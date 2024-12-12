Best women’s wash bags for every trip and traveller

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Stash your toiletries in these stylish tried-and-tested wash bags
Travelling without a wash bag in which to put your toiletries can be annoying at best and a complete disaster at worst – if you’ve ever suffered a leaky bottle in your suitcase, you’ll know what we’re talking about.
However long your trip, there’s bound to be a wash bag that’s just the right shape and size for all the lotions and potions you need, and we’ve been busy testing a variety of women’s wash bags, to bring you the best on the market.
If you want to cut down on time spent rummaging, or if you prefer to separate your products into make-up, skincare and haircare, we’d recommend opting for a bag with compartments. Small, zip-up pockets keep little, easily lost items secure, while removable ones are brilliantly convenient.
Then there are hanging wash bags. These really come into their own if there’s limited space around the sink, and, once hung up, it can feel like you’ve brought your bathroom cabinet on the go.
To help you track down a wash bag that ticks all your boxes, we’ve curated a list of stylish, practical options from the likes of Stackers, M&S, Antler and more.
Over the course of several months, we packed our lotions and potions into a range of women’s wash bags. We wanted to see how well-equipped they were for being used in the bathroom, and whether they were luggage-friendly. Were they water-resistant? Could they be hung up on a hook? Were they nice and compact? Size and the number and type of compartments were also taken into consideration when it came to figuring out what type of products could be stashed in each of the wash bags.
Everlane has repurposed plastic bottles to make this wash bag, which we love. Its most distinctive feature? The sides roll down, providing better access to products inside – no rummaging required here. The bag can also be compressed into a more compact shape for travel, with poppers on each side.
It’s a good size for minis or a pared-back routine. Inside, we were able to fit a toothbrush, a full-sized face wash, moisturiser and body lotion, a mini shampoo and conditioner, a comb, lip balm, earplugs and more. When it comes to compartments, there are five on the inside, varying in size – a razor slots neatly, vertically, into the smallest pouch.
A perk not a lot of wash bags have, there’s a convenient zippered pocket on the outside, too. This is great for most-used or valuable items. Plus, the bag is machine washable. All in all, this is a smart, well-priced addition to your overnight bag.
Although the khaki hue we tried has sold out, the bag is still available in white or black.
Here’s an affordable option from ever-reliable Marks and Spencer. The wash bag unfolds into three mesh compartments, two of which are very spacious, so we had no trouble finding space for full-sized shampoo and conditioner bottles and a pack of cotton wool pads. One thing to note about having all mesh compartments, though, is that spills won’t be well contained, so that could be something to consider.
The smallest compartment, which is narrow, was the perfect size and shape for housing our electric toothbrush, but it could equally be useful when storing nail files and other small tools.
Packing light? The largest compartment is removable, meaning for extra versatility. Though the addition of Velcro makes this transition speedy, we don’t think it looks quite as smart as poppers. We do like the supple, smooth finish of the faux leather, though, which comes in cream or green.
This wash bag from Antler – makers of swish, premium travel essentials – boasts four hanging compartments. It makes more sense to hang this one, rather than have it spread out on a surface, as it’s quite long once opened up. It isn’t cheap but it’s robust, considered and well-made, from its leather pull tabs to the nylon cover that feels reassuringly hard-wearing.
We like that the inner compartments can be zipped up, which keeps everything secure, while the addition of a removable pouch is helpful when it comes to stashing small or valuable items, such as hair bands and jewellery.
Visibility is great, as all the compartments are semi-transparent or mesh, while the outer material can be wiped clean. Overall, this is a smart, high-quality wash bag.
Expensive? Yes. Chic? Definitely. Away’s hanging wash bag comes in a this clay pink hue as well as blue, petal pink, navy, black and white. Ticking the box of practicality, it’s a compact shape, and feels resilient. The outer and inner materials are water-resistant, so they’re easy to wipe clean, too.
One of our favourite things about this bag is the removable plastic pouch. While this isn’t leak-proof, it’s a good size for things such as make-up, period products, medications and minis. Plus, we like that the bag comes with a carry handle, and a zip-up outer pocket.
What a lovely-looking wash bag this is from SarahK. It’s available in an array of charming prints, from florals to bunnies, and the tassel detailing is similarly sweet – we think this bag would make a really nice gift.
The waterproof lining came to the rescue when one of our products leaked inside the bag, meaning the outside remained completely dry. While the cotton outer isn’t immune to splashes, the material is soft enough to compress down when luggage space is limited.
A good size for housing minis and other small toiletries, there are four internal pockets. You’ll want to keep the bag upright, though, as the pockets don’t have zips. We were able to fit lots of full-sized essentials in the main bulk of the bag, too, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion.
Look to Rains for sleek, utilitarian products. The ultra-smooth, matte finish of the brand’s hilo wash bag is water-resistant, and really easy to wipe clean, so it’s equipped for everything the bathroom sink can throw at it.
It’s a bit of a Tardis, too. We could easily fit all our essential full-sized products inside. However, we missed the inclusion of compartments, as we ended up having to rummage to find smaller products. We also found the zip a bit fiddly.
The straps on either side of the bag can be tightened to make it more compact (although, this didn’t make a huge difference) and we think this bag is ever so chic.
Here we have the Land Rover of wash bags. This huge hanging design from Stackers is great for long trips, or anyone with a lot of products and a penchant for organisation. We like that the largest compartment features elastic bands that hold products in place and upright. There are five more compartments and pockets, including one on the outside. Our only bugbear is it can be slightly fiddly to zip up.
It’s structured, with a neat silhouette, and comes in a wide array of colours, from red to taupe. Though it doesn’t claim to be water-resistant, splashes and spills were easy to wipe clean from the faux leather material, which feels noticeably durable. Perfect for make-up and other small bits and bobs, the clear bag inside is removable, and makes a nice little wash bag in its own right.
Certified B-Corp brand Tbco uses lots of natural and recycled fibres to make its fashion and homeware, and its drawstring wash bag, made with 100 per cent cotton, immediately won us over thanks to its charming looks, from its quilted finish to the faded blue, red and white stripe design.
The drawstrong did its job well, closing tightly enough to hold all our stuff inside. There are four elasticated pockets on the inside, but they aren’t zippered, which is worth keeping in mind if you need somewhere to keep small or valuable items very secure. It’s a little bit bulky, and we found it was a snug fit getting our electric toothbrush and comb inside, but if you’re bringing minis, or even just the very bare essentials of your routine for a night away from home, it’s a lovely option.
The Flat Lay Co designs bags that open out, well, flat, meaning all your products can be seen easily. The design is clever, albeit a little fiddly, and we liked being able to place our products upright inside the tray. The bag comes in several fun bright colourways and patterns, and the “jelly” range, which wipes clean easily, is well-equipped for wet bathroom surfaces.
There aren’t any separate compartments inside, and, as it’s technically a make-up bag, it’s less roomy than other wash bags in this review. As such, it’s best for carrying minis, or basic bathroom essentials. It’s still wide enough for the likes of an electric toothbrush and a hair brush, and, as it’s clear, you can see everything inside, which is a convenient perk.
Passenger specialises in outdoor gear, so, naturally, this wash kit feels quite tough, and it’s made with recycled materials, while being vegan-friendly. Compact and lightweight, it won’t add extra bulk to your backpack if you’re travelling light. It has a water-resistant coating, and its zippers feel reassuringly robust. They also have rope pull tabs, making the bag quick to open in a rush.
As for capacity, we could fit our full-sized essentials inside, including face wash, moisturiser and hair products. For smaller items, such as razors, hair ties or small amounts of medication, there’s also a mesh pocket. This is zippered, so you don’t need to worry about keeping the bag upright. There are also three interior elasticated bands, which we used to secure our deodorant and electric toothbrush.
Everlane’s renew transit catch-all case is our top pick overall. It’s not too bulky while being spacious enough for full-size toiletries. User-friendly features, such as the sides rolling back for easy access, are genuinely helpful, too. If you need ample space for a lot of products, Stackers has just the wash bag for you. Meanwhile, the hilo bag from Rain is super stylish (and super waterproof), while SarahKs cotton wash bag features a reassuring waterproof lining, comes in lots of prints, and costs less than £20.
