10 best juicers for blitzing fruit and veg with ease

Start that health kick off right, with the best tried-and-tested juicers
Whether you’re looking to detox or just want to start your day off with a fresh juice hit, the best juicers will help you.
These handy kitchen gadgets can help you whiz up fruit and veg to create delicious drinks in no time at all. Far from the manual juicers of days gone by, with technology thrown into the mix, you can juice pretty much anything in some of the machines we’ve tested.
When choosing the best juicer, there are two types to consider – centrifugal and slow juicers. Which one you opt for will depend on what fruit or vegetables you’d like to blitz up.
So, what’s the difference? “Centrifugal juicers are fast because they need to spin the juice out through a filter with centrifugal force, which takes a lot of speed – from 3,000RPM and upwards,” explains Elias Ebert, managing director of commercial juice machine supplier iSqueeze. “Slow juicers use a pressing force to get the juice through the filter without it disintegrating in the process,” says Ebert.
We put both types of appliance to the test, to bring you our pick of the best juicers on the market right now.
We tested the juicers straight out of the box, considering everything from how easy they were to set up and use to whether they had any particularly helpful settings. We also looked at the end results – whether we got a fresh juice that went down smoothly or if the pulp was still present. Finally, we tested the juicers on how easy they were to clean – no one wants to spend longer than they have to in the kitchen, after all.
Sarah Finley has been writing for The Independent since 2017, covering home appliances. She’s reviewed everything from rice cookers to green powders, so, she knows her way around top kitchen appliances and is no stranger to a health kick, making her the ideal person to put a wide range of juicers through their paces.
Small but mighty, this appliance is sure to meet all your juicing needs, and we found it could handle carrots, ginger, broccoli and even celery. Thanks to its suction feet, it won’t move while in use, even though it’s pretty powerful, juicing within seconds.
The juice itself goes into a 470ml cup, which you can then pop the lid on and store in the fridge. This is ideal for batch juicing, and we loved being able to grab our juice from the fridge every morning. The machine has a simple on/off button, and no other settings, but, in our opinion, you don’t need anything else. Nothing got caught, and we found the whole process quite streamlined and quick. The only negative is the remaining fruit or veg, which are supposed to go straight in the pulp bin at the back, get caught up in the rest of the juicer, meaning we had to scoop it out when cleaning the device after use. It was all easy to wash or wipe down, however.
It may not be a juicer, but if you want to blend your juice with things such as berries or spinach, without losing the fibre, this blender is perfect. We used it to create smoothies and even blended together pancake mix one morning. Our smoothie, with banana, berries, protein powder and milk, came out perfectly, with a medium thickness that was easy to drink.
Initially easy to set up, this small, slimline device can be charged via its USB, and, once fully charged, it will last for two hours or 10 blends. To use it, simply place the main compartment into the blade section at the bottom, press the on button and then hold down the start button to blend your juice or shake. Easy to wash overall, it’s just the bottom section that can’t be popped in the dishwasher.
This is a big machine with a big capacity – the jug holds 1.25l – but, of course, that means you’ll need to consider if you have enough spare space on your kitchen worktop. The Braun appliance is powerful, too – we juiced apples, carrots, oranges and even ginger, with great results. Fruit and veg are pushed down the central system into the blade, and you can fit a lot in one go, with the J300 juicing your veg and fruit in seconds.
This hi-tech juicer has two settings – one for citrus soft fruits and another for hard fruits – with both producing great, silky-smooth juices. The machine also felt streamlined, and there was no spillage – we love a fuss-free result.
This compact juicer is an electric version of a manual juicer, giving you a bit of extra oomph. Its stainless steel finish looks great, and we found the device really easy to use. This one only juices citrus fruits, so, don’t try to squeeze hard veg into it. Instead, simply cut your oranges, lemons or grapefruits in half, then place one half on top of the cone before using the auto-start handle to gently squeeze out the juice, which comes out via the small chute, straight into your glass. The juice itself was smooth, with no pulp or pips, and we found the device to be easy to clean. The cone and compartment below it, including the chute, can be removed to wash, while the main section can be wiped clean.
If you need a juicer that stays put, this Philips model, complete with suction feet, is a great option – when testing, it didn’t budge, no matter how much fruit and veg we sent its way. Just like the other centrifugal juicers in this guide, you can feed veg and fruit down the central chute, so they get blitzed into a juice, taking away the pulp. However, as this model is on the smaller side, sometimes, our fruit got stuck, so, it’s better to cut your chosen fruit into smaller pieces beforehand.
A compact machine height-wise, it is a little wide, which is something to consider if kitchen counter space is in short supply. We loved that the anti-drip spout can be turned upside down, to stop juice splattering all over your worktop. The juices were made quickly and efficiently but we did find some pulp slipped through.
This tall, stainless steel model from Sage features cold spin technology and a sizeable 2l jug. Meanwhile, the capacious bin could house enough peelings to feed a whole family of guinea pigs – we juiced a lot with this one, and the compartment was never filled more than a quarter. We popped in whole apples, without even cutting them, and found the two speed settings meant we could juice very fast and efficiently. The result, a green juice, made from celery, apples, spinach, lemons and oranges, came out a glorious green colour and tasted delicious. As it’s a large design, it’s better suited for bigger kitchens and anyone who’s planning to do a lot of juicing.
Smeg is a brand renowned for its gorgeous designs, and this baby blue juicer is true to form, with clean lines and stainless steel accents. There’s also a clear lid, which can be added to help keep the device free of dust when it’s not in use.
The appliance is super simple to use – you don’t even have to press a button to operate it, you simply press down the juicer with your fruit, and the machine gets to work. The stainless steel spout is said to be anti-drip but, on the fastest setting, we found it moved on our worktop, meaning we did get some spillage. It’s also less powerful – and therefore took longer to produce the juice – compared with other models on test but, with its compact size and overall great results, we’d still be proud to have this in our kitchen.
This one is a juicer and so much more – it comes with a 2l jug with six blades, a smaller chopper bowl with four blades, a 0.7l cup and even a kneading blade for bread dough. The digital controls (which you can operate via the accompanying app, as well as the knob on the front of the machine) were a little confusing at first, however.
We used the machine to blend up a sauce for a chicken dinner, as well as juice some fruit and found the powerful machine whizzed up both fast. Although, of course, the pulp isn’t removed automatically with this design, so, it may not be for you if you’re more interested in juicing capabilities rather than this model’s other uses.
If you want more than just a juicer, this bluicer (blender and juicer) from Sage can juice your fruit and veg and then blend other ingredients, such as oats and protein powders.
Like other juicers on our list, it comes with a blade and bowl system, juicing fruit with its cold spin technology. We love the variety of the one-touch programs plus the 10 speeds. One of the fastest and most powerful juicers on test, it created silky, fresh juice and great smoothies. It’s another big machine, with a 1.5l blender, so, one for larger kitchens. In even more good news, it was easy to pull apart and clean, too.
If you’re in a rush or just hate cutting fruit and veg, this is another big machine that takes whole fruits. With an extra wide chute, this brushed stainless steel model can take whole apples, carrots and other fruits, without you having to slice or de-core them first. This model also has a micro-mesh filter, meaning juices came through completely pulp-free, and they tasted great. Everything apart from the main compartment is dishwasher-safe and easy to wash. It’s another large model, though – at nearly 40cm high, it may take over your kitchen.
Ideally, the best juicers should be able to whiz up a whole variety of fruit and veg, while not taking up too much space. That’s why the Nutribullet has taken the top spot here – the machine looks good, didn’t take over our kitchen, and was powerful enough to produce delicious juice in seconds. If you have a bigger budget, we also highly recommend Smeg’s baby blue model, which is aesthetically pleasing and will juice a number of citrus fruits quickly.
