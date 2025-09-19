11 best greens powder supplements for a daily dose of goodness, tried and tested

If your Joe & the Juice addiction is crippling your bank account but you still want a dose of goodness each morning, it’s time you sought out the best greens powders. From Athletic Greens to Free Soul, greens powders are everywhere, giving you that vitamin-powered health kick your body is craving.

You don’t need to take my word for it, either – social media is rife with everyone talking about how their morning routine involves greens powders, whether they’re mixing it into their protein smoothie, porridge, or simply adding it to water. But what exactly are the health benefits they promise?

Greens powders are dietary supplements, and are normally made from plant or vegetable extracts – think spirulina, wheatgrass and kale, while others have mushrooms such as chaga, or pea protein. Most have added vitamins such as vitamin C or B12, so it’s worth checking you’re not doubling up with other supplements.

The benefits of each greens powder supplement differ, as they all have different ingredients. It’s not always the case that more ingredients mean better results, either. However, some benefits include more energy, stronger immunity levels, relieving bloating, better focus and increased hormone function.

But how do you decide which to buy in such a crowded market? Firstly, decide what benefits matter to you: do you want better skin, more energy, or to increase your fibre? To help with this task, I’ve put some of the best greens powders on the market to the test. Only the ones I would use and recommend have made it to this list.

How I tested

I followed the instructions on each pack – some were consumed with just water, while others were added to milk or as part of a shake. I tested each for at least a week to make sure I reaped the benefits of each and could see how they affected my health. I tested all the greens powders first thing in the morning, on an empty stomach.

Taste: I sampled each powder to see how pleasant and palatable the flavor was, whether it was smooth enough to drink on its own, and if it left any aftertaste.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sarah Finley has been writing for The Independent since 2017, covering home appliances. She’s reviewed everything from rice cookers and green powders to bread makers and vacuum cleaners, so she knows her way around top kitchen appliances and applies the same thorough testing techniques to every product. She is also no stranger to a health kick, making her the ideal person to put a wide range of juicers through their paces.

