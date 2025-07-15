10 best solar chargers, tried and tested for camping and backpacking

Summer is here, and with it comes glorious sunshine. As well as keeping your vitamin D levels topped up, the sun can be a free source of off-grid power for your gadgets. If the thought of your smartphone dying mid-hike or your Bluetooth speaker conking out at a festival fills you with dread, you might need a solar charger.

While traditional rooftop solar panels are designed to power everything from your washing machine to your air conditioner, the portable kind are all about keeping your essentials juiced up when you're far from a plug socket. Adding a portable power station makes solar chargers even more useful, letting you collect enough electricity during the day to keep an off-grid shed, stables, garage or campsite illuminated after dark. Many of the solar chargers on my list have accompanying power stations, though these are considerably more expensive than the panels themselves.

No matter how you use them, the best portable solar chargers are impressively compact, lightweight and surprisingly good at drawing energy from the sun. Many are designed with hiking and camping in mind, folding down small enough to slip into a backpack or hang off it while you trek, while some are made specifically to keep car and boat batteries from going flat when not in use.

With so many potential uses and pitfalls, I tested a range of solar chargers to find the very best.

How I tested

We tested each solar panel with battery packs, power stations and by directly charging devices ( The Independent/Steve Hogarty )

I tested these solar panels and chargers throughout summer, as well as throughout the darker and cloudier days that followed. I tried a range of solar chargers for different uses, from large, fold-out models capable of powering multiple devices at once, to portable power banks with convenient built-in solar panels. I trialled them under the changeable weather conditions in the south of England, including while camping and at a festival.

I assessed these solar panels by several metrics and features:

Output capacity: Solar panels are rated in watts. The higher the number, the more electricity is generated during a given time period, but the larger the panel will be.

Solar panels are rated in watts. The higher the number, the more electricity is generated during a given time period, but the larger the panel will be. Surface area: The larger the solar panel, the more sunlight it can collect. This means batteries can charge at faster speeds, or more devices can be charged at once. For this reason, a large surface area is a good option for times when the weather conditions are poor or daylight hours are short.

Semi-flexible or rigid panels: Flexible solar panels are great for those with limited bag space, as they can be folded up for easy transport. They can also be folded out to form a greater surface area than a rigid model.

Flexible solar panels are great for those with limited bag space, as they can be folded up for easy transport. They can also be folded out to form a greater surface area than a rigid model. Kickstands: Solar chargers need to be aimed directly at the sun to achieve peak efficiency, with even a slight offset having a big impact on how much power they produce. Look for a solar charger with a kickstand that can be adjusted to any angle, so you can get the positioning just right.

The best solar chargers for 2025 are: