Whether for an upcoming birthday or anniversary, letterbox flowers enable us to treat that special someone by popping a bouquet in the post. With no need for your recipient to be at home when the blooms are delivered, you can be sure your giftee will get their floral surprise on time.

If you’re yet to try ordering letterbox flowers, we’ve got everything you need to know about which ones to buy, how long they take to arrive and which blooms brand impressed us the most.

While they stray from the traditional hand-tied bouquets, best believe they work wonders for those not always at home. Thanks to the slim shape and wonderful wrapping, they do exactly as the name suggests and simply slip through the letterbox, ready to be put in water as soon as your lucky recipient receives them.

Of course, the sending of flowers is often for a special occasion, be it a birthday or other celebration, but it might also be to pass on your condolences or to wish someone gets well soon. Whatever the case may be, the flowers have to be somewhat fabulous, and we think you’ll find these brands are best for the job.

From Bloom & Wild to Moonpig and more, there’s no short supply of letterbox flower shops. We set out to see which ones are bloomin’ lovely and which ones left us with that wilting feeling. Keep scrolling to find out which ones delighted us the most.

How we tested

Sending flowers to yourself is the ultimate form of self-love, and we did this on repeat, to see which blooms would be best in show. During testing, we considered ease of ordering, speed of delivery and, of course, the flowers themselves.

The best letterbox flowers for 2025 are: