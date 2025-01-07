10 best juicers for blitzing fruit and veg with ease

Whether you’re looking to detox or just want to start your day off with a fresh juice hit, the best juicers will help you.

These handy kitchen gadgets can help you whiz up fruit and veg to create delicious drinks in no time at all. Far from the manual juicers of days gone by, with technology thrown into the mix, you can juice pretty much anything in some of the machines we’ve tested.

When choosing the best juicer, there are two types to consider – centrifugal and slow juicers. Which one you opt for will depend on what fruit or vegetables you’d like to blitz up.

So, what’s the difference? “Centrifugal juicers are fast because they need to spin the juice out through a filter with centrifugal force, which takes a lot of speed – from 3,000RPM and upwards,” explains Elias Ebert, managing director of commercial juice machine supplier iSqueeze. “Slow juicers use a pressing force to get the juice through the filter without it disintegrating in the process,” says Ebert.

We put both types of appliance to the test, to bring you our pick of the best juicers on the market right now.

How we tested

We tested the juicers straight out of the box, considering everything from how easy they were to set up and use to whether they had any particularly helpful settings. We also looked at the end results – whether we got a fresh juice that went down smoothly or if the pulp was still present. Finally, we tested the juicers on how easy they were to clean – no one wants to spend longer than they have to in the kitchen, after all.

Why you can trust us

Sarah Finley has been writing for The Independent since 2017, covering home appliances. She’s reviewed everything from rice cookers to green powders, so, she knows her way around top kitchen appliances and is no stranger to a health kick, making her the ideal person to put a wide range of juicers through their paces.

The best juicers for 2025 are: