Best gifts for women that will blow her away this Christmas

Looking for present ideas for the woman in your life? This gift guide has you covered
When it comes to finding the best gift for women, the options really are endless, which can make the search for the perfect present decidedly difficult. It needn’t be, though. She’s sure to be over the moon with anything you give her (particularly if you’re taking our advice).
To help make the present-buying quest a little easier, this gift guide is filled with a range of showstopping ideas. All bases and budgets are covered. Whether you’re shopping for a small trinket, a gift that comes in at less than £20 or a grand gesture, it’s here where you’ll find all the inspiration you need.
On the lookout for something for a new homeowner? A set of wine glasses is sure to go down a treat, while a diffuser is bound to be an instant hit. As for those with a sweet tooth, Crème cookies will go down a treat and Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser will be the gift that keeps on giving. Jewellery is also an easy win, with Astrid & Miyu and Astley Clarke affordable brands to turn to. But I’ve also found affordable luxury in the form of a Chanel accessory. Even the notoriously difficult woman to buy for will be catered for. You’re welcome.
Compiling a round-up of the best gifts for women is no mean feat, so I’ve spent months compiling this list. For each item to make the cut, I considered price, quality and how I’d feel if I unwrapped each one. I’ve included presents that I myself have received and gifted in the hope the woman in life will love them as much as me. Keep scrolling for my treasure trove of gifts, each one is as special as the last.
If the woman in your life has asked for jewellery, the options really are endless, which I appreciate makes it more difficult, especially if you’ve had little guidance. I’d recommend opting for a simple piece that they will wear every day.
Astrid & Miyu is a brand I’ve relied on for gifts and you can’t go wrong with this rope bracelet. It’s got a nice thickness to it, yet still feels dainty and looks lovely when worn alone, but equally as nice when stacked with other bracelets – particularly the brand’s bold tennis bracelet (£85, Astridandmiyu.com). Despite coming in at just £60, it looks far more expensive and will be a piece that she will cherish.
When ordering, don’t forget to consider if she usually wears silver or gold – there’s an option for both.
Artwork makes a wonderful gift. And Tatiana Alida is one of my favourite illustrators. Known best for her bold and joyful prints, each one is sure to brighten up the home of your giftee.
The cocktail collection is wonderful and has something for every type of drinker – whether they’re partial to an espresso martini or picante, Tatiana Alida has you covered.
But if the girl in your life is partial to a glass (or two) of champagne, this print is the perfect pick for them. The quality is apparent when it arrives, and it will no doubt hang on her wall in pride. If you really want to finish off the present perfectly, I’d recommend mounting it in a brightly-coloured bobbin frame (£23, Bertolahomestudio.com).
I received this set of six champagne glasses as a Christmas gift and have loved them so much I had to include them in this guide. The delicate nature of the glasses makes them a joy to drink out of and the hand-engraved star detailing makes a chic addition to any glassware collection. The perfect way to make a cheap bottle of fizz feel a whole lot more classy and expensive.
Not only does Espa’s silk pillowcase encourage a sounder night’s sleep, but both skin and hair reap the benefits of the luxurious design. Made from silk, the breathable, durable and soft case keeps you cool while being hydrating against the skin.
Silk pillowcases are said to be great at improving the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, while the silky outer also keeps your hair in place and protects against breakage (goodbye, flyaways).
Better still, natural silk is antibacterial and hypoallergenic, making this pillowcase a stellar gift for someone with sensitive skin. The glossy finish of Espa’s pillowcase is elevated by the minimalist logo in the right-hand corner, with the envelope-style design slipping easily over her pillows.
Luxurious cashmere bed socks are the way to many people’s hearts, especially during the winter months. Having gotten through plenty of pairs, these from The White Company are a favourite I return to time and again. As you’d expect, they’re cosy and comfortable, and keep toes warm on cold days and evenings. More importantly though, they wash well, retaining their softness even after many handwashes. Owing to the versatility, I love the caramel pair but there’s also the option for navy should she prefer.
Le Labo is one of my favourite brands for scents – thé matcha perfume (£170, Lelabofragrances.com) is my go-to and has earned me many compliments. When it comes to gifting Le Labo, I’d recommend this candle discovery set – offering the lucky woman in your life the chance to try three different scents, including the brand’s signature santal 33, which has a gorgeous smoky aroma, figue 15 and petit grain 21. Each smells divine and has an impressive throw, but I also love the fact you can add personalisation for free, which is a lovely touch.
Few things bring me more joy than taking my make-up off after a long day, and a decent cleanser makes all the difference. Elemis’s cleansing balm is popular for good reason and it makes the whole face-washing process even more joyful. As all of the best cleansers should do, the formula doesn’t feel like it’s stripping the skin, instead it adds serious moisture and glow to the complexion. Owing to being a more high-end product, it’s not something she’ll likely buy herself, so I have no doubt this will feel like a real treat.
What woman wouldn’t want to unwrap something from Chanel on Christmas morning? Regardless of whether you’re buying for someone who loves the French fashion house or not, its compacts make wonderfully luxurious gifts and are elegant additions to any make-up bag. Adorned with the iconic interlocking Cs on the front, it opens out to reveal two mirrors –one normal and one magnifying – allowing for easy touchups on the go. Give the gift of Chanel this Christmas, they’ll thank you for it.
Edible treats always go down a storm. If your recipient has a sweet tooth, these New York-inspired cookies are a must. Made by London-based dessert shop Crème, these aren’t your bog-standard bakes. Oh no, these ones are seriously thick, come packed with chocolate chunks and have a soft, gooey centre that makes it nearly impossible not to finish the whole box in one sitting. Plus, there are three delicious flavours to choose from: milk chocolate, white chocolate miso, banana dark chocolate (my personal favourite) and vegan double chocolate.
Ideal for those who live near and far, you can order online and choose to either collect the cookies from the brand’s Soho store or get them delivered directly to your loved one’s door, where they’ll arrive housed in a lovely pink box. For a personal touch, you can also include a note with your order, ensuring you get full credit for sending such a delicious present.
The ultimate staple accessory, hoop earrings are a great addition to any woman’s jewellery collection and while I own several sets, this pair from Astley Clarke is a firm favourite. Measuring 18mm with a dainty design, they’re the perfect size for everyday wear but they can of course also be reserved for special occasions. If silver isn’t your recipient’s metal of choice, fear not, as the linia earrings also come in gold.
Scents can be quite personal, so picking a candle, diffuser or perfume is often a little tricky. But it’s hard to go wrong with The White Company’s popular Seychelles scent. It’s light, fresh and subtle, with notes of bergamot, amber and vanilla, so a good choice if you’re not sure of your recipient’s exact personal taste. The diffuser is strong enough to fill a room, without being overpowering, and should last for around three months, although, I found this to be a conservative estimate. The White Company’s Seychelles collection also includes a hand wash, lip balm, a luxurious-looking hamper and some beautifully packaged candles, all of which make gorgeous gifts.
Curling up with a hot chocolate on the sofa while it’s too cold and dark to go outside is an instant mood booster. If you want to make the woman in your life smile, the velvetiser is a gift that keeps on giving. It’s a compact, space-saving appliance that makes rich, luxurious and velvety smooth hot chocolate in less than three minutes, all at the touch of a button.
By simultaneously heating and whisking the milk and hot chocolate together, it creates a homogenous, silky-smooth mixture with a frothy top. All she’ll have to do to make the best hot chocolate she’s ever tasted is pop the whisk inside, add milk up to the line indicated, and add a sachet of chocolate. Then, it’s just a case of placing it on the included mains-powered base and pressing the large power button on the side. It’s available in copper, white and black, and will suit all kitchen schemes. A showstopper that will win you serious brownie points.
Baseball caps are in, in a big way this season and The Refined Spirit is one of my favourite places for vintage-inspired, slogan designs. Whether you’re looking for a gift for a bride-to-be (is there anything more chic than a “the bride needs champagne” cap?) or just someone who loves a headpiece, there’s an option for everyone. My favourite though has to be this holy aperoli cap; the motif detailing offers a fun way to elevate a boring outfit and it can be styled in both summer and winter.
Clinique’s black honey lipstick has been doing the rounds on TikTok for some time and the hype will not disappoint. Designed for all skin tones, it has a sheer, buildable finish with a subtle gloss that has made it one of my favourite low-maintenance lip colours.
Owing to the pigment marrying with the colour of their lips, it looks slightly different depending on the wearer. I found it a less drying alternative to lipstick for everyday use, applied over lip balm and even used to create a cream blush-effect flush on my cheeks. Costing less than £20, this is a great affordable gift for the beauty lover in your life.
I’m a huge fan of receiving pyjamas as a gift, particularly at Christmas because there’s nothing quite like slipping into a new set on Boxing Day ahead of a movie marathon. This Stripe & Stare design is lightweight, soft and very comfortable (the stretchy waistband makes these a dream to wear). Coming in a range of different colours and patterns – think florals to midnight blue – I’d recommend choosing one that you think your giftee would love the most but I personally loved the pink stripe.
A nice feature is the brand says it will plant one tree for every order made, so you can feel even more pleased about your purchase.
If you haven’t heard of Paris-based designer brand, Polène, then you need to get to know. It produces handcrafted handbags to an impeccably high standard, with all of its designs completely classic and timeless, meaning they make the perfect gifts.
Transcending trends, the nodde bag is utterly gorgeous and managed to make even the dowdiest of outfits look chic. It can be worn on the shoulder or the strap can be extended for a crossbody style. While it is an investment, this is a handbag your giftee will likely cherish for years to come – and I have no doubt that they’ll love how the bag exudes quiet luxury. Another element I loved was how gorgeously packaged it arrived, making the unboxing process a treat within itself.
Where many other make-up bags fall short, this cleverly designed pouch presents you with all your make-up simultaneously, so your giftee won’t need to waste any time combing through their bag for that one elusive eyeliner when they’re in a rush. It does this by opening up completely and then laying down flat, so products can fan out, doubling up as a make-up mat in the process, for touching up on the go.
There are eight bands inside the bag, to hold brushes in place; a zipped pocket on the inside, and two larger pockets on the outside, so there’s room for smaller products, and I liked how Velcro can be used to hold the bag in a more upright position. Practicality aside, it also looks lovely in the sage green colour I chose, and it boasts a luxe feel, thanks to the smooth velvet finish.
The leading mindfulness app is a great tool for guided meditation and managing stress. Narrated by a team of caramel-voiced hosts – whose soft-spoken delivery is fine-tuned to make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up – Headspace offers a range of expert-led programmes around improving health and happiness. A particularly great gift for someone who leads a busy life.
I particularly enjoy the sleep casts, short audiobooks designed to help you fall asleep. It includes one story about being a passenger in a car on a rainy night, driving into a forest. I don’t know how it ends.
Garnering a cult following for her dreamlike film-making, including movies such as Lost in Translation, The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette, Sofia Coppola is a master of creating a hazy, atmospheric cinema experience. This book is an amalgamation of notes, inspiration, annotated script pages and photos snapped behind the scenes of films from 1999 right up to 2023, as she works on her Priscilla biopic. This is the most fun to pore over and savour every little detail. Any film-lover or Coppola fan will be in heaven.
Any yoga-lover will delight in unwrapping a pair of Lululemon’s align leggings. The brand is known for its impressive activewear, and it’s hardly a surprise that this pair remains a bestseller. The high-rise cut means they feel supportive, and the soft fabric provides comfort during practice. While not the cheapest pair of leggings, they feel high-end and will be greatly received – and I’ve bought countless pairs for myself.
Chilly’s water bottles are a cult favourite for a reason. They’re stylish, keep drinks cold (or hot) for hours on end, and never leak. Featuring a loop handle in a range of wicked designs, with a comfortable textured steel material, Chilly’s bottle is easy to grip and looks the part in the office and at the gym. Plus, the lip is just the right size for sipping. I did find that sometimes the anti-microbial neck came off when I just wanted to unscrew the lid, but that’s just a slight niggle, considering it keeps water fresh and clean for longer. The rubber grip on the bottom is a handy little design feature, too.
If you’re looking for opulence, demi-fine jewellery label Loveness Lee’s new mushroom collection is full of gifts to dazzle. Inspired by the patterns and surfaces of wild fungi, the latest range is the brand’s most expansive collection of lab-grown gemstones yet.
Minimalist yet still feeling luxurious, this moissanite ring is beautifully textured and crafted from gold-plated sterling silver. Characterised by the slim and wearable design, the arresting gemstones have been created to share the same quality as natural emerald and moissanite. In my opinion, a woman can never have too many rings, and this one is sure to impress.
As someone who is partial to getting a manicure, I didn’t think there was anything that could rival the salon-quality finish I know and love. But that was until I discovered 14 Day Mani, a brand that has completely changed the at-home gel nail kits game. Having used this for months, I’ve been impressed with both the quality and how well the gel polishes last, often up to three weeks.
So if you’re looking for gifting inspiration for someone who also loves getting their nails done, this starter bundle includes everything they will need to perfect their mani/pedi at home, including an LED lamp, gel polishes (you can choose the colours you think they’ll like the most) and easy-to-follow instructions.
Apple’s AirPods need no introduction. Once the butt of numerous jokes, now you can’t walk a few metres without seeing the white stems hanging out of someone’s ears. And for good reason – they’re some of the best wireless earbuds. With excellent active noise cancellation and transparency modes, these offer a super simplistic way of increasing and decreasing the volume on the earbud itself, and a wireless charging case. A great techy gift for anyone who doesn’t have a pair of great headphones.
Olaplex is likely on your giftee’s wishlist – the brand’s hardworking formulas deliver excellent results (I reviewed the entire haircare line and was impressed) – so any of its products will make excellent presents. My favourites have to be the shampoo and conditioner. Leaving hair feeling nourished, the duo works to transform lacklustre locks. At nearly £60, it is a pricey set, but the woman in your life will thank you.
If you’re looking for something that offers them a chance to sample a range of the brand’s products though, I’d also recommend Olaplex’s hair kit (£36, Lookfantastic.com), which includes miniature a shampoo, conditioner, bonding oil and hair perfector, a treatment that reduces breakages.
When bought for the right person, an instant camera could eclipse every other gift they receive – this model, the Instax mini 11, is super easy to use straight out of the box. The camera features a built-in selfie lens and a mirror on the front, so you can see how you and your pals are looking before committing to the photo, and exposure is set automatically. In my experience, the photos capture a nice level of detail, even when taking them in a dimly lit room.
Transport your giftee to warmer climes with Assouline’s Dolce Vita coffee table book. The gorgeously designed hardback features a striking front cover that will take pride of place on your recipient’s coffee table and is a particularly nice gift for anyone who loves travel, food, fashion or photography.
Inside, you’re taken on a journey through Italy with photographs and Cesare Cunaccia exploring the Dolce Vita lifestyle. From Rome to Sicily, it’s a feast for the eyes. The Assouline series also includes coffee table books like Ocean Passage (£85, Aboutliving.co.uk), Mexico City (£85, Net-a-Porter.com) and more – there’s one to suit every taste.
Another jewellery favourite of mine, this necklace is subtly chunky with a 14-carat gold plated shine. The design is perfect for everyday wear yet it can be easily layered with other gold pieces for an evening look.
As always with Hey Harper jewellery, the recipient is covered with a lifetime guarantee if it tarnishes, meaning they’re free to wear it in the shower, swimming or while working out.
Anisa Sojka’s glamorous shell earrings are the kind of style you’d find in a vintage market. Inspired by Eighties silhouettes, the bold pair features a chunky shape and shell-effect finish for added texture. Secured with a butterfly back fastening, the earrings are pleasingly lightweight to wear, while the 18-carat gold plating gives them an eye-catching shine. I’ve been styling them with a similarly chunky necklace for a statement evening look.
When it comes to a showstopping gift that will blow the others out of the water, Dyson’s hair tools really are the way to go. While I love the airwrap and supersonic, it’s the brand’s airstrait that has really impressed me.
Taking locks from wet to styled using just hot air (so little to no hair damage), the wet-to-dry straighteners reduce styling time and leave hair looking naturally straight. As someone with thick, wavy hair, it’s been a complete game-changer. Of course, I cannot ignore the price tag, so this really is a big-budget gift.
Few things bring me more joy than a cup of coffee in bed, so it’s safe to say I’m passionate about the vessel I drink it out of. And these mugs have become the ideal addition to my morning routine. The perfect size for a flat white, they’re thin and delicate, and of course, beautifully hand-painted. Should your giftee fall in love with the design as much as me, there’s a whole range of matching plates, bowls, jugs, egg cups and there’s even a butter dish, so they can get the whole collection.
Our Place is one of my favourite brands for home brands thanks to its chic and aesthetically pleasing range of pans, pots and dinnerware, making it a stellar choice for gifting. While a pot may not seem the most exciting present, I’ve gifted the brand’s always pan and perfect pot to friends and family and both have been very well-received, so the foodies in your life will definitely love it.
The perfect pot features an eight-in-one design, 5.2l capacity and non-stick ceramic coating for all their culinary needs. From boiling, baking and frying to roasting, braising, straining, serving and storing, the lucky giftee will be able to rustle up everything from pasta dishes and stews to casseroles and roasted vegetables.
There’s a colour to suit everyone, from pink-hued spice (a personal favourite) and baby blue to sage green (one of the colours I’ve gifted to family) and bold rosa. Just as good for display as it is for dinnertime, any fan of the brand will be pleased to unbox this showstopper.
Buying a gift for the special woman in your life is hard. But, hopefully, this gift guide has provided you with plenty of inspiration. Our overall winner is Astrid & Miyu’s chain bracelet, as who doesn’t like to receive jewellery? It’s simple, doesn’t require you to find out their size and comes in a choice of gold or silver. If she’s a fitness fanatic, Lululemon’s align leggings are a great pick for yogis. For fans of scenting their home, you can’t go wrong with Le Labo’s candle discovery set, each one is a true joy to light.
