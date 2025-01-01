10 best face palettes to streamline your make-up bag

For some beauty buffs, key make-up essentials include everything from blush, bronzer and eyeshadow to highlighter, concealer, setting powder and contour, all of which can really bulk out make-up bags, making them more cumbersome to cart around when we’re on the go. If you want to streamline your product stash and simplify your beauty routine, however, the best face palettes are here to help.

Multi-tasking make-up palettes offer convenience, as they deliver several products in one. From cheek and lip palettes to those serving up enough options to perfect a full face of make-up, these compact beauty buys can also save you money, compared with snapping up products individually.

With smaller palettes available to pop in your bag for on-the-go top-ups, and larger ones offering a wide selection of shades, there are seemingly endless choices available. Unsure which to go for? This is where we come in, with our expert shopping team here to help inform your purchases.

You might be seeking a daytime palette with muted shades; looking for easy application; or want bold, vibrant colours to wear in the evening. Perhaps a natural, subtle make-up effect is more your style? Whatever your make-up preference, we’ve put numerous face palettes through their paces, spanning matte, creamy, metallic, and shimmery shades.

Read on to see our verdict on face palettes from Charlotte Tilbury, Revolution, Sculpted by Aimee, Mac, Vieve and more.

How we tested

open image in gallery We assessed the shade range, versatility and price of each palette tested ( Helen Wilson-Beevers/The Independent )

Over several weeks, we trialled a selection of palettes for eyes, cheeks, lips, and the complexion. During testing, we looked at the formulas on offer, the shade range, versatility and price. Keep scrolling to see the picks that made the cut, from those including multiple shades to a multi-tasking blush and highlighting duo.

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s shopping section, IndyBest, is dedicated to bringing its readers unbiased product reviews and recommendations. With this in mind, every product that features in our reviews has earned its place, having been tried and tested in the real world by our team of shopping experts. Drawing on years of expertise within the beauty realm, reporting on trending products and reviewing a range of big-name brands, from skincare to make-up, our tester for this review is Helen Wilson-Beevers, who has assessed a range of face palettes to bring you her honest verdict.

The best face palettes for 2024 are: