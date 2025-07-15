10 best solar chargers, tried and tested for camping and backpacking

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Never be stranded with a dead battery again – these panels will keep power topped up while the sun shines
Summer is here, and with it comes glorious sunshine. As well as keeping your vitamin D levels topped up, the sun can be a free source of off-grid power for your gadgets. If the thought of your smartphone dying mid-hike or your Bluetooth speaker conking out at a festival fills you with dread, you might need a solar charger.
While traditional rooftop solar panels are designed to power everything from your washing machine to your air conditioner, the portable kind are all about keeping your essentials juiced up when you're far from a plug socket. Adding a portable power station makes solar chargers even more useful, letting you collect enough electricity during the day to keep an off-grid shed, stables, garage or campsite illuminated after dark. Many of the solar chargers on my list have accompanying power stations, though these are considerably more expensive than the panels themselves.
No matter how you use them, the best portable solar chargers are impressively compact, lightweight and surprisingly good at drawing energy from the sun. Many are designed with hiking and camping in mind, folding down small enough to slip into a backpack or hang off it while you trek, while some are made specifically to keep car and boat batteries from going flat when not in use.
With so many potential uses and pitfalls, I tested a range of solar chargers to find the very best.
I tested these solar panels and chargers throughout summer, as well as throughout the darker and cloudier days that followed. I tried a range of solar chargers for different uses, from large, fold-out models capable of powering multiple devices at once, to portable power banks with convenient built-in solar panels. I trialled them under the changeable weather conditions in the south of England, including while camping and at a festival.
I assessed these solar panels by several metrics and features:
Steve Hogarty is a technology journalist with more than a decade’s experience testing and reviewing the latest gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to e-bikes and electric vehicles. His reviews of solar chargers are designed to measure performance in the real world, taking into account everything from connectivity and features to price and portability, so you can be sure his verdicts are authentic, honest and unbiased.
The Bluetti PV60F folds down into an impressively neat little square, about the width of a sheet of A4 paper. Unfolded, it expands to a length of 900mm, revealing an array of six monocrystalline silicone panels capable of putting out 60W of power under ideal conditions.
Coupled with its rugged carrying handle, Velcro grips and secure button clip, the size and flexibility of this portable solar panel make it a great choice for taking on camping trips and hikes. Bluetti keeps things compact by not offering a kickstand with the PV60F – it’s an excellent panel when laid flat at midday, but you’ll need to find some way to prop it up against a tent or backpack when the sun starts to drop.
The flexibility and lightness of the folding panels make it a comfortable choice for draping on your back as you hike. Metal eyelets and a tough handle give you a few different ways to secure it where you need it.
You get three connections, including a USB-C and USB-A port for directly charging phones, tablets and laptops in a pinch. There’s also a standard solar DC port for connecting to a portable power station. I tested this model with the AC50B (£269, Bluettipower.co.uk), a 448Wh battery that Bluetti bundles with the PV60F panel.
This is a 10W solar charger with a single USB port, ideal for keeping battery packs topped up while on the move or camping. A respectable power output places this versatile panel somewhere in the middle of the range, delivering more energy than a small trickle charger but less than a larger and more expensive solar panel.
The dual-panel design packs away neatly into a fabric pouch and can be firmly strapped to a backpack with the help of included carabiners and eight anchor points. A reliable charging solution that straddles the gap between low-and-slow panels and more serious hardware, the Forclaz panel suits casual campers and long-distance walkers.
A flat and highly portable solar charger, this model is designed for backpackers and campers who want to travel light but need something more than a basic 5W panel. Half a metre wide when unfolded and weighing less than a laptop, it has an adjustable kickstand for aiming it directly towards the sun when placed on the ground. The rugged plastic frame has an attachment point on each corner, so you can strap it to a backpack or secure it firmly in place wherever it needs to be.
I liked that the USB output is on a lightly flexible arm, which helps prevent wear and tear on your charging cables. You can also chain multiple panels together with the included 6-foot-long chaining cable to speed up charging.
This model is designed to work with the Jackery power station, which is mainly how I tested it, but it can easily be operated solo, too. The relatively high wattage and variable output of the panel mean it’s better suited to recharging a small power bank, which you would then use to charge your devices, rather than plugging your phone or laptop directly into it. That’s good news for anyone who travels light and doesn’t want to lug the heavy Jackery power station around with them.
The foldable panel itself is exceptionally well made, snapping shut magnetically and featuring a comfortable carry handle for safe transport and setup. The kickstand can be adjusted to any angle to get the most efficient performance possible, though the lightweight construction leaves it prone to falling over in windy conditions. There are also reinforced eyelets and loops to secure it. The panel isn’t waterproof, so I advise against leaving it outside the tent overnight.
This solar panel produces roughly 10 times the wattage of the next best entry in my list, in terms of power. This does make it less portable, but also way more useful for charging the specialist batteries needed to power small appliances at campsites; off-grid rental lodges; caravans; and emergency home backup should your electricity ever fail.
The solar panel is bifacial, meaning it’s got a second 155W panel on the reverse side. This enables it to pick up a small amount of bonus current by absorbing some ambient light in bright conditions, which creates a more even power distribution during changeable weather conditions and so less wear on the device it’s charging.
We tested the 220W panel with Ecoflow Delta power station, a 14kg beast of a battery that features four USB-A ports (two fast-charging), two USB-C ports and four three-pin plug sockets. The station can be slow-charged by solar panel, or by mains power in less than two hours.
This ultra-thin 5W solar panel is an all-in-one solution and, unlike other solar chargers in my list, has an integrated 2,200mAh battery pack embedded on the back. That’s about enough to charge your phone once, which is all you need in an emergency.
It has a simple wire-loop kickstand that can be threaded through a backpack strap, hooked from a tree branch or used to prop the panel up on the ground. Eyelets on the bottom corners also prevent it from sliding out of the sunlight as you walk. I liked the incredibly simple sundial on the corner of the device, which enables you to accurately aim the panel directly into the sunlight for maximum efficiency.
A folding solar charger with 28W output in optimal skies, this four-panel design can recharge three low-draw, 5V devices at the same time, through its three USB-A ports. Powerful enough to slow-charge tablets and other high-drain mobile devices, this solar charger has a flexible design that’s useful for hanging from your back as you walk, from your tent as you camp, or from a window frame for household power (it comes with carabiners for attaching it to a rucksack or frame). However, it lacks a kickstand.
This is a 25,000mAh battery pack with a fold-out four-panel solar cell, which produces enough photonic juice to trickle-charge the pack’s power reserves over time. These super-portable chargers are limited by physics (that old killjoy), so don’t expect the dinky panels to kick out enough energy to be able to run a laptop or survive entirely off-grid. They’ll charge the battery pack to full, given a few days of bright, sunny weather.
Still, if you’re after a rugged outdoor power bank with a built-in LED torch that can top itself up in the background while you’re setting up camp and wrestling bears, this is a convenient and useful little gadget to have in your pack.
If your car battery has a tendency to run dry when left idle for too long, you need a solar-powered car-battery maintainer. Even in the sun-averse British weather, a solar panel affixed to the inside of your windscreen can trickle enough charge into the battery to keep it refreshed and ready to go.
This 10W solar charger can be placed inside your car, but it’s waterproof and durable enough to be positioned outside for better efficiency. It clamps directly to the battery using crocodile clips or can deliver a charge via your cigarette lighter if the car’s electrics allow. One downside is that the basic design means there’s no interface or status light to confirm if any charging is happening, so if you want to be absolutely sure it’s working, you’ll need to use a multimeter to double-check your car battery level.
The power output is rated for charging larger batteries, too, such as those found on boats, barges and trucks.
Another portable solar panel designed for charging and maintaining 12V batteries, this panel is ideal for keeping caravans, campervans, car batteries and barges from running flat.
With up to 100W of power coming from the 550mm square panel, it can bring a dead battery back to life, too – unlike some weaker battery maintainers. The 12V/10A charge controller prevents overcharging and gives you an indication of progress, and there’s a USB-A output if you need to top up your phone.
The single-fold design uses a robust aluminium frame for outdoor durability, with IP65 water and dirt resistance, keeping the panels safe should the weather suddenly switch from sunny to miserable. The panels also come in an easy-to-carry nylon case, to prevent damage.
The Bluetti PV60F is my pick of the best portable solar panels. Though it lacks a kickstand, its flexibility and compact folded size makes it a great choice for camping and hiking. It’s powerful and versatile, with a 60W output and wide compatibility with USB-C, USB-A and portable power stations.
For more static sites, you might want to consider the Goal Zero nomad 20. It can be more easily angled and offers everything you might need in a solar charger: high wattage, an abundance of USB ports, a business-like folding design and the leading monocrystalline panel type. For mains-style power output on demand, the Ecoflow portable power station and 220W panel is highly recommended.
Solar cells deteriorate over time. While performance varies from model to model, most are rated to maintain 99 per cent efficiency for more than three years, with some of the more premium designs claiming to last an impressive 25 years.
Yes, but the amount of energy harvested by the panel will be greatly reduced, especially if the glass is tinted or has UV light-blocking properties. According to Sol Volatics, a website that provides advice on solar panel installations, the efficiency of a panel can be reduced by up to 50 per cent, depending on the thickness and cleanliness of the glass.
Portable solar chargers are best used to power small electrical items, such as smartphones and portable battery packs. They can be perfect for topping up the batteries of devices you might take on a camping trip, but generally aren’t much help when it comes to feeding more power-hungry products, such as televisions, portable fridges and kettles.
Some portable solar panels, such as the Ecoflow 220W (£349, Hampshiregenerators.co.uk) highlighted in this article, cost much more than others, are significantly larger, and therefore will harvest more energy. Such panels can, eventually, fill up an equally large portable battery pack capable of running anything with a domestic three-pin plug, but how quickly the battery charges will depend on weather conditions and how much sunlight the solar panel is exposed to.
Phones and laptops prefer a consistent flow of energy, but the power output of solar panels varies based on weather conditions and the angle of the sun. Some phones will refuse to charge from a panel that’s fluctuating in output, so it’s always best to use the panel to recharge a portable power bank first, then charge your devices from that.
A solar charger can technically save you money, though you’d need to recharge your devices a lot just to break even on using a solar charger at home. The power output of portable panels simply isn’t very high – it’s more than enough to charge electronics, but not enough to run appliances or heat tanks of water. Those energy-intensive jobs are where most of your electricity is used, so a portable solar panel will hardly make a dent in your household bills.
Obviously, solar panels don’t work without sunlight to power them. If you live somewhere with reduced or no sunlight during the winter months (which includes the UK and parts of North America), you’ll see a dramatic downturn in solar panel energy output when the sun is low in the sky.
To supply electricity in a remote area with little sunlight, you’ll either need a very large battery pack to store up what little solar energy is available or a fully fuelled diesel generator. The latter is by far the cheapest way of powering remote sites or an entire home, and, to deal with emergencies, they can be set up to kick into action in the event of power loss.
