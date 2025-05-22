No matter what’s on your weekly meal plan, a reliable set of saucepans is essential. From quick breakfasts to large family dinners, the best saucepan sets make all the difference. Poor-quality pans show their flaws fast, with scratches, rust, and uneven heat that can ruin your cooking and your cookware.

Thankfully, durable options are available to suit every type of home chef. Before buying, think about what you need and the space you have. Most saucepan sets stack for easier storage, though usually without lids. A standard three-piece set (16cm, 18cm, 20cm) covers most needs, while larger sets may include extras like a 14cm milk pan, 24cm frying pan, or stock pot.

It's also crucial to match your pans to your hob. Gas suits all pans, but ceramic and induction hobs are pickier. We tested sets on an induction hob to ensure compatibility, avoiding materials like pure aluminium or copper.

How we tested

We put all our pans through the same cook-offs: porridge for smaller pans, basic vegetable boiling for the middle-sized pans, and pasta and small vats of chilli for larger saucepans – while frying pans saw to our fried eggs and brunches.

We drilled down on the differences in raw materials and weighed up the pros and cons of stainless steel, non-stick aluminium and hard-anodised pans, which all bring something different to the stovetop.

We were also looking for pans that cooked our food quickly and evenly, with little or no hot spots or burning at the base, while being keen to test the popular non-stick properties that now come as standard – and just how easily would they clean up after use.

