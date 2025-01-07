Whether it’s the base for a fragrant curry or stir fry, or the main event in paella, biryani or sushi, perfectly cooked rice can be the key to a stand-out meal. But despite its ubiquity on our tables, rice can be surprisingly difficult to get right – undercooked, overcooked, or burned, stuck-on messes are all too common when making it on the hob.

That’s, of course, where a rice cooker comes in. These appliances, which can range from inexpensive and simply designed to seriously high-tech, are guaranteed to produce perfect rice every time, whether you’re cooking for just a couple of people or for a hungry family of six.

The most humble of rice cookers are plastic contraptions that steam rice in the microwave – cheap and cheerful kitchen additions that can cost less than a tenner. Not only do they free up your stovetop for other dishes, they prevent the mess that can come with hob cooking as built-in steam valves keep the rice from overboiling. Microwave rice cookers can lack in precision, though, with some trial and error required to get ratios and cooking times spot-on, particularly if you are using different rice varieties each time.

Spend a bit more, and you’ll get an electric rice cooker that cooks with more consistency – and typically at the touch of a single button. These come with measuring cups and markings on the inner pan to ensure an ideal ratio of rice to water, and often cook to doneness, rather than a set time. Some have designated settings for different kinds of rice: white or brown, short grain (like sushi rice) or long grain (like basmati). Many also allow you to cook other grains, like quinoa.

Finally, there are the multi-cookers: machines that cook rice, and much more besides. These are more expensive, but you need to consider their versatility in the kitchen alongside the price point, as they might do the same work as several other appliances. Those we’ve tested below can sauté, air-fry and bake, as well as cook award-worthy rice.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester prepared rice in the most popular steamers and multicookers ( Alicia Miller )

Each rice cooker was put through its paces cooking batches of white rice, brown rice and short-grain (sushi) rice. In each case, we made the minimum portion recommended by the manufacturer and followed their suggested preparation instructions. Typically that involved washing the rice before use, measuring exact ratios of grain and water, and programming to a particular setting.

Once ready, we rated each rice batch on the quality of the cook and how straightforward it was to prepare. We also considered how the machine looked, how easy it was to clean and its overall value for money when determining our rankings.

The best rice cookers for 2024 are: