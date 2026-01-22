The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
36 best 18th birthday gifts that teenagers will actually love
From sentimental gifts to tech, these are the best presents to mark teenagers’ arrival into adulthood
A major milestone in life, turning 18 marks the end of childhood, as 18-year-olds are officially recognised by law as adults, meaning they can do everything from vote in elections to drink alcohol or even get a tattoo. So you’ll want to mark the occasion with only the best gifts for 18-year-olds.
With so many possibilities out there, the pressure to get it right is real, but a thoughtful present goes a long way. To help you narrow down the choices, consider if your teen is passionate about a particular hobby. Are they always chasing the latest tech or are they more drawn to cult beauty products? Plus, if your 18-year-old is heading off to university, you might want to think about something that will work as a housewarming gift, too.
Keepsakes and personalised presents are fail-safe choices, showing that you’ve put genuine thought into the gesture rather than grabbing something at the last minute. Many Gen Z teens also prioritise memorable experiences – especially ones that give them Instagram bragging rights or enable them to spend quality time with friends.
Whether it’s a physical item or a memorable experience, the best 18th birthday gifts are those that will be treasured for years to come. Below, I’ve rounded up my pick of standout gift ideas that are sure to go down a storm.
Read more: Best gifts for women to show her how much you care
The best 18th birthday gifts for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Birthday celebrations experience box: £99.99, Buyagift.co.uk
- Best budget gift – Kipsta mini basketball hoop SK100: £12.99, Decathlon.co.uk
- Best for music-lovers – Lana Del Rey Born To Die vinyl: £33, Amazon.co.uk
- Best tech gift – Kindle: £94.99, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I roped in two soon-to-be-adult teens (one male, one female) and asked them to help me test each and every present idea on this list. Each asked their respective group of friends what they would like for their impending birthdays, and gathered their opinions on the gifts I suggested, to ensure we found presents to suit a wide range of tastes, personalities and budgets. Make no mistake about it, they were very clear about what they did and didn’t like. I only included gifts that had definite thumbs-up appeal to teens and felt suitably special for this momentous birthday.
Read more: Best gifts for men that he’ll actually want to keep
1Buy a gift birthday celebrations experience box
- Best 18th birthday gift overall
- Why we love it
- Huge range of experiences to choose from
Take the worry out of buying an 18th birthday present and let them choose almost anything they want from more than 3,000 experiences.
I loved this smartly boxed voucher – which can also be sent to the buyer or recipient directly by email, if you’ve left your shopping until the last minute. It can be exchanged for a huge range of experiences – there really is something to suit everyone – from beauty treatments, glamping breaks and champagne afternoon teas to football stadium tours, photography courses and paintballing.
Teens will have two years to spend the voucher. However hard they are to buy for, this really is the ultimate no-risk 18th birthday present.
2Kipsta mini basketball hoop SK100
- Best Budget 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Fun
- Take note
- Might leave a mark when removed
Just because they’re 18, it doesn’t mean they’ve outgrown toys. Faced with possibly moving out of home for the first time or going away to university, this gift will brighten up their new digs and keep boredom at bay.
The basketball hoop attaches to the wall with included adhesive strips or screws – I used the strips to put it on the back of a door, and it felt suitably secure. The set comes with a small basketball that needs inflating and is the perfect size to shoot hoops without knocking over everything in the room. It might not be the biggest or flashiest gift they’ll open on their 18th, but it might just be the most fun.
3iPhone 17
- Best Gift 18-year-olds really want
- Why we love it
- Major wow factor
- The present that will beat all others
- Take note
- Expensive
Let’s be honest, whatever they ask for as an 18th birthday gift, this is the one thing they really want. There’s no denying this is a pricey present but, if you don’t want to stump up all the cash in one go, the phone can be bought on a pay-monthly deal, to spread the load.
In his full review of the iPhone 17, IndyBest tech critic David Phelan noted the excellent performance and fast refresh rate for a “smooth viewing experience at all times”.
4Lana Del Rey ‘Born To Die' vinyl
- Best 18th birthday gift for music-lovers
- Why we love it
- A classic album
- Looks great out on display
- Take note
- Only suitable for someone with a record player
Record players are a must-have item for this age group – and will look brilliant on display in their new room at university. Building a vinyl collection is trickier, as the prices of records have rocketed in recent years, so they’ll love to be presented with a classic album such as this.
Though any vinyl will be warmly welcomed by keen music-lovers, this one was chosen for its iconic cover and the fact it’s stuffed with some of Lana’s biggest and best hits, including “Diet Mountain Dew”, “Blue Jeans” and the anthemic “Video Games”. Even if teens know all the songs already, they’ll love to own them on glossy black vinyl.
For more recommendations, check out our guide to music streaming subscriptions
5Dior Miss Dior parfum
- Best Luxury perfume 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Covetable brand name
- Take note
- Pricey
Chances are, the teen you’re shopping for already owns a prized Dior Addict lip glow oil, which went viral on TikTok for its gorgeous glossiness.
My female teen testers confessed they’d all had their eye on the brand’s adored perfume ever since. This new version is a tribute to the original fragrance of 1947, with notes of jasmine and mandarin giving way to reveal a deep amber, woody scent that has astonishing staying power. I could still smell it on my teen tester hours after she applied it. It’s worth noting she was equally impressed with the pink bottle tied with a silver ribbon – and even the accompanying Dior bag – which will immediately earn pride of place in any 18-year-old’s bedroom.
For more recommendations, read IndyBest’s roundup of the best perfumes for women
6Sweet Hamper Company huge XL Cadbury chocolate hamper
- Best 18th birthday gift for chocoholics
- Why we love it
- A good gift for almost anyone
- Can be sent straight to recipient
It’s hard to go wrong if you send someone a parcel stuffed with Cadbury chocolate, making this gift ideal if you’re not quite sure what to buy (just check your recipient isn’t vegan first).
This smart wicker basket is crammed with chocs and feels really indulgent. Unsurprisingly, it won universal approval from both male and female teen testers. The hamper comes with a personalised gift card inside and all kinds of treats, including a box of Roses, a box of Heroes, two packets of Dairy Milk chocolate fingers and plenty of individual bars, including a Twirl, Boost, Flake, Crunchie, Chomp, Curly Wurly, Wispa and Fudge. What’s not to like?
For more recommendations, here are the best chocolate subscriptions
75W wireless car phone charger and holder
- Best 18th birthday gift for new drivers
- Why we love it
- Practical present
- Take note
- Only charges Qi-enabled phones
If they’ve just learnt to drive, a gift they can use in the car won’t be wasted. This one is especially useful and will charge their phone while holding it in place, so they can use Google Maps.
It clips easily into the car’s air vent, with an included cable plugging into the USB port, so it charges any Qi-enabled phone wirelessly, as soon as it’s placed in the holder. The grip fits most phones and held mine securely even when going round corners. While it might not seem like the most glamorous gift, this is one they might not even know they need but will use all the time.
8House of Vision Fortitude eau de parfum, 100ml
- Best Fragrance to suit all 18-year-olds
- Why we love it
- Designed to be genderless
- Take note
- Bottle is on the masculine side
Buying anyone a fragrance can be risky but this bottle was recently named one of Vogue’s best men’s scents, which hopefully guarantees it will be warmly welcomed by any 18-year-old.
Launched by rapper and actor Bugzy Malone, the eau de parfum is made with responsibly sourced ingredients. It’s an in-your-face scent that ensure the wearer makes an entrance, with top notes of black pepper, mandarin and cardamom that soften to leave a musky, woody fragrance with hints of lavender, vanilla and cinnamon. It’s designed to be genderless, so is an easy choice for all, but my teen testers felt the bottle – and even the smell – had a more masculine feel.
For more recommendations, these are the best fragrances for men
9Amazon Kindle
- Best Tech 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Great for travellers or commuters
- Very light
Whether they’re heading off on a gap year or about to become a commuter for the first time, this will be a life-changing present for the 18-year-old in your life.
This Kindle is light, compact and fitted with a glare-free screen, so your recipient will be able to slip it into a small bag when they’re on the go. It has a glare-free display, which reads like printed paper (even bright sunlight). It can store thousands of ebooks and has a battery life of up to six weeks, though, I found it was a little less than that when used every day.
The device can also be paired with Bluetooth headphones or speakers, for teens who prefer to listen to audiobooks, or want to switch between reading and listening on the same device. Pretty nifty stuff.
10Glow Recipe watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops
- Best Glow-giving 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- TikTok appeal
- Easy to use
Who wouldn’t want the gift of better skin? This lightweight gel already has TikTok approval and my teen testers were keen to get their hands on it, to see if it really did have glow-giving powers.
A make-up and skincare hybrid, with vitamins A and C and skin-plumping amino acids, it’s a doddle to use, either as a serum before moisturiser or to add gloss with or without make-up. It looks good out on a shelf and only one pump is needed, so, the bottle should last ages. I loved that it provides all-day hydration but my teen helpers were more thrilled by how glossy and radiant it made their skin look – plus, they loved the watermelon scent.
11Clinique oil control
- Best Starter skincare 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Promotes good skincare habits
- Take note
- On the small side
If they still think washing their face means a quick splash of water, it’s time you kickstarted a lifelong habit that will give their skin a boost. This miniature set for oily skin has all teens need to nudge them towards taking better care of themselves, with a face wash, a cream shave (to prevent razor drag) and a lightweight moisturiser.
I especially liked the fact there’s nothing too intimidating included – they won’t need to start faffing with serums or eye creams, as this is just the basics for a decent complexion without too much hassle.
The smaller products included in the set are ideal for travelling, and provide a chance to try each one before committing to the full-size options. The box itself is smaller than I expected, which is something to keep in mind if you’re a ‘size matters’ kind of gift-giver.
For more recommendations, these are the best men’s skincare brands
12Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds
- Best Headphones 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Fantastic sound quality
- Take note
- Expensive
Many teens seem to be permanently plugged into headphones, so, they’ll be thrilled to receive these high-end earbuds from Bose.
The sound quality on these earbuds is flat-out astonishing. CustomTune technology auto-adjusts the noise cancellation and sound performance, so every song is note-perfect and can be customised further on the accompanying app. There’s also a useful mode to balance music with other noise, helping the wearer remain aware of their surroundings, which is handy for runners or those travelling alone at night.
The buds can be controlled easily with a simple touch mode and come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of stability bands, so users can find the best fit – they’re the most comfortable earbuds I’ve ever tried. Best of all, the battery lasts for around six hours, although, it is less if you listen in Immersive Audio mode. The best things really do come in small packages.
13Papier nose in a book undated daily diary
- Best 18th birthday gift for stationery-lovers
- Why we love it
- Boosts productivity
- Can be personalised
Anyone who loves to plan ahead, make lists and take notes will already be smitten by Papier products – one of my teen testers said she’d been lusting after one of the brand’s notebooks for months. There’s a whole range of diaries, planners and journals to choose from, and they’re bound to make ideal gifts for those starting university or anyone who just likes to be organised.
IndyBest writer Lois Borny reviewed the Papeier nose in a book diary and found it ticks a lot of boxes. “The hardback cover will keep in good condition for longer than a paperback, and there are lots of different cover designs to choose from,” she explained.
“Meanwhile, the layout helps with more than just basic scheduling, offering organisational prompts to help you set goals for the day.”
14Jellycat amuseable croissant
- Best 18th birthday gift to make teens smile
- Why we love it
- Very cute
- Cult status
We know what you’re thinking: why on earth would anyone buy a cuddly toy as an 18th birthday gift? Trust us on this one. Jellycat toys have recently become a must-have, after fans took to TikTok (where else?) to show off their collections, causing a huge upsurge in sales for the British brand.
The quirky plushies, also including avocados, boiled eggs, hot dogs and more, regularly sell out, so, if your teen is a fan of the toys, they’ll be delighted if you get your hands on one to mark their 18th.
If you’d rather something a little more traditional, but just as cute, opt for one of the brand’s super-soft animal toys instead, such as Bartholomew bear (£25, Jellycat.com).
15Accurist origin automatic men’s watch
- Best 18th birthday gift with wow factor
- Why we love it
- It will last a lifetime
- Take note
- Expensive
You only turn 18 once but a really special gift will be treasured forever, and this watch really does have the wow factor. It’s a classic design with a suits-all style that won’t go out of fashion.
Inspired by Accurist’s original 1970s best-seller, the watch pairs the brand’s British design heritage with modern automatic movement. It has ultra-scratch-resistant sapphire-crystal glass covering the front dial, a 41-hour power reserve and an ion-plated black solid stainless-steel case. Most of all, it’s downright good-looking, and your recipient will think of you when they wear it. A truly timeless (sorry) 18th birthday gift.
16Red Letter Days triple supercar thrill with high speed passenger ride
- Best Experience 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Can be exchanged for any experience
- Fun day out
- Take note
- Must have had a full manual driving licence for 12 months
- Pricey
If you don’t want to risk your present being thrown in the cupboard and never used, gift an experience instead.
This one is perfect for speed freaks and car obsessives, and can be delivered via email in seconds if you’ve left present shopping a little too late (I’m not judging). The voucher entitles your recipient to visit one of several race tracks across the UK, where they’ll drive three of the world’s best cars, such as a Porche, Aston Martin and Ferrari for three miles each. Afterwards, they’ll switch to the passenger seat while a professional driver takes the wheel for a high-speed ride to show off the real power of one of the supercars.
They have 12 months to book their experience but if they really don’t fancy it, the voucher’s also fully flexible, so they can swap it online for anything from a spa day to a night in a hotel.
17Blondies kitchen Bday sprinkle 7in personalised cookie
- Best Gift for 18-year-olds with a sweet tooth
- Why we love it
- Delicious
- Personalised
- Take note
- Needs to be eaten immediately
You’re never too old for a birthday cake, or a giant birthday cookie, for that matter. This white chocolate chip cookie comes with super-sweet vanilla icing, coloured sprinkles and a personal message piped on top in chocolate fudge. It arrives in a pizza-style box and should be eaten as soon as possible to get it at its chewy, moreish best.
There’s a super-sized 12in version available if you want to serve a crowd, while optional decorations can include Kinder bars and chocolate orange segments. It’s a lovely present to send someone far away on any special occasion, and I’m still dreaming of how delicious it was.
18Charles Tyrwhitt Italian suit, dark navy
- Best Investment clothing 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Excellent quality
- Will last for years
- Take note
- You need to know their sizing
- Expensive
Many 18-year-olds may live in jeans and trainers but a great-quality suit is a wonderful investment present, if you’re happy to splash the cash.
Perfect for everything from job interviews to weddings, this Italian suit is beautifully cut using fine, lightweight wool sourced from sustainable farms. It has added stretch, to make it comfortable to wear and should be suitable for warmer weather, too. Four-button cuffs, crease-recovery fabric and a slim fit give it a youthful, stylish flair, so teens won’t feel like they’ve raided their dad’s wardrobe, either.
If you’d rather something a little more casual (and slightly cheaper), opt for a 100 per cent linen suit (£269, Charlestyrwhitt.com) instead. This looks just as smart, with its double-breasted silhouette and trousers with a pressed crease, but allows for maximum breathability, so they won’t get hot under the collar when it comes to dressing like a grown-up.
For more recommendations, check out IndyBest’s men’s fashion section
19Gusbourne explored membership
- Best Gift to introduce 18-year-olds to good wine
- Why we love it
- Includes a wine tasting in Kent
- Great way to learn about wine
- Take note
- Will be wasted on some teens
If your teen has a taste for the finer things in life, you may as well nudge them in the right direction and introduce them to good wine now.
This subscription to English winemakers Gusbourne will ensure a bottle of the brand’s wine arrives in the post each month for a year, from its classic sparkling to its award-winning still wines that are only produced in small quantities.
Your recipient will also receive information about every bottle, along with suggestions for food pairings, from a master sommelier. Plus, the subscription includes a complimentary sparkling wine tasting for four people at the Gusbourne wine estate in Kent. It’s not the cheapest present (£45 a month or £540 for the year), but just think of all the years you’ll save them wincing through terrible bottles of wine if they learn to spot a good one now.
20The Suffolk Nest faux blush peony bouquet
- Best 18th birthday gift for the home
- Why we love it
- Will last for years
My female teen testers all admired these and said they’d love their own bunch to brighten up their room, whether they’re staying put at home or moving to university.
While they obviously cost more than the average bunch of flowers from the supermarket, they won’t wilt and die after a week, either. The price means they’re a cut above bog standard fake flowers and this bouquet of blush peonies would look really impressive in a vase, with stems that can be bent for easy arrangement. If you want to be really generous, you could even add a vase to the present, so they’ll be able to enjoy their new flowers in a flash.
For more recommendations, check out the best letterbox flowers
21Huda Beauty pretty grunge palette
- Best Make-up 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Good range of colours
Hip beauty brand Huda Beauty started as a blog by Huda Kattan in 2010 and went on to become one of the world’s fastest-growing beauty brands, with more than 54 million followers on Instagram.
The company’s covetable palettes are make-up must-haves, and this limited edition one is from the brand’s ‘pretty grunge’ range, which launched late last year. The palette features 18 seriously glam, ultra-pigmented shades for sultry eyes, including the glittery pearlescent ‘rebelle’, a range of matte neutrals for the perfect base and a dramatic black gloss to dial up intensity. The colours are ridiculously wearable, with modern metallic gold and coppers, sparkly silvers and modern nudes, including taupe and brown. Perfect for making an impact at any 18th birthday bash.
For more recommendations, these are the best make-up palettes
22Antler Chelsea 4 packing cubes, navy
- Best 18th birthday gift for travelling
- Why we love it
- Useful for travelling or festivals
While this might not be a present with obvious pizzazz, it’s a game changer for anyone with travel plans, whether they’re backpacking across Asia, heading to Glastonbury or planning European city breaks with hand luggage.
The set includes four packing cubes – one large, one medium and two small – for ship-shape suitcases. Each one has an extra strong compression zip for forcing more inside and a useful mesh window, so you can see what’s inside. They’re ideal for packing one type of clothing in each cube, with T-shirts in one, swimwear in another and so on, so everything is organised and ready to go on arrival. I also used these during a shorter trip, to help pre-plan outfits, storing each one in a separate cube for perfectly ordered packing with a side order of smugness.
For more recommendations, read IndyBest’s guide to the best packing cubes
23Charlotte Tilbury beautiful skin island glow easy tanning drops
- Best Beauty 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Very popular brand
- Newly launched product
My female teen testers made it clear that opening anything from Charlotte Tilbury would mean a very happy birthday. The drops can be used under, mixed with or on top of moisturiser, and develop into a really lovely golden colour in around six hours. They’re packed with hydrating, skin-plumping ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, giving that just-back-from-holiday glow without any streaks, even on my pale skin.
Not sure if your teen is keen on fake tan? Play it safe and give them a set of the brand’s classic make-up products instead, such as the pillow talk icons lip and eye set (£47, Charlottetilbury.com). This includes a lipstick, lip liner, mascara and eyeshadow, presented in a pretty heart-shaped tin.
24Cook gift card
- Best Gift for 18-year-olds going to university
- Why we love it
- Delicious meals
University can be a shock to the system, especially if your teen is used to meals appearing and fridges being filled as if by magic. They’ll no doubt be whipping up spag bol in no time, but this present will ease them in gently to those chaotic first few weeks.
Cook produces frozen home-cooked meals that can be delivered to your doorstep or bought in the brand’s shops or selected independent stores around the country. All the meals are made with high-quality ingredients and are prepared by real chefs – a far cry from a bland ready meal zapped to death in the microwave.
I tried a range of Cook meals, including roasted cauliflower and aubergine dhal, chicken and portobello mushroom pie and an exceptional beef bourguignon. I was astounded by the fact they really did taste like I’d slaved away for hours in the kitchen.
You can purchase a gift card loaded with any amount between £5 and £1,000, depending on how generous you’re feeling. It might be an unexpected gift, but any new uni student will thank their lucky stars you thought of it when they’re sitting down to a dinner that’s not beans on toast yet again.
For more recommendations, read IndyBest’s guide to the best recipe boxes
25Taittinger brut prestige rosé
- Best Alcoholic 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Feels celebratory
Help your 18-year-old toast their milestone birthday in style, by giving them a bottle of bubbles they wouldn’t normally be able to afford. This one is made by Taittinger, one of the last great independent champagne houses still run by the family of the same name. The wine’s vivid pink colour comes from the addition of 15 per cent still red wine from the vineyards of Ambonnay and Bouzy, while the Chardonnay grapes are from crus in the Marne and L’aube. It’s a real delight to drink, with strawberry aromas, red fruit flavours and a fresh elegance that is bound to give 18th birthday celebrations added sparkle.
For more recommendations, check out IndyBest’s guides to the best rosés and the best champagnes.
26Adidas samba OG shoes
- Best Fashion 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- They go with everything
Nothing beats a box-fresh pair of trainers, so, these will definitely keep even the trickiest teen happy. With its nubuck toe cap, smooth leather upper and reinforced rubber sole, the retro sambas were designed to be used on indoor football pitches but have now become street-style staples. They come in all kinds of colours, too, so you’re sure to be able to find a pair to suit your teen’s style. You can even add a name or number to each trainer, to personalise them.
For more recommendations, these are the best gym trainers for men
27Wolf Palermo large jewellery box
- Best Keepsake 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- They’ll keep it forever
- Take note
- Expensive
For an 18th birthday, it’s nice to mark the occasion by gifting something really special that can be enjoyed for a lifetime, and I’ve found just the thing. Family-owned British brand Wolf makes exquisite accessories, including bags, watch winders and passport holders, but it’s this gorgeous jewellery box that really caught my eye. Made with top-grain leather, it comes in black, pewter and a smart rose gold (I tested the latter), which gives the box a youthful edge yet remains elegant.
The box has gold recessed locks and even an ingenious anti-tarnish lining that can prevent jewellery spoiling, for up to 35 years. There’s loads of storage inside, including three ring rolls, two watch compartments and 15 storage compartments, plus a mirror, all of which means it’s surprisingly heavy. Although this is a pricey present, it’s built to last and could even become a family heirloom.
28Lululemon daily multi-pocket tote bag
- Best 18th birthday gift they’ll use every day
- Why we love it
- Useful
- Discreet branding they’ll appreciate
- Take note
- Snaps shut rather than zips
You could splurge on a designer clutch bag for your teen’s 18th but one of my surprisingly sensible teen testers told me they’d rather have a useful everyday bag to replace the battered ones they used for school.
This bag from gym brand Lululemon is ridiculously practical but still stylish. It’s made of water-repellent nylon; has an interior pocket, so they (hopefully) won’t lose their keys; and exterior pockets for easy access to a water bottle or phone. I especially loved the fact it’s super-lightweight yet has a massive 20l capacity, making it great for gym gear, university books or even a quick trip to the supermarket.
29Champion tonal logo crewneck t-shirt
- Best Clothing 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Great price
A new T-shirt is never a bad idea, especially when it’s from trendy sportswear brand Champion. The brand has been making clothes since 1919 and was once the official outfitter of all 27 teams of America’s NBA. The company has found a new generation of fans in recent years, thanks to on-the-pulse collabs with the likes of Rick Owens, Stranger Things and the Beastie Boys.
The prices won’t break the bank, and a T-shirt is the ideal budget-conscious gift for a style-conscious teen. A no-brainer buy, this design is made in light cotton with a loose, roomy fit, crew neck and tonal logo details. It comes in chic shades of pastel blue, dark blue, black and cream, while the soft fabric is dreamy.
30Priority Pass membership
- Best 18th birthday gift to spoil someone going travelling
- Why we love it
- Very thoughtful
- Ideal for travellers
- Take note
- They’ll need to pay for guests to join them
If your teen is heading off travelling, they might need to be prepared to kiss goodbye to creature comforts for a while. But even if they’re roughing it in hostels, you can make the trip a whole lot nicer for them by splurging on a Priority Pass membership.
The annual fee includes 10 complimentary lounge visits at airports around the world, where they’ll be able to gorge on food and drink (and charge their devices) before they jet off to their next location. I’ve been in some that even have showers and cocktails, but all offer a calm place to sit and wait, even if your flight’s delayed.
If they won’t be flying as much, you could treat them to the cheaper £69 membership instead, where each lounge visit costs an additional £24, which is still reasonable. Either way, I reckon this is a hugely thoughtful 18th birthday gift that will bring some much-needed glamour to their gap year.
31Astrid & Miyu love heart charm bracelet in silver
- Best Classic jewellery 18th birthday gift
- Why we love it
- Well priced for the quality
- Goes with other jewellery
Astrid & Miyu is the name to know in jewellery, with stores popping up all over the UK and premium wallet-friendly pieces that hit the sweet spot between high street and high end. The brand’s jewellery has been spotted on the likes of Jessica Alba and Halsey, while the whole Beckham family visited one shop to buy the brand’s trademark welded bracelets.
For something a little more dainty, I love this heart charm bracelet in rhodium-plated silver. It’s pretty simplicity means it will go with any other jewellery your recipient already wears, and it’s perfect for stacking with other bracelets.
If you want to give them a head start on their stack (or would prefer something a little more sparkly), team the charm bracelet with the brand’s gleam bold tennis chain bracelet in silver (£85, Astridandmiyu.com), which looks far more expensive than it is.
32Nutribullet ultra
- Best 18th birthday gift for teens moving away from home
- Why we love it
- Makes smoothies in moments
- Easy to use
- Take note
- Only makes enough for one person
Worried their cooking repertoire of toast and soup might not quite cut it once they’re living on their own? Ensure they get a least some vitamins by sending them off with this high-performance blender that needs zero cooking skills to use but can whip up nutritious smoothies in seconds.
Impressively quiet to use (they won’t drive future housemates mad), the appliance has rapid extractor blades that fly through ingredients in the blink of an eye, while two blending options provide varied control. Its streamlined profile won’t take up much room, even in the most cramped kitchen.
I also liked the fact that it came with two cups and lids, so teens can make one smoothie for breakfast and chuck another in their bag for later, if they fancy – I can attest it didn’t leak while on the go. Unlike some other bullet blenders I’ve tried in the past, I was also pleased to see it could tackle ice, as long as it was put in first, closest to the blades. All your teen needs to do now is remember to buy some fruit and veg.
For more recommendations, check out IndyBest’s guides to the best juicers and the best blenders.
33Dyson airwrap long volumise multi styler and dryer
- Best 18th birthday gift for good hair days
- Why we love it
- Great results
- Take note
- Expensive
Several of my teen testers said this was the gift they secretly wanted but wouldn’t dare hope for, as it’s so expensive. Unsurprisingly, this award-winning hair tool has been all over TikTok since it first went on sale in 2018, and Dyson soon followed with a version aimed at those with chest-length hair or longer.
It comes with a whole range of attachments, including (deep breath) two long barrels for creating curls, two smoothing brushes for a blow-dry finish, a volumising brush to give body and shape and a Coanda smoothing dryer, which eliminates pesky flyaways in one swoop. Plus, there’s a storage case to keep it all safe. Brilliantly, the multi-styler measures airflow temperature more than 40 times a second, to keep the temperature at less than 150C, to prevent hair damage.
I also liked the cold shot button, which deactivates the heat, to set your style – I found this was the secret to long-lasting bounce. Though, at first, I felt a little intimidated when it came to using this gizmo, my teen testers had no issues and seemed able to create salon-worthy looks straight from the box. If your teen has longer hair, this is the equivalent of gifting them good hair days for life.
34Gymshark training vest
- Best 18th birthday gift for gym-goers
- Why we love it
- Useful
- Good brand name
We all know that person who spends every free moment in the gym and is rarely spotted out of leggings. Any real gym bunny will always welcome an upgrade to their kit, especially if it means they can replace a past-its-best top with one from Instagram-friendly brand Gymshark, loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.
You won’t go far wrong choosing anything from the company’s vast range of gym gear, but this regular-fit training vest is a safe – and fantastically well-priced – bet. It’s wonderfully comfortable, with breathable fabric, a racer back and a straight hem that pairs well with any leggings.
Gymshark’s training oversized T-shirt (£20, Gymshark.com) was also a hit with my teen testers – they said they’d happily wear it all day, not just at the gym.
35Candy Coat beginner gel nail candy kit
- Best 18th birthday gift for perfect nails at home
- Why we love it
- Cute packaging
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Your teen might love popping to the salon to get their nails done, but it’s not always easy to afford such a luxury. With this kit, they can still have perfect, glossy nails but won’t need to fork out for the privilege. Better still, the kit comes from award-winning East London-based company Candy Coat, which is fast gaining cult status, thanks to celebrity fans such as the Kardashians, Cardi B and Katy Perry.
This starter kit contains everything your 18-year-old will need for flawless nails in no time, including a buffer, remover, cotton balls, soakers, top coat and nine of the brand’s HEMA-free colours. Amazingly, these glide on without needing either base or top coat, so, even the most disorganised teen can be ready and out the door in no time, though, we did find the finish lasted longer when we added a top coat, to prevent chipping.
36Vuori gamepoint polo
- Best 18th birthday gift for stylish teens
- Why we love it
- Classic buy
- Fantastic quality
- Take note
- Pricey
All the teen testers agreed they’d always welcome new clothes. Male 17-year-olds declared polo shirts are always safe bets, and this one from cool Californian athleisure brand Vuori is fantastic quality. Made from 100 per cent recycled polyester with moisture-wicking capabilities and four-way stretch, it’s extremely comfortable, whether worn to the gym or the pub.
While the label’s garments aren’t cheap, they make great gifts if you’re looking to treat your teens to something they might not be able to afford themselves.
What is the best 18th birthday gift?
There’s a present here for almost everyone, whether they’re sporty or stylish, obsessed with make-up or music, or love cuddly toys or chocolate. If you really can’t choose, the Birthday celebrations experience box is the ultimate fail-safe, as teens can choose the experience they’ve always fancied. Of course, if money is no object, there’s nothing they’ll want more than the iPhone 17.
How I tested 18th birthday gifts
I enlisted a group of teens to help me gather feedback while considering the following:
- Broad appeal: I looked for gifts that would resonated with most teens’ tastes, personalities and styles, to bring you gift ideas that will suit even those teens who are hard to buy for.
- Value for money: Each pick was considered not just for its initial wow factor but in terms of how much you’re really getting for the price.
- Quality: I prioritised items that felt well made and premium enough to mark a milestone birthday.
- Longevity: Wherever possible, I favoured presents with lasting appeal – products 18-year-olds will still enjoy well beyond their teenage years.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Siobhan Grogan has been reviewing a wide range of products for IndyBest since 2021 from the best sleep headphones to the best diffusers, so she knows how to find great value for money and excellent quality. Elsewhere IndyBest has gift guides for women, men and your home.
For more recommendations, check out IndyBest’s guide to the best gifts for teenagers
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks