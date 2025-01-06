The online jewellery shops that are worth their weight in gold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jewellery has the unique ability to transcend time and trends. Even the most unusual designs of earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings have long served as daily accessories, lasting for generations. Whether you wear silver or gold or love pearls or diamonds, a good jewellery piece can stand alone to make an impact or complement your favourite outfit.

Our social media feeds are full of pearlescent pieces, chunky chains, statement gold rings and perfect ear stacks – think hoops, studs and cuffs, often worn with a minimalist outfit, because the power of a great jewellery collection is that it can transform a dowdy look into something a whole lot more special.

The other reason to invest in great jewellery, or even buy it for someone special, is the memories it can evoke. A piece that you wear daily can serve as a reminder of a specific time in your life or could become a keepsake to be passed down.

Finding pieces from brands that are worth their weight in gold is no mean feat, though. Luckily, we’ve scoured the online world to bring you a round-up of the chicest jewellery shops. They vary in terms of the collections they offer and the budgets they cater for, but we love them all.

From high street stores to designer keepsakes, here’s your guide to the online jewellery shops you should bookmark now.

Affordable jewellery brands

Anisa Sojka

For statement jewellery finds, look no further than Anisa Sojka. It’s hard not to love each of its designs, so, whether you’re looking to add to your growing ring collection (both the double dome ring (£69, Anisasojka.com) and the croissant ring (£69, Anisasojka.com) look far more luxe than their price tags suggest), necklaces or bracelets, it’s the perfect destination. What’s more, its pieces come beautifully packaged, making the brand a great choice for gifting.

Astrid & Miyu

open image in gallery Pocket-friendly pieces that are made to last ( Astrid & Miyu )

Connie Nam founded this brand after she noticed a gap in the market for affordable, good-quality jewellery. Its humble beginnings saw Nam designing, manufacturing and making pieces from her flat in Notting Hill, but Astrid & Miyu has quickly gained momentum and has adorned celebrities and influencers alike. From affordable pieces, including huggie hoop earrings (£65, Astridandmiyu.com) and stacking rings (£60, Astridandmiyu.com) to more-expensive pieces, including a tennis chain necklace (£100, Astridandmiyu.com), it’s the perfect destination for gifting. Similarly, if there’s a store local to you, you’ll be able to book in for a welded bracelet, piercings or even a tattoo.

Daisy London

This is the perfect destination if you’re looking for jewellery in the middle ground between statement and understated. Each piece is designed to showcase your own personal style. While we love all of its lines, Daisy London’s ongoing collaboration with content creator Estée Lalonde is certainly worth a look. But you’ll also want to see Polly Sayer’s latest line, which is full of everyday pieces that you’ll want to wear on repeat.

Edge of Ember

A great brand for scooping up jewellery deals is Edge of Ember, thanks to its frequent sales events. This is a brand that only works with makers who are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, too. This means all employees are paid at least living wages, and associate companies are committed to reducing their carbon footprint. Edge of Ember is a great option when it comes to finding personalised gifts for loved ones, such as the bold 18k gold plated zodiac necklace (was £125, now £75, Edgeofember.com).

Loel & Co

Small, family-run business Loel & Co was founded in 2006 and specialises in carefully curated jewellery sourced from across Italy. Its timeless classics are firm favourites here at IndyBest and have featured in our top jewellery round-ups – the brand’s long link chain necklace (£98, Loel.co.uk) even took the top spot in our review of the best jewellery gifts.

Orelia

The plan to create a jewellery brand that was aspirational yet affordable took shape while founders Collette and Louise were on a buying trip in Delhi. What began as a concession in Topshop has since grown to a boutique business with global stockists and a successful online shop – the brand has excelled in its mission to create pieces that look high-end yet are inexpensive.

Pandora

open image in gallery Pandora’s signature charm bracelets are staples for many jewellery fans ( Pandora )

A hit among jewellery lovers, Pandora is perhaps best known for its signature charm bracelets (was £70, now £35, Pandora.net) but the brand has much more to offer, too. When reviewing Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds collection, our writer described the pieces as “more affordable and sustainable”, compared with their mined-diamond counterparts. The range is certainly worth checking out – after all, in the words of John Barry, diamonds are forever.

PDPaola

Another family-founded business, PDPaola was started by siblings Paola and Humbert in 2014, with the aim of creating jewellery that would resonate with the modern woman. With the brand releasing 11 collections per year, expect demi-fine jewellery at affordable prices.

Seol + Gold

Founded to provide “double-tap-worthy goods that won’t break the bank”, Seol + Gold caters for every taste – from delicate bracelets to statement layered necklaces. Its pieces are budget-friendly, too, with most costing £30 or less. The brand’s rounded curved creole hoops (£46, Seolgold.com) are perfect for everyday wear.

Tada & Toy

London-based, demi-fine earring studio Tada & Toy was founded by two young designers who met on day one of secondary school. Blending fun playful designs with timeless Scandinavian-inspired style, the brand creates affordable pieces that transcend trends. The brand also supports charitable initiatives – it donates five per cent of all profits to The Aspinall Foundation to help protect endangered species. All the pieces are produced in artisan workshops in Jaipur, India, and the brand works closely with suppliers to make sure that they align with its ethos and beliefs.

Mid-range jewellery brands

Astley Clarke

open image in gallery Astley Clarke, Cirque Collection ( Astley Clarke/PA )

With a whole host of A-list advocates, such as the Duchess of Cambridge, who has worn the brand’s round stilla lapis lazuli pendant necklace (was £158, now £79, Astleyclarke.com) on many occasions, Astley Clarke knows how to do elegant jewellery. Specialising in gemstone designs and lockets, this is a great place for keepsakes.

Alighieri

Founded in 2014 by Rosh Mahtani, Alighieri is inspired by the founder’s studies of Dante’s Divine Comedy, with each piece corresponding to one of the writer’s poems. All the jewellery is imperfect to represent its “modern heirloom” status and is handmade in London using recycled bronze, sourced ethically from Italy.

Anna + Nina

Set up by creative duo Anna de Lanoy and Nina Poot in 2012, this jewellery, clothing and homeware brand is inspired by the pair’s travels around the world and their aim is to design pieces that have a certain je ne sais quoi. From subtle earrings to statement necklaces, there’s something for everyone across different price points, making this a stand-out brand to know. Anna + Nina’s stripe hoops (£70, Anna-nina.nl) were a favourite of our reviewer in our round-up of the best gold hoops.

Bonvo

open image in gallery The designs at Bonvo combine effortless clean lines and understated luxury ( Bonvo )

Greek designer Maria Leonidopoulou was inspired by memories and everyday observations when she founded this brand in 2015. Focusing on simplicity and wearability, the designs combine effortless clean lines and understated luxury, and all the brand’s pieces are crafted in its London studio. Whether it’s bracelets, rings or necklaces, make Bonvo the place you head for your favourite gold bling.

Daphine

Creating pieces that act as luxurious daily companions, this brand is not driven by fashion trends but rather each creative collection is designed to be classic and timeless. All the jewellery is handmade in an atelier in Jaipur – a city in India known for its history of craftsmanship and design. Honest pricing, ethical sourcing and sustainable production are at the heart of this brand, and each item is made with care – something that comes through strongly. The brand’s moune bangles (£175, Daphine.com) have become a staple in our jewellery collection.

Lil Milan

Veronica Varetta struggled to find jewellery that suited her taste and price point, so took matters into her own hands and began designing pieces. Each item is handmade in Milan from 9ct or 18ct gold. Driven by respect for craftsmanship and a love of beautiful things, Lil Milan has gone from strength to strength, and we love everything it produces, from dainty rings to statement necklaces.

Mejuri

This is another brand that features in our review of the best gold hoop earrings. Founded by Noura Sakkijha who is herself a third-generation talent in the industry, the Mejuri’s main mission is to rebrand fine jewellery as an everyday item. “At Mejuri, we’re shifting the focus from traditional archetypes of gifting to buying jewelry for your damn self,” says Sakkijha.

Missoma

open image in gallery Scroll through Instagram and you’ll see Missoma’s collection on plenty of famous faces ( Missoma )

London-based Missoma has become a go-to for many for its affordable yet high-quality jewellery. Having launched in 2008, it quickly reached cult status, amassing a star-studded fanbase, including the likes of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. Its classic mini chubby hoop earrings (was £95, now £71, Missoma.com) remain hugely popular.

Margaux Studios

There’s no denying pearls are having a moment, and that’s exactly Margaux Studios’s speciality. Founded in 2020 by Abigayil Swann with the belief that fashion should be leading the way for shopping with a positive impact, each one of the pieces is handmade-to-order in London.

Monica Vinader

open image in gallery Monica Vinader only uses 100 per cent recycled silver and 18ct gold vermeil ( Monica Vinader )

Eponymous brand Monica Vinader rose to fame shortly after it launched its friendship bracelets (£198, Monicavinader.com) in 2008. With a focus on sustainability, the brand more recently switched to using only 100 per cent recycled silver and 18ct gold vermeil, and it even offers lifetime repair services, to encourage you to keep wearing old pieces.

Otiumberg

Affordable demi-fine brand Otiumberg was founded by sisters Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg to create jewellery that is tied to life as opposed to trends, with precious stones, delicate necklaces and timeless gold hoops. Make this your go-to destination if you’re looking for a decadent gift for your bestie.

V by Laura Vann

open image in gallery V by Laura Vann specialises in Art Deco-style designs ( V by Laura Vann )

British designer Laura Vann specialises in jewellery inspired by Art Deco pieces that have survived the test of time. Countering fast fashion with timeless designs, Vann uses recycled silver and makes sure each piece is ethically produced. The brand unsurprisingly saw a boost in sales when Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of its earrings (£155, Vbylauravann.com).

Designer jewellery brands

Bulgari

This is a century-old luxury Italian brand known for its high-end jewellery and watches. Each of its pieces are as decadent as the last and they certainly have the wow factor.

Cartier

Known for its signature love bracelet (£7,050, Cartier.com), this classic brand is quite literally the gold standard for high-end and designer jewellery. As you’d expect, each piece is made to last.

Mappin & Webb

British brand Mappin & Webb was founded in 1775 by Jonathan Mappin, who wanted to create beautifully crafted silverware. It achieved just that and was given the royal warrant for silverware in 1897. Its jewellery is also a royal favourite and has been spotted on Kate Middleton, with her empress earrings (£1,750, Mappinandwebb.com) making a number of appearances. This brand is a great go-to for fine jewellery, whether that’s diamonds, engagement rings or delicate bracelets.

Tiffany & Co.

Often associated with diamonds, US jewellery designer Tiffany & Co. specialises in timeless pieces you will undoubtedly cherish. If you’re searching for a gift that really will wow, look no further.

