmented liquid blush
- Shades: 11
- Shade tested: Bliss
- Size: 7.5ml
- Why we love it
- Beautiful shade range
- Dewy finish
- Long-lasting formula
- Take note
- Not right for oily skin types
- Only 7.5ml
Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is no gimmicky celebrity brand – its make-up is well-formulated with excellent colour pay-off. Perhaps its most famous product, the soft pinch liquid blush imparts a beautifully glowy, healthy tint to your cheeks. It’s available in 11 shades to suit different skin tones – my go-to is “bliss”, which is the perfect shade of dusty pink.
The consistency is almost watery, but this makes blending it across your cheeks effortless. Just a tiny bit dab the cushioned doe applicator is needed for a flattering flush, but the lightweight blush is easily built up to heavier coverage.
That said, the near-weightless formula might be a little too liquid-like to stay put on the oiliest skin types. On normal, combination and dry skin types it lasts all day long, leaving skin feeling soft and soothed, rather than irritated or dried out. The only drawback? It only comes in a 7.5ml bottle, much less than other options.
5Charlotte Tilbury matte beauty light wand
- Best: Liquid blush for easy application
- Shades: 7
- Shade tested: Pillow talk
- Size: 12ml
- Why we love it
- Easy to apply
- Glowy finish
- Blendable formula
- Take note
- Packaging can be a little messy
- Expensive
Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty light wand has reached cult status thanks to its innovative applicator. The blush features a cushion applicator that can be dabbed onto cheeks and blended with a brush for a soft-focused flush. Though easy to apply, I found that the sponge can often dispense too much product, so use it sparingly.
The formula is super lightweight and blendable, with three dots up your cheek creating a contoured effect (a top MUA tip is to blend it with a bronzer for extra definition). The blush leaves a subtle shimmery finish that creates an overall glowy look. There are seven shades available, from the beauty brand’s signature dusty pink pillow talk shade to the pinkgasm sunset shade, with each doubling up as a hybrid blush and highlighter. As always with Charlotte Tilbury’s beauty, the staying power is faultless – you can wear it all day without requiring a top-up.
Apart from the overeager applicator sponge, the only real issue here is price; this is three times pricier than my budget pick.
6Maybelline sunkisser blush
- Best: Lightweight liquid blush
- Shade: 11
- Shade tested: City sizzle
- Size: 4.7ml
- Why we love it
- Easily blendable
- Nice pigment
- Affordable
- Take note
- Isn’t very long-lasting
- Limited shade range
Maybelline’s new liquid blush formula boasts impressive colour pay-off, but costs less than £10. The formula is super lightweight and creamy, making it easy to blend. The pigment is subtle and glowy, giving cheeks a healthy flush – the finish is far more natural-looking than some powder-based blushes.
Infused with vitamin E and glycerin, the formula’s near-water-like consistency has a hydrating effect on skin, while the shimmery finish creates a radiant effect. When worn alone, it instantly enhances my complexion but equally sits nicely under foundation and bronzer. The only issue is reapplication. Five hours after application, the colour will still be going strong – but you may find it needs a little top-up before heading out for the evening.
7L'Oreal lumi le liquid blush
- Best: Liquid blush and highlighter hybrid
- Shades: 6
- Shade tested: Glowy gold pink
- Size: 11ml
- Why we love it
- Radiant finish
- Affordable
- Buildable
- Multi-use
- Take note
- Shade range could be better
- Performance is less long-lasting on oily skin
Endorsed by Kendall Jenner, L’Oreal’s blush easily rivals formulas three times the price. The formula melts into skin for a flushed, dewy finish. For light coverage, a small dab on each apple of the cheek suffices. It’s effortlessly buildable for a more statement look, without ever feeling cakey or losing the look of your skin’s texture. Just like its bestselling lumiglotion skin tint, the blush leaves a subtle, shimmery finish (don’t be put off by the glittery look of the tube), eliminating the need for highlighter.
The six shades all boast natural-looking pigments – I like to swipe the leftover product on my brush across my nose, lips and eyelids for an extra-sunkissed look. Oily skin types might find the blush a little too lightweight, but on normal, dry, combination or mature skin types, the L'Oreal blush lasts well throughout the day without going patchy. Tick, tick, tick – all for less than £10.
8Armani Beauty luminous silk cheek tint
- Best: Hydrating liquid blush
- Shades: 6
- Shade tested: 53S
- Size: 3.9ml
- Why we love it
- Lightweight formula
- Natural pigment
- Shade range
- Long lasting
- Take note
- Expensive
If it’s good enough for Sabrina Carpenter, then it’s good enough for me. The singer’s make-up artist swears by Armani’s liquid blush to create her signature apple cheeks – and the luxury formula lives up to the hype. Available in 10 arresting shades, the hot pink is my favourite for creating a perfectly rosy look.
The consistency is lightweight, making it effortless to blend and build the colour up to your desired shade. The blush leaves a glowy, radiant sheen which lasts all day – especially when layered under a powder. At nearly £40, it’s definitely a premium pick, but one 12ml bottle should last you a good while.
9Vieve sunset blush balm
- Best: Glowy liquid blush
- Shades: 5
- Shade tested: Cherub
- Size: 15ml
- Why we love it
- Radiant finish
- Effortlessly buildable
- Easy to apply
- Skincare ingredients
- Take note
- Limited shade range
Vieve’s liquid blush comes in a squeezy tube that can be applied directly on your cheeks before blending out with a brush. The blush is rich in pigment but easily buffed out for a diffused, natural finish. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like vitamins C and E, it felt soft and hydrating on my skin.
The coverage is softly skin-blurring – I’ve applied it with no face base and it works to smooth out my complexion while masking blemishes and unevenness. The blush’s shimmery finish doubles up as a highlighter, too, eliminating a step in your make-up routine.
While the liquid formula is premium priced at £22, it comes in a generous 15ml tube (the largest size in this guide). As for staying power, the blush’s pigment persevered through most of the day during the heatwaves, though I found that applying a powder formula over the top helps with extra longevity.
10No7 pro artist liquid blush
- Best: Weightless liquid blush
- Shades: 3
- Shade tested: Coral
- Size: 6.1ml
- Why we love it
- Lightweight formula
- Skin-blurring finish
- Nice pigment
- Take note
- Limited shade range
No7’s liquid blush is near-weightless, with a silky smooth consistency that delivers a long-lasting flushed finish. Complete with a large doe applicator, you can complete your look in mere seconds – simply dab, then blend with a brush.
The blush is effortlessly blendable, whether building up your colour on initial application or topping it up at the end of the day. The finish is soft, subtly glowy and skin-blurring, boasting impressive pigment (a little goes a long way, to use sparingly). My only gripe is that I would have liked to see more shades, as there are just three currently available.
What’s the best liquid blush in 2025?
Saie’s dewy formula is everything you want in a liquid blush – it’s effortlessly blendable and buildable, with a natural pigment for flushed, sun-kissed cheeks. The staying power means there’s no need to top it up throughout the day. Budget buys that equally deliver on coverage, Elf and L’Oreal’s liquid blushes are the ultimate glow-getters, while Armani and Glossier’s formulas combine staying power with a beautiful finish.
Meet the expert
Chelsea Uchenna: Chelsea Uchenna is a London-based make-up artist. She has worked with Doechii, Tyla, and Saweetie.
