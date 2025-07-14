Garmin is one of the major players in the fitness tracker and smartwatch world – many runners won’t leave the house without one of its wearables. But the brand started life in 1989 as a specialist in GPS navigation products for boats, planes and more.

It wasn’t until 2003 that it used this tech for fitness purposes, unveiling the chunky-yet-enterprising Forerunner 201. Since then, Garmin’s wearables have become significantly smaller, and it has expanded its product range to suit a wide variety of fitness-lovers. The only issue is, this can make it tricky to buy the right one for all of your health and fitness tracking needs.

To help you find a Garmin watch that fits your goals, the IndyBest fitness team has taken it upon themselves to test the brand’s best products and share their thoughts below. Read on to find the top options for running aficionados, exploratory exercisers, bargain hunters and more.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest fitness team is a collection of exercise enthusiasts and freelance fitness fans who specialise in reviewing the top products in the space. Their weekends are filled with long runs, CrossFit competitions, Pilates classes, triathlons and any number of other sporting activities, giving them the opportunity to review the latest and greatest fitness releases in an appropriately-demanding environment. Between them, they share decades of testing experience and know exactly what separates an elite smartwatch or fitness tracker from the less impressive of the bunch.

How I tested the best garmin watches

A selection of the Garmin watches we tested ( Zoe Griffin )

I worked up a sweat and burned some calories doing different activities with each Garmin watch to fully explore its features. Each model was tested while running and cycling, as well as swimming so we could check how well it operated in water. After setting up the Garmin watches and trying to sync them with both an Apple and an Android phone, I scrolled through the watch interfaces to explore which features were on offer and what metrics they could monitor. I rated each watch for usability – such as how easy it was to find the key statistics – as well as the accuracy of the GPS, durability and comfort on the wrist. I also tested the watch in daily life, assessing how it looked and felt.

The best Garmin watches for 2025 are: