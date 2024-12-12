Best women’s wash bags for every trip and traveller

Travelling without a wash bag in which to put your toiletries can be annoying at best and a complete disaster at worst – if you’ve ever suffered a leaky bottle in your suitcase, you’ll know what we’re talking about.

However long your trip, there’s bound to be a wash bag that’s just the right shape and size for all the lotions and potions you need, and we’ve been busy testing a variety of women’s wash bags, to bring you the best on the market.

If you want to cut down on time spent rummaging, or if you prefer to separate your products into make-up, skincare and haircare, we’d recommend opting for a bag with compartments. Small, zip-up pockets keep little, easily lost items secure, while removable ones are brilliantly convenient.

Then there are hanging wash bags. These really come into their own if there’s limited space around the sink, and, once hung up, it can feel like you’ve brought your bathroom cabinet on the go.

To help you track down a wash bag that ticks all your boxes, we’ve curated a list of stylish, practical options from the likes of Stackers, M&S, Antler and more.

How we tested

open image in gallery We looked for practical, water-reistant designs and capacious compartments ( Lois Borny/The Independent )

Over the course of several months, we packed our lotions and potions into a range of women’s wash bags. We wanted to see how well-equipped they were for being used in the bathroom, and whether they were luggage-friendly. Were they water-resistant? Could they be hung up on a hook? Were they nice and compact? Size and the number and type of compartments were also taken into consideration when it came to figuring out what type of products could be stashed in each of the wash bags.

The best women’s wash bags for 2024 are: