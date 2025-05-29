For beer lovers, few things compare to a crisp, cold pint on draught. While this was once limited to bars or breweries, modern at-home beer dispensers have brought the taproom to the kitchen. Whether you're a casual drinker or a dedicated craft beer connoisseur, these gadgets offer a convenient and satisfying way to enjoy your favourite brews at home, perfectly chilled and with just the right amount of foam.

Great for entertaining, many at-home beer dispensers are compatible with mini-kegs, while others are designed for specific branded canisters or even standard beer cans.

With varying sizes, features, and levels of sophistication, some are mains-operated, while others are rechargeable and battery or USB-powered. Some can even help you pour a perfect pint of homemade beer.

There’s no denying that many of these machines are pricey, but that’s why we’ve made it our mission to find a dispenser for every kind of beer drinker and budget. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourites to help you get that perfect at-home pint every single time.

How we tested home beer dispensers

Our testers put a selection of beer dispensers to the test for months ( Sarah Jones )

Over many months, we tested a selection of the best home beer dispensers across price ranges and different types. Using our knowledge and expertise, we analysed whether a true beer lover would be satisfied – and whether each entry could stand the test of time. We also invited friends and family over to test out each machine, examining whether it was a hot topic of conversation, and – of course – worth the money.

Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant editor and has years of experience writing and editing shopping content across food and drink, kids and home appliances. So, it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about finding quality products, whether that’s the best Father’s Day gifts or a new mattress. Emmie Harrison-West is a freelance journalist who has contributed to IndyBest since 2022 and is a self-confessed beer lover. Together, the two writers combined their love of a good pint with their shopping expertise to steer their selection of the best beer dispensers.

The best home beer dispensers for 2025 are: