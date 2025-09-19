The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
11 best greens powder supplements for a daily dose of goodness, tried and tested
Sip these supplements for boosted energy levels, better immunity, improved focus and more
- 1Best greens powder overall AG1 greensRead review£792Best budget greens powderSevenhills organic superfood blendRead review£17
- 3Best greens powder for hair and nails Shreddy supergreensRead review£344Best tasting greens powder WelleCo the super elixirRead review£63
- 5Best greens powder for flavour varietyMyprotein super green blendRead review£256Best greens powder for cleansing Erbology organic wheatgrass powderRead review£12
- 7Best greens powder for cognitive healthAduna Superfood super greensRead review£218Best greens powder for an energy boostBulk complete greensRead review£26
- 9Best greens powder for hormonal balance Free Soul greensRead review£2910Best greens powder for focus Wild Nutrition food-grown organic protein + superfood powderRead review£21
If your Joe & the Juice addiction is crippling your bank account but you still want a dose of goodness each morning, it’s time you sought out the best greens powders. From Athletic Greens to Free Soul, greens powders are everywhere, giving you that vitamin-powered health kick your body is craving.
You don’t need to take my word for it, either – social media is rife with everyone talking about how their morning routine involves greens powders, whether they’re mixing it into their protein smoothie, porridge, or simply adding it to water. But what exactly are the health benefits they promise?
Greens powders are dietary supplements, and are normally made from plant or vegetable extracts – think spirulina, wheatgrass and kale, while others have mushrooms such as chaga, or pea protein. Most have added vitamins such as vitamin C or B12, so it’s worth checking you’re not doubling up with other supplements.
The benefits of each greens powder supplement differ, as they all have different ingredients. It’s not always the case that more ingredients mean better results, either. However, some benefits include more energy, stronger immunity levels, relieving bloating, better focus and increased hormone function.
But how do you decide which to buy in such a crowded market? Firstly, decide what benefits matter to you: do you want better skin, more energy, or to increase your fibre? To help with this task, I’ve put some of the best greens powders on the market to the test. Only the ones I would use and recommend have made it to this list.
How I tested
I followed the instructions on each pack – some were consumed with just water, while others were added to milk or as part of a shake. I tested each for at least a week to make sure I reaped the benefits of each and could see how they affected my health. I tested all the greens powders first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach.
- Taste: I sampled each powder to see how pleasant and palatable the flavor was, whether it was smooth enough to drink on its own, and if it left any aftertaste.
- Mixing ease: I tested how easily the powder blended into water, milk, or smoothies, noting whether any clumps or residue remained.
- Price: I compared the cost of each powder relative to the quantity, quality of ingredients, and how long a container would last with regular use.
- Benefits: I tracked any noticeable effects on energy levels, digestion, and overall wellbeing after incorporating the powders into my routine over several days or weeks.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sarah Finley has been writing for The Independent since 2017, covering home appliances. She’s reviewed everything from rice cookers and green powders to bread makers and vacuum cleaners, so she knows her way around top kitchen appliances and applies the same thorough testing techniques to every product. She is also no stranger to a health kick, making her the ideal person to put a wide range of juicers through their paces.
The best greens powders for 2025 are:
- Best overall – AG1 greens: £79, Drinkag1.com
- Best budget blend – Sevenhills organic superfood blend: £17.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for hair and nails – Shreddy supergreens: £34, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for immunity – Myprotein green superfood blend: £25.99, Myprotein.com
- Best for an energy boost – Bulk complete greens: £26.99, Bulk.com
1AG1 greens
- Best: Greens powder overall
- Size: 360g
- Flavours: Original
- Subscription available: Yes, £79 per month
- Why we love it
- Great taste
- Mixes well
- Gut and immunity booster
- Take note
- Expensive
Unlike many of the greens powders, AG1 greens won’t make you wince while you knock it back before your breakfast. It contains 75 minerals and vitamins to help with everything from hormone function to your immunity. I took one scoop of this powder and mixed it with water and ice and whizzed it up in a blender for the best taste. However, you can simply add it to cold water or coconut water and shake it up in the brand’s shaker, which comes with your first order.
The pack of slightly sweet-tasting greens powder lasts for 30 days, but you can also buy the travel packs, so you can keep up your health kick when you’re away. As well as the taste, I loved the benefits, from giving me an energy boost around mid-morning to my glowing skin. The gluten- and dairy-free powder, which is suitable for vegans, also has live cultures, so it gave my gut a boost, too.
At more than double the price of most other powders in this list, the only downside is just how expensive this one is.
2Sevenhills organic superfood blend
- Best: Budget greens powder
- Size: 400g
- Flavours: Green original
- Subscription available: No
- Why we love it
- Improved gut health
- Recyclable packaging
This is one of the cheaper greens powders on my list but it still contains ingredients such as spirulina, chlorella, wheatgrass and barley grass, to give your insides a healthy boost.
I originally tried the greens powder on its own with just water but the gritty taste meant I went searching for ways to make it more palatable. I added it to protein shakes and my oat lattes and it tasted a little sweeter, but still had an earthy tang to it. However, after a week, I could feel an improvement in my gut health, while the brand gets brownie points for using recyclable pouches.
3 Shreddy supergreens
- Best: Greens powder for hair and nails
- Size: 240g
- Flavours: Mango and pineapple
- Subscription available: Yes
- Why we love it
- Great taste
- Immune booster
- Good price
Launched this year, after the success of its protein powder, Shreddy seems to know what fans of the brand want – nutritious food supplements that don’t cost the earth. I found this mango and pineapple powder easy to drink in water and it mixed well, with no bitter aftertaste.
For me, the benefits of the ingredients list – which includes turmeric, spinach and green tea extract – were shinier hair and better gut health, as the powder has 5 billion probiotic bacteria. I’m sure if I continued to use it, I’d see other benefits, which are said to be increased energy levels and immunity shielding.
4WelleCo the super elixir
- Best: Tasting greens powder
- Size: 300g
- Flavours: Blood orange (tested), original unflavoured, lemon and ginger
- Subscription available : Yes, £50.40 per month
- Why we love it
- Great taste
- Mixes well with just water
- Strengthens nails
I may have only been thinking about greens powders since TikTok made them famous, but model and actor Elle Macpherson’s nutritionist formulated this award-winning powder more than 10 years ago.
With a distinctive blood orange taste, the brand’s super elixir is packed with 40 plant-based ingredients, including botanical herbs and probiotics. I found it very easy to drink, with a lovely taste when mixed with just water – I finished it in around 30 minutes and there was no gritty aftertaste or residue left at the bottom. The powder, which also has an original unflavoured taste, plus a lemon and ginger flavour, helped me through a spring cold, plus, it seemed to make my nails grow incredibly fast.
5Myprotein super green blend
- Best: Greens powder for flavour variety
- Size: 250g or 500g
- Flavours: Raspberry and cranberry (tested), unflavoured, peach and mango, rhubarb, strawberry and lime
- Subscription available: No
- Why we love it
- Good choice of flavours
- Easy to mix
- Take note
- Bitter aftertaste
Packed with eight superfood ingredients and vitamins galore, I tried this super blend both with water and in a smoothie but found it mixed better with just water and ice. Although I could taste the sweet raspberries and cranberries, which masked the taste, it still had a bitter aftertaste. Easy to mix, it didn’t leave any residue as I drank it. I was particularly impressed with how many flavours you can choose from, including rhubarb and peach and mango.
6Erbology organic wheatgrass powder
- Best: Greens powder for cleansing
- Size: 90g
- Flavours: Wheatgrass
- Subscription available: Yes, £11.69 per month
- Why we love it
- Natural ingredients
- Great to mix into juices
- Take note
- Earthy taste when consumed on its own
Fresh wheatgrass shots used to be the epitome of wellness, sold in health shops all over the world, but now the superfood can be found in greens powders or, if you so want, on its own from Erbology.
I found the plant extract is great for boosting energy and cleansing the body, especially after a heavy weekend. While the wheatgrass has the same earthy, gritty taste when mixed with water on its own, I found adding it to a smoothie or juice masked the taste.
You’ll get your money’s worth here, too, as the small pot contains 45 servings. Erbology also has other powders to choose from, including chlorella and barley grass powder, so, you can mix and match, depending on the health benefit you’re looking for.
7Aduna Superfood super greens
- Best: Greens powder for cognitive health
- Size: 250g
- Flavour: Green and zesty
- Subscription available: No
- Why we love it
- Mood booster
- Organic ingredients
This greens powder is 100 per cent natural, organic and free from sweeteners. Not only does it contain minerals and green vegetables, but it also includes lion’s mane mushroom to improve mood and support mental and cognitive health.
I tested the powder with a couple of scoops in water and loved how it helped me feel focused for longer, but the gritty grass-cuttings taste meant it had to be drunk quite quickly. In future, I’d add it to juices or smoothies with sweet ingredients to mask the taste. However, for one of the cheaper greens powders on our list, I think the benefits outweigh the bad taste.
8Bulk complete greens
- Best: Greens powder for an energy boost
- Size: 500g
- Flavours: Unflavoured (tested), apple and lime, mixed berry, peach and mango
- Subscription available: No
- Why we love it
- Organic ingredients
- Improves energy levels
- We saw clearer skin
Although I found I had clearer skin and better energy after drinking this powder, out of those I tested, it was one of the hardest to drink, especially when mixed with just water. I tried the unflavoured powder, which I thought had a gritty and earthy aftertaste. Thankfully, the powder, which contains spirulina, chlorella and broccoli, along with five other organic ingredients, also has two flavoured options. However, if you can stomach the taste, you’ll get your money’s worth – with a 500g bag costing around £35.
9Free Soul greens
- Best: Greens powder for hormonal balance
- Size: 150g
- Flavour: Mango (tested), original
- Subscription avaialable: Yes, £24 per month
- Why we love it
- Great taste
- Good for reducing bloating and balancing hormones
Formulated especially for women, this greens powder contains 21 natural and nutrient-dense greens and superfoods designed to support immunity and boost energy levels.
I loved drinking the mango-flavoured drink with water or coconut milk and found it helped to balance my hormones and digestion around my time of the month. Flavoured with stevia, a plant-based, non-artificial sweetener, it won’t spike your blood sugar levels either, which is a massive win.
10Wild Nutrition food-grown organic protein + superfood powder
- Best: Greens powder for focus
- Size: 350g
- Flavour: Berry
- Subscription available: Yes, £20.83 per month
- Why we love it
- Nice berry flavour
- Vegan-friendly
- Contains added protein
This isn’t just your bog-standard greens powder, it also comes complete with protein powder. I tasted the powder with coconut milk and a banana, in a smoothie, which complemented the berry flavour. Unlike most of the others in my review, this blend also contains seven types of mushrooms, including lion’s mane and chaga, which, over the week, helped me to focus on my work and keep afternoon slumps at bay.
The organic, vegan-friendly powder only lasts for 14 days, however, so it could be one to get on subscription, which will save you money on the price per pack, too.
Your questions on greens powder answered
What is the best greens powder?
Easy to drink and mix, AG1 is one of the best-tasting and performing greens powder supplements I’ve encountered. The powder has an array of health benefits, which I noticed in my energy levels and gut health and saw in my skin. However, the cost, at just less than £100 (£79 a month, if you subscribe), could be off-putting to some. As a cheaper alternative, I think Shreddy’s greens powder packs a punch, not just with taste but with its gut-friendly, energy-boosting benefits, too.
Want more inspiration? Read our expert-led round-ups of the best collagen and menopause supplements to take