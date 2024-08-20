If you’re searching for the best gifts for men, you’ve come to the right place, because we have gathered some brilliant options across a range of categories, so you are sure to find that perfect present for your brother, dad, son, boyfriend or best friend.

Whether the man in your life is a reader, loves a tipple, is a fashionista, wants to get into cooking or just needs some new pyjamas, get some inspiration for romantic gifts, anniversary gifts, birthday gifts and much more for him, with our curated selection of the best.

Give him something he’ll actually love and, more importantly, actually use. We have included gifts that he would wear, cook with and display, and we can guarantee all have been tested for their quality and value for money.

We have also mentioned which gifts have next-day delivery options, in case you’ve left your present buying until the last minute. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there.

How we tested

We have selected gifts from a wide range of categories – including jewellery, alcohol gifts, fashion, homeware, grooming and more – to make sure we’ve got something for everyone. We will be updating this constantly to make sure we’ve got the best gifts a man can get.

The best gifts for men for 2024 are: